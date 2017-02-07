ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
@Graham
You cling to that hope that May won’t allow another indyref. But, the Tories don’t have a veto over Scottish self-determination.
Think it through:
Scottish Parliament votes for indyref
May says No
Scottish Parliament votes for a Scottish Election
SNP and Greens stand on independence manifesto
Win handsomely ( which they would in light of the constitutional crises)
Scotland a country recognised at the UN has clearly expressed its wish for independence Indy negotiations with May begin
And remember if May refuses to negotiate then iScotland starts life with no debt.
@rich
The Unionists are seriously worried about the result. Some of their spokespeople are saying that there must be a supermajority requirement in Indyref2.
Tancred
“they are the only all UK party opposed to the Brexit bandwagon”.
Nope. While there is a Northern Ireland branch of the LDs, it isn’t part of the federal structure of the party, and doesn’t fight elections.
There is a partial overlap of membership with the Alliance Party, but the LDs don’t even have as much relevance in NI as UKIP in Scotland.
Are you confusing GB with UK?
In any case, what is the virtue of an “all-UK” party anyway? There are parties in all the other parts of the UK that oppose Brexit (including SLab) so working with others would be a much more productive approach.
@HIRETON
“An interesting view on the economic impact of Brexit:
“Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma, one of Europe’s largest private equity groups, warned that the country will have to get rid of much of its social safety net and may see a 30 per cent decline in wages in real terms in the next 20 years to enable it to compete outside of Europe.
Debt will command higher interest rates as more risk is ascribed to an independent UK, and immigrants from Europe will be replaced with workers from the Indian subcontinent and Africa, who may be willing to accept “substantially” lower pay, he said.”
His view is that it will be good for his business but bad for the majority of people who voted for Brexit.”
And this is the worst possible outcome. This country will sink to new depths of economic woe and instead of immigration stopping it will increase, with the east Europeans replaced by Asians and Africans – exactly what I had always believed.
However, I also believe (and earnestly hope) that before this disaster happens someone will put the brakes on the steam train to oblivion and bring us back into the EU. Just because the majority of people here want to go over the cliff like demented lemmings does not mean that it’s inevitable.
RICH
“I think a second Scottish referendum is inevitable. It will be very close though. A yes vote now almost certainly means the Euro and Monetary Union. As somebody who has a degree in economics, that does not seem a very appealing proposition to me, but let’s see how it’s sold”
_________
What I would say is that should the Scots vote to bolt then the tone from the UK government will be very different from the one that was arguing against Scottish independence.
You don’t need a degree in economics to understand that neither Scotland or the rUK can afford a messy divorce especially when the rUK is Scotlands biggest market and Scotland the rUK second biggest market.
It’s not quite the David and Goliath scenario some peeps think it is.
Anyway, for us buggers who voted Brexit we will need all the friends we can get and should the Scots vote to bolt then I would hope the rest of us can persuade Edinburgh for a quick trade deal.
Hireton
She has said she will have a another referendum when she thinks she can win it. It might be, or it might be, or I may … If you think that is ‘decisive’ I beg to differ, it is however deeply opportunistic. And it leaves a big gap for No 10 to exploit.
@OLDNAT
“There is a partial overlap of membership with the Alliance Party, but the LDs don’t even have as much relevance in NI as UKIP in Scotland.”
When I say LibDems I include the Alliance Party as the NI sister party of the LibDems. You are just being awkward.
“In any case, what is the virtue of an “all-UK” party anyway? There are parties in all the other parts of the UK that oppose Brexit (including SLab) so working with others would be a much more productive approach.”
Simple – you cannot block Brexit by ignoring England. The overwhelming majority of the UK population lives in England and unless you have an English base you will never be able to influence policy, let alone form a government.
Labour is now no longer an opposition party – it’s a joke and people know it, hence the declining Labour support, which I expect will sink below 20% by 2020. Scottish Labour may as well just give up and join the SNP.
Labour could have proposed a plan similar to that proposed by ScotGov in ‘Scotland in Europe’ paper. In that paper was a plan for U.K.
So EEA membership via EFTA so EFTA court rules not ECJ
No CU so can make own trade deals.
PLUS Some negotiated fudge on immigration that could be presented as ‘some form of control’
Softest possible Brexit.
Labour could have been arguing for this from 24th June & building support in the country. Fighting at WM to bring more Tory rebels with them. Instead they conceded the field to the Tories. And now I have no idea where they stand.
Well, there appears to have been a flurry of betting on the next Labour leader. Lewis and Starmer have both shortened significantly, and, almost from nowhere, Rebecca Long-Bailey is now a surprising third favourite.
I think some of the posters here have been right to suggest that all is not lost for Labour. The VI numbers are very bad, of course, but they seem to have stabilised: in other words, it is not yet meltdown. Encouragingly for Labour the much-expected LibDem revival is struggling to get going. Corbyn is even having the odd good day. Abbott has been sidelined.
