ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
Agreed that is a good summary of the situation in Scotland with one caveat it is possible that the indyref proposal will be EFTA not EU
May should offer Scotland compromises? Of course she should but shows no sign of doing so. & if she waits too long will Scotland believe her anyway.
It is true that Germany has outperformed massively on exports, but they got a leg up in 1953 which Britain never got when The London Agreement forgave half their foreign debts. (Something Germany is refusing to do for Greece).
The London Agreement also linked repayments on the balance still due to West Germany’s trade surplus. Repayments were limited to 3% of export earnings. This gave Germany’s creditors a powerful incentive to import German goods.
In another inexplicable stroke of luck, the deal to repay the whole amount in the event of German reunification was largely brushed under the carpet in 1990.
Putting all the blame on Westminster and giving German efficiency all the credit is a touch simplistic in my view.
“The Unionists are seriously worried about the result. Some of their spokespeople are saying that there must be a supermajority requirement in Indyref2.”
Why would there be a need for a supermajority for indyref2, when there was no such requirement for the EU ref?
On Scottish independence, I remain neutral, with no particular personal connection to Scotland or its people. However, I have some sympathy for the feeling that they’ve been hard done by,. The unionists won the first referendum, largely with promises that we are all in it together, on a basis of partnership. On becoming PM, TM announced that she wants a “stronger union” There’s been little sign of either, in practice.
She has forced through her own vision of a hard Brexit, ignoring all input from the devolved nations, showing absolutely no sign of genuine partnership. It would not surprise me in the least if Scotland responded by voting to leave – after all, the English decision to withdraw from the EU offers a clear precedent in principle. If they do, it would not surprise me either, if this then becomes a spark, prompting Northern Ireland to consider reuniting with the Republic.
It could well be that history will look back on this period, as a time when the Conservative Party oversaw the breakup of the union.
No reason other than to make it harder for “Yes” to win I expect.
“Once again Germany breaks the eU trade surplus rules and yet refuses to write off Greek debts. It is like London refusing to have its wealth redistrributed through taxation to poorer regions. The uK is labelled the bad europeans but it is Germany that is sucking the life out of southern Europe.”
What exactly has this got to do with us? Is this just a moan about the Germans or do you have a reason for saying this?
You conveniently forget that Germany was at the back of the queue when it came to Mashall Aid aftert WW2. Britain and France got big handouts but Germany comparatively little as the chief culprit of the conflict.
Germany’s recovery after WW2 was heroic given the massive scale of devastation, the huge territorial losses and the enormous number of refugees that needed to be housed.
“Once again Germany breaks the eU trade surplus rules and yet refuses to write off Greek debts. It is like London refusing to have its wealth redistrributed through taxation to poorer regions. The uK is labelled the bad europeans but it is Germany that is sucking the life out of southern Europe.”
Why should Germany forgive Greek debt? The Greeks are not Germans, are not subject to the German government and do not pay German tax. Your statement is nonsense, as is your analogy.
If the nations of southern Europe get themselves into debt by overspending on their welfare state that is their problem.
“Scotland
TM should offer nothing to scotland.it does not work. any and everything will be thrown back in your face. If they want to go then go. If you reward them everytime it will never end.If you give a dog a sweet every time it barks dont be surprised if it keeps on barking.”
Well, if nothing is offered to Scotland the Scots will simply take what they want, i.e. full independence. The only way that May will be able to prevent this will be by offering devo-max.
BoE figures show unsecured household debt rising rapidly last year and is back close to the levels before the financial crash.
Upthread, there was for a while a discussion about the LibDems, and the assumption that after Brexit, the spurt they’ve had from remain will have come to an end, and so their revival will run out of steam. ]
This overlooks two important points:
First, Remain is only one part of the LibDem position. There has always been a lot more. As the narrow focus on EU disappears, all parties will need to focus more on other elements of politics. Having to deal with concerns over the NHS, housing, and balancing the budget/continuing austerity and more will be a bigger problem for Tories, (I suggest, and perhaps for Labour?) than for the LD.
In spite of being so closely associated with the remain vote, it is remarkable that their most spectacular local by election results have been in leave areas – in the South West last year, and more recently in the North East (Sunderland) and Yorkshire (Rotherham), each with swings approaching 40%. Remain is not the only plank in LD policy – and nor is Brexit the only concern of voters.
Alec – “I very strongly suspect that Brexiteers will look back at this period (at least, the honest and still alive ones) with a deep sense of regret at the damage to their nation that they have caused.”
Don’t think so. Brexit was not just a response to the EU, but a response to the Scottish refin 2014. The more Sturgeon appeared in the debates, the more the elites said, “you must pander to this tiny population”, the more people thought,. you know, we’d be better off if they exited. People cast their vote for Leave knowing that it might break up the UK and they were comfortable with the idea. That is why Mrs May won’t budge and won’t pander – she knows the voters in England won’t stand for it.
Brexit was about a fed-up England trying to cut costs. Why are we sending money to the EU when we need it at home. Ditto the overseas aid budget. And why are we sending £12bn per annum each to Scotland and NI when people there have two arms two legs and a brain and are pefectly capable of paying their own way?
