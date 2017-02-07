ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
There are several things going on – The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, which strengthens the dollar. OPEC is trying to reduce the supply of oil and boost prices. And the ECB is doing QE on steroids.
All will have an effect on the pound and inflation, and none have anything to do with Brexit.
It will be nice if the BoE started normalising interest rates, it is long overdue and should remove some of the distorting effects of having them so low for so long.
Herr Weber is known for his strong Pro EU views and Spain would not countenance such a scenario.
It would be a new application process as Scotland would be a new entity and all existing members of the EU would have to agree – highly unlikely given the Spanish issues with their regions.
It would be interesting – and all this is hypothetical of course – how much of a bill the UK would issue to Scotland for leaving . We have been members of the EU for 43 years and they are talking ball park figures of £30 – £60bn. Scotland has had the benefit of being an equal part of this kingdom for over 300 years and I presume the figures would be astronomical.
Still, one more issue for the good people of Scotland to consider if they have another referendum in due course.
@NEIL A
“In fact, I think people are probably more content with a 5% pay rise against 4% inflation than they are with a 1% pay rise against 0% inflation. A lot of people aren’t massively numerate about economic policy.”
In 2012 my employer offered everyone a 0% pay rise during a period of 5% inflation! If you think employers will somehow give people automatic rises to beat inflation you are very optimistic. Low inflation is always better as low pay rises are less painful to bear.
“I am just not certain that a Yes vote is as likely as some people believe. I accept that Brexit and the direction of travel since the referendum have probably upset some wavering Scots voters, and that the margin is so small it might not take much to turn a No into a Yes.”
You may be right, but the only reason any Scots would have to vote to stay in the UK after a hard Brexit would be based on sentiment. I simply cannot see how this would be enough once the full impact of Brexit hits home.
@Alec
“I just don’t understand why they are targeting what has been a brilliantly successful industry in such a way…”
Yes, I was wondering why myself. In the comments peeps seem to think it might be the influence of fossil fuel lobby or summat…
TANCRED
‘Without the debt forgiveness Germany’s economy would have stalled for decades and the same issues that emerged after WW1 would have happened again, and Germany would not have been able to pay anyone’
I agree! I think that was pretty much what I was saying in my original post.
I’m certainly not a Germanophobe. I live in Düsseldorf for six months out of the year. I think that there is a strong case to be made for Greek debt relief however.
Greece joined the Euro under false pretenses. It could then borrow money cheaply as there was an IMPLIED GUARANTEE from Brussels/Germany that the debts were safe. Now that the chips are down they are resisting. A lot of the borrowed money was spent on German exports and the banks owed the money are largely German and French. If Greece really were to default the banks in Germany and France would have to be bailed out. You say ‘why? Germany is not Greece’ but thats the whole point, it’s Europe and Europe has one central bank (which probably makes the IMF’s involvement here illegal.)
Furthermore, the reason for refusing help, given by merkel (and you), is unfathomable: ‘That they spent the money irresponsibly.’ If they’d spent the money on a war instead of fridges and BMW’s would it be easier to forgive them? They were DUPED!
Then again, if wind doesn’t attract the same treatment, maybe it’s the wind lobby??!! It is becoming clear we need a storage lobby…
@ Jasper22
“It would be a new application process as Scotland would be a new entity and all existing members of the EU would have to agree – highly unlikely given the Spanish issues with their regions.”
It ain’t necessarily so:
The EU handling of the Greenland and East Germany issues shows that flexibility is in place if the EU wants it to be. In addition Spain’s position is a political one: its objection to Scotland if it became independent when the UK remained part of the EU may be different from a situation where Scotland becomes independent in order to remain part of the EU.
REALPOLITIK applies: I am reminded of the fairground chant: “Spin the wheel and round she goes where she lands nobody knows”
@JASPER22
“It would be a new application process as Scotland would be a new entity and all existing members of the EU would have to agree – highly unlikely given the Spanish issues with their regions.”
On the contrary, I think the Spanish would love to seize an opportunity to upset the English. Once Scotland was fully independent the regional issue would not matter.
“It would be interesting – and all this is hypothetical of course – how much of a bill the UK would issue to Scotland for leaving ”
If Scotland voted for indy and rejoined the EU I can’t see how it could get a bill for something it never wanted in the first place.
Re: Spain
What would be really interesting is if Gib sought independence within the EU!
David Colby
@Candy – you are making two mistakes. Firstly, you are assuming that inflation figures in different economies all have the same cause. They obviously don’t. Different economies, on different trajectories, can have similar (or different) specific measures, at any given point in time, but that doesn’t tell us a great deal. That Spain has 3% inflation is in no way a logical refutation that UK inflation is not influenced by the Brexit caused devaluation.
