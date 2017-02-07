ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
“It would not be May’s style to *ever* give the SG a “when you feel like it” ticket. ”
It is in May’s style to grant another independence referendum but direct it at the rest of the UK rather than Scotland.
The Act of Union can be repealed from either side.
@Rodger
In those circumstances the SG and the Scottish Parliamnet May just proceed anyway. It is not clear that section 30 approval is required, it simply puts the question beyond legal doubt. It’s a win/win in any event for the SG: the UK blocks Scottish democracy and the “most powerful devolved parliament in the world” is proved to be exactly the opposite. Or the Scottish Tories bring a legal challenge to do so. Just as good.
Another wonderful game of Rugby, England v Wales. Wales led for most of the match, but England yet again, held their nerve, and scored a late try to win. That’s 16 in a row now.
Off to celebrate, have a good evening all.
OLDNAT
Ye of little faith, i never doubted England would win.
Jim Jam
Indeed. My forecasting relied on Wales being able to do something useful with the damn ball, during their dominance in open play.
Scrappy game all round I thought with plenty of errors and the clearing kick just prior to the decisive try proving critical.
England could be 0-2 instead of 2-0 as the Americans might put it.
RODGER @ BZ
There’s a more recent [Feb 2016] HoC briefing paper on the The Parliament Acts, which still seems to require the Speaker’s confirmation.
Saffer
Thanks for the link to the tables.
I agree with you, that it is often useful to view VI changes over a longer timescale – which is why I linked to the “What Scotland Thinks” VI tables, a few threads back.
One of the more interesting questions that ComRes ask (because it measures underlying attitudes, not just VI variations) is “Generally speaking, do you think of yourself as Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, UKIP, SNP, Plaid Cymru or another party?”
Responses were –
Eng – Con 31% : Lab 30% : UKIP 9% : LD 8% : Grn 3%
Sco – SNP 42% : Con 17% : Lab 11% : UKIP 6% : LD 4% : Grn 1%
@Neil Wilson
“The Act of Union can be repealed from either side.”
Indeed, England could decide to leave the UK ( as could Wales and NI either separately or with England). In practice I don’t see how England and Wales or Scotland or NI can repeal the Act of Union unilaterally as none has a sovereign parliament that being a function of the UK state.
Of.course if England decided to secede ( with Wales and NI) then Scotland would be the successor state. England would need to decide which currency to use ( it’s not certain that Scotland would be prepared to share the pound) and the Bank of England. And so on. But it might be worth trying.
Re. “Respect the result”
In most countries in the world that might mean “implement the result” but in Britain things are not so clear cut..
“With the greatest possible respect….”
“I respect your views, but…”
No British person would interpret those words as positive for the aims of the person being addressed…
@oldnat
Re the Herald, you might almost think they don’t like the results.of the VI polls.
Btw I am not trying to start another argument about what Parliament should do, merely that “respect the result” was far from being a well-drafted piece of legislation unless Cameron was trying to leave open almost any response to the result..