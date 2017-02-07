ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
“having just had two poor general elections after three bad ones. Objectively they are only doing well in comparison to labour.”
We don’t agree on that. I thought the Tories did really well in 2010 considering their starting point. I also thought they fought a very good campaign in 2015.
” They consider it a worthwhile price, but there is evidence voters may disagree.”
There is also evidence that voters agree. So you take your choice on the evidence.
“Is Germany willing to pay the price of union?”
That is indeed the question. There we can agree. The evidence so far is no.
Interesting, I am able to agree with your 10.26 post to Danny with one exception:-
Of course I dont’t agree with:-
“If Brexit fails, as I expect it will”
For the rest i think your correct the Tories have played it very well and like you i don’t think it as high risk a strategy as others do.
@ Shevii
‘I do feel like there are now two different splits within Labour- the left/right split and the leave/remain split and I’m not sure to what extent these overlap but they seem to me to be largely two totally different splits and you can’t say the split is on a left/right basis. Puzzles me why the Tories are more split on their Brexit opinions but seem to hold their vote together better.’
Isn’t it that 75% of Tory constituencies and 60+% membership voted Leave so their Remain MP has an clear interest in backing the gov’t? In contrast, many Labour MPs have to reconcile conflicting personal, national, constituency, Labour vote, Labour membership views … and stomach voting with the govt instead of opposing it. I should think that the cognitive dissonance on the Labour front and back benches must be palpable.
Good afternoon all from a quite mild but dull central London.
” Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support”
Yip this is the conundrum the Labour party faces…keeping Bingo players who shop at Lidl in the north happy and muesli munching Ocado shoppers in metropolitan London happy, something has to give but all jokes aside Labour are split over the Brexit issue and it’s probably their inconsistent approach before, during and after the referendum that has landed them in this mess.
And btw AW, you spelt metropolitan incorrectly.
Sue/Shevii – Soft Brexit given the referendum result, though, is the best please imo for Labour and as per AW’s article the least damaging.
I am actually the most confident I have been since the 2015 GE that Labour may possibly gain enough ground before 2015 to prevent a cons OM; victory is out of the question and would be regardless of LOO as too big an electoral mountain.
I dont know why JC is getting so much stick.
With 2 leave by elections coming up it is entirely sensible to throw the 3 line whip to the leave element and the unpunished rebellion to the remain voters.Both groups will see what they want to see.
Nifty footwork.
As a matter of interest, does that confidence rest on the assumption that May’s Brexit will produce immediate problems in 2019/20, and that voters will punish Cons for it?
No that actually
“Only cross breaks… But they will make good tabloid headlines.
Tories in Scotland now on twice Labours vote!
LibDems only 3% behind Labour in Scotland..
Crossover anyone?????”
Indeed only cross breaks but they have been very consistent by showing the Scottish Tories quite a bit ahead of Scottish Labour so it wouldn’t be that unreasonable to assume a Lib/Dem/Labour crossover soonish in the context of things.
Anyway, Pete, with a 2nd indy referendum looking more likely after Alex Salmond’s tweet the only crossover you should be concerning yourself with is practising crossing over the road and practising handing out Yes leaflets to voters…..
Cheeky monkey.
No that actually a much greater proportion of the Labour Party, membership, PLP and possible voters, support the parties position (soft Brexit) than Tories support Hard Brexit (sorry TOH but is easy shorthand).
Divisions with the Tories over Europe are parked for now but imo are way bigger than within Labour.
JIM JAM
Thanks-so how would that work through into a VI which deprived Cons of an OM in 2020?
@ JimJam
‘I am actually the most confident I have been since the 2015 GE that Labour may possibly gain enough ground before 2015 to prevent a cons OM; victory is out of the question and would be regardless of LOO as too big an electoral mountain.’
I assume you meant to say ‘before 2020’ :) But I agree with your flicker of optimism… and have never been able to understand the certainty of other commentators that it couldn’t possibly happen. I don’t see calm waters ahead for this gov’t … and incidentally neither do the Conservative grassroots activists on ConHome.
I can’t see the Tories losing their OM in 2020. Labour are sliding further and further into the abys in Scotland (where they used to be guaranteed 40+ seats),.. on current polling the Tories might pick up 3 seats in Scotland and some gains in Wales… In England, Labour is in a divided mess over Brexit.
The only way I can see the Tories losing their OM in 2020 is via a Lib/Dem revival which by all accounts looks like being highly unlikely.
There may well be some divisions within the Tory ranks over Brexit now and later on but I can’t see it compromising their OM in 2020. A50 will have been triggered by then and negotiations well embedded.
2020 is a done deal as far as I’m concerned.
@” I don’t see calm waters ahead for this gov’t ”
I agree absolutely. One could hardly disagree given the Brexit task ahead, and the potential for difficulties with it. And all the while yesterday’s problem-the one which was the centre of attention throughout the previous parliament-continues to bubble away-The Public Finances.
But I was just trying to understand how that translated aurtomatically into a 7% or 8% VI swing from Con to Lab?
Sue – yes 2020.
It might not Colin but ‘Governments lose Elections Oppositions don’t win them….’
Labour have much work to do of course to be credible but re-uniting which can start properly now is a prequisite; and, there will be many other factors affecting the GE but I see a Glimmer.
@S THOMAS
“I dont know why JC is getting so much stick.”
Because of the poor polling figures, among other things. 25-26% is hardly the polling stats that a prospective government in waiting would expect. Labour is toast as far as the next election is concerned, and Corbyn is too old to be a two term opposition leader. By the 2025 election he would be 76. There is also the fact that Labour is adopting a policy on Brexit that meekly accepts the referendum result without challenging the government robustly, as a good opposition should do. It seems that the only real opposition is from the SNP and LibDems. This is just not good enough.
Watching the Parliamentary debate: the Speaker announced the results of several deferred divisions, several to do with trades unions, all with majorities of about 60.
Does anyone know how this majority is made up, given the Conservative overall majority of 12?
@JIM JAM
“Sue/Shevii – Soft Brexit given the referendum result, though, is the best please imo for Labour and as per AW’s article the least damaging.”
Labour should have been clear from the outset that they would only support a soft Brexit and made this as a clear policy stand, just like the LibDems. They didn’t and now look like a lame duck opposition that whips its MPs to vote in favour of the government – unbelievable!
I don’t see any way for the Tories to lose in 2020. If Brexit works out well they’ll win a landslide, if it’s a patched up mess they’ll still win and if it’s a total disaster they’ll just blame the foreigners and still probably win!
There is British politics for you.
@ Colin
As JimJam says:
‘Governments lose Elections Oppositions don’t win them….’