A gracious retirement by Corbyn, and replacement by Starmer or Lewis, could produce a significant polling improvement.
TANCRED
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
“No, they are the ONLY relevant party because they are the only all UK party”…………..
_____________
1 MP stuck up in the far northern isles of Scotland whose constituency is closer to Baffin island than London, 1 MP in Wales and 7 MP’s in England….Yeah it’s an all UK party alright but a rather thin on the ground all UK party.
Tancred
“you cannot block Brexit by ignoring England.”
Obviously. Indeed you would have got Brexit by ignoring all other parts of the UK (which the campaign in England suggested what was happening anyway).
My point was that the LDs in England need to change the perceptions of English voters. They would get supporting votes from parties in the other parts of the UK too.
Being a “UK” party won’t affects English votes in the slightest.
Tancred
“Trump’s approval ratings are already the lowest of any newly elected president. Unless he can literally work magic I don’t see him with a prayer of being re-elected.”
the media/polls said that before the election too
OLDNAT
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“substation” seemed a rather appropriate term, when I read your post”
_________
Blame the substation in my iPad controlling the auto spell. Now using my laptop. ;-)
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Surely now that the Lib/Dem flagship policy for a second EU referendum is dead in the water the party will now plummet to new depths? They are now irrelevant…”
I don’t think so. Whatever the merits of a second referendum (not many in my view) the Lib Dems remain the only major party opposing Theresa May’s version of Brexit. 42% of voters still want to remain (includes me). That’s a big pool to draw on. And in the South West they are the only credible opposition to the Conservatives, well organised at a local level, with plenty of councillors and ex-MPs. Not dead yet, I’d say.
@HIRETON
“The Unionists are seriously worried about the result. Some of their spokespeople are saying that there must be a supermajority requirement in Indyref2.”
This won’t wash. It would be an incitement to civil insurrection if a pro-independence vote were to be blocked due to an imposed qualified majority. And it would also demonstrate Tory hypocrisy, given the lack of a qualified majority vote for the Brexit referendum.
My suspicion is that May would offer Scotland devo-max as a final effort to thwart Scottish independence. She would not be happy to do this but would do it to keep the union together. If the unionists campaigned on this then it might be enough to see off the SNP.
For JC to stand down there either has to be a deal to get a candidate acceptable to JC/Momentum on the ballet paper or the rules on nominations for an open position need to change.
The latter can’t occur until the conference I believe (even if NEC can do there is no majority) and I doubt a deal has been reached yet as too early.
My guess is the May Elections out of the way with JC first and then it depends, I do expect a new ‘unity’ leader in 2018 sometime but it could be earlier I suppose?
@Couper
‘Think it through:’
Westminster suspends Holyrood as it did Stormont in Spring 1972.
TANCRED
“My suspicion is that May would offer Scotland devo-max as a final effort to thwart Scottish independence.”
See the Daily Record of 16 September, 2014 when Cameron, Clegg & Miliband Made a similar offer. What happened post-vote?
@COUPER
I believe you need 2/3 majority for another Holyrood election.
PATRICKBRIAN
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“I don’t think so. Whatever the merits of a second referendum (not many in my view) the Lib Dems remain the only major party opposing Theresa May’s version of Brexit. 42% of voters still want to remain (includes me). That’s a big pool to draw on. And in the South West they are the only credible opposition to the Conservatives, well organised at a local level, with plenty of councillors and ex-MPs. Not dead yet, I’d say.”
_________
In the South West, they have always been the main opposition to the Tories. Of course, there is a huge pool of voters out there who voted remain but is that it? Are the Lib/Dems hedging all their bets on wooing over disgruntled remain voters to boost their fortunes? If so then why are they still lagging well behind a fragmented and complicated Labour party?
Mind you there is some hope in Scotland for the Lib/Dems where they could overtake Scottish Labour. I think one is on 6% and the other 9%.
@OLDNAT
“My point was that the LDs in England need to change the perceptions of English voters. They would get supporting votes from parties in the other parts of the UK too.
Being a “UK” party won’t affects English votes in the slightest.”
English voters are primarily the ones who wanted Brexit, and they won’t change their minds until Brexit can be shown to be either (1) a practical impossibility or (2) a total disaster. This will take years. there is nothing that ANY party can do to change minds – only events can do this.
The reason why Brexit gained so much support was that the leave campaign was infinitely slicker and better organised, it had the backing of most of the national press and the huge but strangely believable lies that were peddled by Farage and company. The Brexit bandwagon is like a religious cult, and the Brexfanatics are now in control. The only way to break people out of the religious ecstasy is to show them the reality of what they voted for – and that will come soon enough.
Graham
“Westminster suspends Holyrood as it did Stormont in Spring 1972.”
Indeed, they have the legal authority to do so.
It would not surprise me if they are also so spectacularly stupid as to do so.