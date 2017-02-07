ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
CARFREW
Interesting post. What do you consider to be Labour’s core support? I assume it’s the urban working class. But if we are to believe the narrative that this class is now strongly pro-Brexit, and tempted by UKIP, then how come 75% of labour supporters think Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU (Yougov 17.1.16)? has labour’s working class support already shrunk to be smaller than their ‘liberal elite’ supporters? If so, then it’s hard to see a good future for the labour party as now constituted, though I’d like to.
Colin: “You may need to revise that number.’
Hmm, I’m not sure that Greece joining Albania etc as one of our new best friends outside the tent strengthens the appeal of ‘AltEurope’.
@Patrick Brian
There are quite a few remainers among Labour supporters. It’s a variety, as you can see by the way they leak support to different parties… Greens, LDs, SNP, UKIP etc.
I’m not sure of the ratio of trad working class voters vs liberal elite, though one might expect an elite to be not so numerous. There are likely more liberals among Labour’s support who aren’t necessarily ‘elite’…
You raise an important point, because a move to reclaim working class support risks losing their liberal support. But I don’t know to what extent Labour’s liberals are really THAT committed to the economically liberal. They might be happy so long as they make money and can keep it, even if not via a liberal economic policy…
An interesting view on the economic impact of Brexit:
“Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma, one of Europe’s largest private equity groups, warned that the country will have to get rid of much of its social safety net and may see a 30 per cent decline in wages in real terms in the next 20 years to enable it to compete outside of Europe.
Debt will command higher interest rates as more risk is ascribed to an independent UK, and immigrants from Europe will be replaced with workers from the Indian subcontinent and Africa, who may be willing to accept “substantially” lower pay, he said.”
His view is that it will be good for his business but bad for the majority of people who voted for Brexit.
3rd reading carried by 494 to 122
majority 372.
No changes to the bill were passed, including the LD call for a 2nd referendum which was lost 340 to 33 a Government majority of 307.
Now for the Lords. Have a good evening all.
@PatrickBrian
I’m intrigued. What makes you think the traditional (Labour) urban working class is pro-Brexit?
The vast majority of people living in the UK’s largest cities are working class. That was the biggest base of Remain support.
It’s in the smaller towns and cities – particularly the post industrial towns – where traditional Labour working class voters voted for Brexit.
The ‘liberal elite’ mantra on Brexit has always been untrue.
To cite Anthony, above… “More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support.”
However, some former Labour supporters will have left for UKIP etc., and Lab might want some of them back…
@Carfrew
Yes. Therein lies the problem for Labour.
My comment is directed towards the idea that Labour Remainers are liberals. Some are, some aren’t. Yet most are working class. We don’t yet (thankfully) have the same cultural wars as in the United States. Are battles are still largely based on economics.
372 majority, can’t see Lords having any moral authority to mess with that thumping commons endorsement to go alongside the democratic referendum result. So 100% leaving now.
Clive Lewis has resigned from Labour’s front bench. That makes the suggestions Corbyn is about to pack it in more credible as he’d have to be a front runner for the position.
@ PatrickBrian/ Carfrew
Here is a link to an article in The Economist about the Labour party and those it should woo. Here is a bit of it:
“As a political party, failing to anticipate and respond to long-term demographic trends is a recipe for decline (just ask Republicans in the United States). For the Labour Party, then, this means recognising that its future as a party of the “working-class” (accepting that the term is fluid) depends on its ability to win over young voters, urban and suburban voters, university graduates, ethnic minority voters and service workers—precisely those voters generally not drawn to UKIP. This is the new working class: more internationalist, better educated and much more ethnically diverse than the older generation, but in many cases more economically insecure. ”
Link:
http://www.economist.com/blogs/blighty/2014/06/labours-electorate
@Chris Riley
Yes. And I suspect Lewis would do well amongst the membership too.
@RAF
I’d make Lewis favourite. One of the reasons I don’t care much for Lewis is that he’d make himself favourite as well – the man practically vibrates with ambition.
He might make a good leader for Labour right now though.
He likes a scrap and my goodness, Labour – and the country – needs a leader who is up for a big old fight with the Government just at the moment.
Ironically, I thought Corbyn was rather effective on the Surrey shenanigans today.
@RAF
Yes, I didn’t cite Anthony in opposition to you, more in support of you in terms of plenty of Labour voters not being pro-Brexit.
But it’s complicated by the fact that some previously Labour Pro-Brexit supporters may have already left.
As for how many are liberals, it isn’t clear. I dunno if we have any polling to tease it out. We do know from the survey I cited yesterday that there’s been a general shift to the liberal somewhat.
But of course there may be hybrids, socially liberal but economically not, and vice versa.
And some liberal former-labourites may have left with the rise of Corbyn. Complicated picture, and tricky for Corbyn as a result…