Your second error is in seeing only one measure of inflation. If you take evidence from beyond the headline data – so for example looking at the purchase managers reports of input inflation, and the BCC reports etc, you will see that directly related to devaluation companies are reporting the highest input inflation for three decades. This is currently running at close to 30%.
This isn’t yet fully feeding through into prices and the CPI calculations, but is already (by definition) feeding through into reduced margins, which is another impact of inflation. There are many other impacts, such as the shrinking size of chocolate bars and sachets of cat food etc (reduced by 15% in one case).
Additionally, the CPI figure is quite a rough measure of inflation. If, for example, you instead look at core consumer prices, which arguably more accurately reflect the impacts on consumers of price changes, you will see the the EZ figure has increased by 0.47 basis points since June, while the UK’s has increased by 1.3, with a steady and accelerating trend, as opposed to the EZ series which has bounced up and down a fair bit.
To be completely evenhanded, the interesting stats on food price inflation show a different picture, with EZ inflation rising, with UK food prices remaining negative throughout the period since June, although it’s fair to say that food prices are now about to start rising again very shortly.
Transportation prices are quite a good place to look for devaluation related impacts, as fuel bought in dollars plays a strong role here, so for the EZ there has been a fair bit of bouncing up and down with a net increase since June of 0.81 basis points, while the UK has seen a net rise of 2.8.
For a country so heavily reliant on imports, you just don’t get a 20% devaluation without a burst of inflation. To deny this is churlish, and this is precisely what we are seeing in the figures, as predicted. That other countries are also having some inflation is not particularly relevant to this, as they will be experiencing other starting conditions and ongoing influences. We can be pretty sure that without the Brexit vote and consequent devaluation, UK prices would have remained lower and on a more divergent path than the EZ economies, for whatever reasons.
WB/ Tancred
Realpolitik could, of course, apply but the Spanish have been firm on this – thus far.
Regarding Gibraltar, the First Minister said last week that Gib would not seek a separate identity.
That said, you raise an appetising prospect of both the Scottish and Gib problems being sorted in one go – a win/win for Blighty !
@ Jasper22
Funny you should use “Blighty” my understanding is that it is a corruption of an Urdu word for foreigner!
@Candy – “It will be nice if the BoE started normalising interest rates, it is long overdue and should remove some of the distorting effects of having them so low for so long.”
And with that, you are impliitly acknowledging one of the damaging impacts of Brexit, bringing with it as it did the need for a further emergency rate cut, more government debt and more QE.
On a more general note, what happens to rates is really going to be very interesting to watch. A weakened currency is being touted by many pro Brexit supporters as a benefit, which may be put at risk with rate normalisation. In addition, our near record consumer credit debts and increasing signs of debt stress among consumers look pretty frightening against the prospect of rate rises.
The economy remains extremely weak, yet still on emergency rates. A big devaluation in these circumstances is an additional dimension to the path towards normalisation.
While the UK was set to stay in the EU, Scottish independence within the EU was indeed always likely to be blocked by Spain. However, Scotland applying to stay in the EU as rUK leaves is an entirely different situation. There is no longer an analogy that gives Spain motivation to reject the Scots application. As far as I am aware, Spain is not planning to leave the EU while Catalonia wishes to stay in.
In any case, it is plausible (although I’ll agree not likely) that this would not apply. Depending how it was handled, an independent Scotland could inherit the UK’s EU membership, with E&W&NI being treated as leaving Scotland.
WB
We have lots of words taken from our Commonwealth friends in the English language.
All part of our rich history and one of which we should all be proud !
Gibraltar
why do we not sort Gib out? We gained possession of it under the Treaty of Utrecht to control the entrance to the med which was essential for our Imperial ambitions.
It is no longer of Imperial significance and is nothing more than a bare rock populated by people stuck in the 1950’s employed in online gambling or dodgy companies and a load of unhygienic monkeys.
If our national interest dictates that we swap sovereignty for a 250 year lease which protects everything within the theme park then w e should do it.time to move on.
Robin,
That would be handy for an independent Scotland and has been raised before. I believe Herr Juncker has already said that is not an option – a press conference back last September , if I am not mistaken.
The EU commission has a more fundamental issue with Scotland assuming future membership – she would be a net receiver of EU monies due to the parlous financial state the new country would find itself in. We, of course, are a huge contributor to the EU finances which little Scotland would not be.
Difficult times ahead north of the border, methinks.
s thomas
A sound idea.