ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
Actually, just checking that chart from @Somerjohn’s post, it does appear to strengthen my case that Breit is having an impact on UK fuel prices.
The chart shows that the Brent crude dollar price bounced around the $50 mark from June to the start of December, from around $45 – $52. In December, prices shot up to around $55.
This tells us that since Brexit, the bulk of the dollar price rise has occurred in December – which as @candy admits, will take some time to feed through to pump prices. Yet we are showing an 8% rise in pump prices already.
Again, this just seems one of those things where people who voted a certain way struggle to accept the consequences of their choices.
hireton
If scotland could harness greivance, bluster and sneer power i might be more confident of its future.
Consider the falklands. They ,unlike Gibraltar, have vast natural resources which we should not dispose of and they are, the last time i looked, not physically attached to Argentina. Still, your view of the world is always welcome.
Nice to see part of the 1983 Labour manifesto been put into place by a conservative government.Leaving the EU and if the Lord’s try to block it they will be abolished.
Alec: “why we’re talking about Brexit and April 2016 oil prices? Brexit was in June.”
If we’re being prissy (and I don’t normally do prissy fits, but I can when someone implies I’m stupid) then I think you’ll find that what happened last June was a referendum. Brexit is scheduled to happen in 2019.
Moving on, we were actually discussing the impact of the referendum decision on annual inflation rates – it was Candy who introduced the comparison between the annual rate of inflation in the year to January in selected eurozone countries and (by implication) that in the UK in the year to December. So I think it was not unreasonable of me to look at the year-on-year change in oil prices and exchange rates.
OldNat
Thanks for the answer. Of course, if this was just from one poll of approximately a thousand people, then that would imply that only approximately 300 Labour voters were asked – surely not enough to get any sort of accurate measure.
I guess there must have been a number of polls on this done after the referendum, or polls done which solely targeted Labour voters. Either way, if anyone has any more detailed information, I would be grateful.
ALEC
@”Which questions, precisely, were decided for us, and who did the deciding?”
Presumably everything covered by the Great Repeal ( Consolidation) Act. All the things where ECJ rulings clashed with & overode UK Law -or the desires of the UK government of the day.
That is not to say that much of this mass of law & regulation will not be left unaltered within post Brexit UK Law.
But UK Parliaments will HAVE to think about it & DECIDE what they want to Retain, to Amend-or to Repeal . The issues covered by these laws will be DEBATED in the HoC by future Parliaments & in the country at election time. This will result in Laws which we have chosen, and which UK Courts will have to interprete & enforce.
“It is difficult to know how the courts will treat the underlying EU law and the jurisprudence of the CEJU post Brexit. As the courts will no longer be under the obligation, as is currently set out in the ECA, to give effect to the supremacy of EU law, the courts may be free to develop their own distinctive interpretation of EU law that has been transposed. In this sense, the court may approach EU law that has been transposed differently from the way in which the courts currently approach domestic law which implements EU law obligations resulting from the UK’s membership of the EU.”
From 7.2 of the following document.
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/CBP-7793.pdf
Brave New World !
Ian Watson
The sample size was a wee bit bigger (and also statistically valid)
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/oxmidrr5wh/EUFinalCall_Reweighted.pdf
I could add that the differential turnout in traditionally Labour areas suggest the same outcome.
Laszlo
Thanks. That explains it.
Alec
Good post on Scotland earlier.
For many people the arguments pro and anti Scotland becoming independent [1] are finely balanced – probably why opinion on it is roughly 50/50.
There are those committed to both nationalisms, who are unlikely to change their stance but, as always, it is that segment of the population that isn’t fussed about either ideological position that will decide the issue.
The Westminster attitude to Brexit and the Scots vote on it may be an issue – or the BMG poll may simply have used a sample that was more skewed towards indy than the Panelbase one. We really can’t tell at the moment.
Polling has continually shown that most in Scotland favour pooling sovereignty with others – what the New York Times described as “post-modern” nationalism. The Leave/Leave group is the smallest quadrant in the Scottish polity.
The critical questions are – with whom? and how?
[1] “Independent” is one of those words that causes needless argument. In describing a country’s constitutional position, it is very much context dependent. What other people think it means, in their context, is irrelevant. It is not a political absolute with universal application of rigid descriptors.
Somerjohn – “It’s that difference between 83% and 113% that can be fairly attributed to Brexit (except to the extent that you argue sterling would have fallen anyway).”
The dollar has been on a rising trend since 2014. the Americans are raising interest rates – the last rise was in December with three more predicted to come.
The pound didn’t move much in Dec in response, but that is because it had already moved.
You seem to believe that if Remain had won, the pound would not have responded to American interest rate hikes. Why? Other currencies did – the euro dropped to a 14 year low against the dollar. when the hike came through.
@sthomas
“They ,unlike Gibraltar, have vast natural resources ….”
Sheep, sheep and more sheep.
Candy:
For heaven’s sake, I specifically gave you that get-out (“except to the extent that you argue sterling would have fallen anyway”)
The fact that sterling dropped sharply immediately after the referendum tells us wheat made it drop. The subsequent halving of UK interest rates as an emergency response to the referendum vote strengthened the trend. Had the referendum result gone the other way, and UK interest rates not been cut, there is no reason to believe the £ would have fallen, but as I allowed, that needn’t stop you arguing that it would have done. Of course, the raising of US interest rates would in any case have affected the £.
Hah! Wheat made it drop. We couldn’t raise the dough…
S thomas.
Gibraltar is valuable for military reasons it appears.
http://www.army.mod.uk/operations-deployments/22730.aspx
@Alec
“Is it possible the industry big players might have particular concerns regarding solar’s rising star in that it’s a more democratising tech than summat like wind, that many people can usefully implement themselves, thus can undermine the hegemony of the big companies?”