If all these places are forced out and we no longer need to carry them, it should release a lot of money that we can then spend on our own services.
You are right that the UK and France received larger Marshall Plan handouts than Germany, but I think you are overestimating the scale of the handouts on their GDP and underestimating the impact of foreign debt claims on Germany other than the Marshall Plan being blocked.
http://www.economist.com/blogs/freeexchange/2012/06/economic-history is worth reading on the topic.
“Good to see Jeremy on the airwaves this morning explaining why the Labour Party backed the A50 bill. A correct decision by the leader who has got this right. As he says, it was a national vote, not constituency or region, but national.”
The vote should never have taken place at all – there was no need for it. If you had referendums on every major government policy you could not have any effective government. Obviously the result has forced the government into adopting Brexit as official policy but this is a betrayal of those who voted Conservative because this party was pro-EU. Opinion polls may show backing for Brexit but public opinion is fickle and could easily change if things turn sour. The job of opposition is to oppose the government and give the electorate an alternative set of policies, not the same policies with some minor amendments. Corbyn is a lame duck leader with zero credibility and no leadership qualities. Leadership is about advocating what is right even when it is not popular – take Winston Churchill during the appeasement of Hitler in the 1930s.
Some interesting news out of China@
https://www.ft.com/content/39b97f86-ed18-11e6-930f-061b01e23655
Their foreign exchange reserves were $3.99 trillion in 2014. It has dropped to $2.98 trillion as at Jan 2017.
They have burned through a trillion dollars in just two years, trying to offset capital outflows and prevent the yuan from crashing. If they continue like this, they won’t have any reserves in five years time.
They are so desperate to stop the capital outflows, they have taken to kidnapping Chinese billionaires:
https://www.ft.com/content/f1dad65a-ed1d-11e6-930f-061b01e23655
@alec
I agree with your post ‘re Scotland and independence.
I think what could be changeing fundamentally is the perception of risk.
In the last referendum Better Together were very sucessful in focusing on the risks of independence. The risks of remaining in the UK went largely unnoticed including the threat to EU membership.
The risks of remaining in the UK are now much more evident, the benefits of doing so more contingent on an unknown future and determined it seems likely by a hard right Tory/UKIP agenda at least for the next decade.
Again just in your opinion, I suspect the Remainers will look back at this period (at least, the honest and still alive ones) with a deep sense of regret that they attempted to stop the UK moving forward to greater economic success and World standing.
Just IMO .
“Brexit was about a fed-up England trying to cut costs. Why are we sending money to the EU when we need it at home. Ditto the overseas aid budget. And why are we sending £12bn per annum each to Scotland and NI when people there have two arms two legs and a brain and are pefectly capable of paying their own way?
If all these places are forced out and we no longer need to carry them, it should release a lot of money that we can then spend on our own services.”
So nothing to do with sovereignty, immigration and all those other issues which polling says were salient? Little Englander just about sums it up.
@QUIRK
I take your point, however Germany in 1948 was a totally ruined country, and the eastern part did not benefit from this debt forgiveness as it was occupied by the Soviets. The comparison with Greece is ridiculous – Greece has serious economic problems but it hasn’t just had a war in which 10% of its population has been killed, lost one third of its territory, had one third of its housing stock destroyed or severely damaged and has to look after refugees equal to 20% of its population.
TANCRED
I didn’t ‘conveniently forget’ anything. I was offering a partial explanation for Germany’s post war export boom. The London Agreement meant that the more a creditor nation purchased from Germany, the more quickly it could recover its debts. That was my only point.
As for the Marshall plan, Britain got the (inflation adjusted) equivalent of two years net contributions to the EU out of it and Germany got about 40% of that figure, so perhaps some perspective would be a good idea.
Further to my earlier post, the Economist article mentions the Dawes and Young plans while ignoring that the Treaty of Versailles had prepared the ground for disaster by insisting on large scale reparations payments from Germany for a war that noone tried to stop (other than perhaps the Vatican).
Hireton – “So nothing to do with sovereignty, immigration and all those other issues which polling says were salient?”
Sovereignty is about being able to control our own budget. At the moment we’re forced to pay into the EU, forced to pay for the Scots and NI folk, (who are perfectly capable of paying their own bills, they’re just lazy), forced to pay for this and that.
Sovereignty is about saying NO.
It will do the Scots good to be independent because once the schooling of the bond markets kicks in, they’ll start working and paying their way. They’ll gain in self-respect – at the moment they seem desperate for attention and validation but don’t seem to understand that it must be earned. That will sort itself out after independence.
It will be good for England too – a massive weight we’ve been carrying around will disappear, and the relief will be immense!
@David Colby
Apples and oranges come to mind. Germany’s devastation reduced her post war GDP to what it was before WW1.
Read this instead:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/british/modern/marshall_01.shtml
Britain received $2.7 Bn of aid – and it was wasted by the Labour government which cose to squander the cash on welfare instead of investing it for the future. Germany’s welfare state, on the other hand, did not get properly started until Germany could afford it – in the 1960s.
@Colin – “I do think that UK post Brexit is not prepared for a world in which we will have to decide on so many questions & options which have in the past been decided for us.”
You were doing quite well until this bit. Again, it’s complete trash. Which questions, precisely, were decided for us, and who did the deciding? Were these decisions different to the decisions made in Germany, and if so, how? Is Germany in a different EU than we are? I’m just asking, as I don’t remotely understand what you are trying to say.
I think you are extremely confused. You suggest that the UK was unable/incapable of making these decisions, but then say Germany reforming to be more like us in 2003 is one reason why they outperform us. Doesn’t that not strike you as completely illogical? If the EU prevented us from making those choices, how come Germany did, and if they did, how come they became more like us and successful yet we are completely like us and not as good as them?
Rarely have I read posts from you that make so little sense, yet contain so much blind prejudice.
@TOH – “Just IMO .”
Indeed. These are all opinions.
As I have just done (very nearly) with Scottish independence, once the facts and circumstances change, I will quite cheerily change my view, and if I was wrong in the past, I will have no problem in admitting such.
I am happy to proceed on this basis, so lonng as I can have your assurance that you won’t try to duck your responsibility if we do find Brexit becomes a calamatous path.
TANCRED
‘The comparison with Greece is ridiculous’
Really?
Greece was devastated by war and occupation. Its economy and infrastructure lay in ruins. Greece suffered more than 400,000 casualties during the occupation but yet its ministers turned up in London in 1953 and signed the deal to forgive Germany’s debts.
@CANDY
What you appear to be saying is that Brexit is basically a phenomenon of English nationalism. I would agree with you, given that Wales is basically part of ‘Greater England’ anyway, and Greater England is indeed what will be left of the UK after the inevitable new Scottish referendum and likely vote for ‘Scotexit’ from the UK.
Brexit negotiations will drag on and an interim cobbled together deal will most likely be in place by 2019 but the path towards a hard Brexit will be clear and I would expect that a new Scottish independence refernedum will be held following the 2020 general election.
@DAVID COLBY
“Greece was devastated by war and occupation. Its economy and infrastructure lay in ruins. Greece suffered more than 400,000 casualties during the occupation but yet its ministers turned up in London in 1953 and signed the deal to forgive Germany’s debts.”
All the allied nations were paid extensive reparations by Germany after WW2, including Greece. Without the debt forgiveness Germany’s economy would have stalled for decades and the same issues that emerged after WW1 would have happened again, and Germany would not have been able to pay anyone. It benefitted the allies to drag Germany back on its feet – it was not an act of altruism.
@Tancred
Yes. England has no assembly of it’s own, you had all these voices from the peripheries demanding more and more money, as well as people making decisions about migration and so on, and no opportunity to answer back. This was the first time in decades it was asked it’s opinion, and lots of pent up stuff came out. Especially as people knew they wouldn’t get another chance, it was now or never. You can only push people so far before they rear up and strike back.
scotland
English and welsh posters need to take account of the fact that SNP nationalists are vastly over represented on this site.i know anti -scottish feeling can run high especially when Mc Canute is talking but the majority wish to stay in the Union.
Alec
“I am happy to proceed on this basis, so lonng as I can have your assurance that you won’t try to duck your responsibility if we do find Brexit becomes a calamatous path.”
Thanks Alec, yes very happy to proceed on that basis. I have got a number of polling predictions correct over the years but I was badly wrong about the EU referendum and said so the day after that vote.
@David Colby – to be honest, I think the 1953 debt relief plan is a bit of a red herring. The Germanies continued to pay costs for the war after 1953. The allies stripped out much of it’s industry during the early years of the occupation, France continued to take coal from the Saar region until 1981, the Netherlands seized a small chunk of Germany (before selling it back) and Poland got a larger chunk. Germany is still paying Israel today for war reparations. Also, the 1953 deal only applied to the West (although there was some debt write off’s for East Germany too).
However, Germany has also been paying the price for unification since the early 1990’s – and that is a huge cost, paid for through a levy of income tax.
I think there is a point to be made that both Germany and Japan had the chance to rebuild anew postwar, whereas other countries less devastated had the arguably harder job of working with existing industrial infrastructure, and it is also true that in both cases, the world was keen not to repeat the mistakes of the WW1 settlement and so ensured a smoother postwar transition.
Also true is the fact that both the vanquished nations developed constitutional barriers on certain types of military spending and engagement, and arguable had to divert fewer resources from productive enterprises to the military.
But having said all this, I still think it’s a struggle to say that it’s the war wot did it. Germany has had a long standing investment mindset that the UK has lacked, and that’s the real difference between the economies today.
IMO (to keep @TOH happy).
@TANCRED:
“All the allied nations were paid extensive reparations by Germany after WW2, including Greece. ”
Britain was not. It’s also a little dubious to say Greece was paid “extensive reparations” – see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_reparations_for_World_War_II#Greece.
@ALEC:
Britain spent a good chunk of its Marshall Aid trying to keep its Empire, and was spending a stupid amount of GDP on defence post-war. Some self-inflicted economic harm there…
“forced to pay for the Scots and NI folk, (who are perfectly capable of paying their own bills, they’re just lazy),”
Sometimes words speak for themselves.