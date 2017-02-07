ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
Somerjohn,
“We will * give you a say over whether we should stay in or leave the EU” That is in the summary at the top.
The specific commitment is
“We will hold that in-out referendum before the end of 2017 and respect the outcome”. I don’t see much wriggle room in that, and it certainly justifies making the Brexit bill a Manifesto bill.
Rodger: “The most common view is that they intend to take a very hard line, un-compromising position and force the UK to walk away with the hardest of hard Brexits. ”
Nobody is forcing the UK to walk away, except arguably a large chunk of the British electorate. But if we choose to do so, why should we expect special favours and concessions without offering anything in return?
If, after A50 is triggered, we enter into negotiations in good faith and make positive proposals, I’m sure it will be possible to achieve some compromises acceptable to both sides. If that isn’t possible, then Brexit will indeed have meant Brexit.
RODGER
@”BTW I have long thought that Juncker was in favour of Brexit from the start and did his best to bring it about. After all, he won’t get his European Army without it.”
Yes-I think him & his ilk will be glad to see the back of us. We have just been a sheet anchor on the Political Integration project.
The outcome of the Dutch Elections will be very interesting too-Juncker may not like them either.
TOH
There were literally hundreds of Amendments tabled for the Commons bill. Most never got past the Committee and were not discussed in the House. It does make it rather hard for the Lords to pass Amendments that have not already been dealt with (very firmly) by the HoC.
I think that means is that if the HoL wants to go down the obstructist route, all doors are closed to the ‘yes. but have you thought of’ weasel approach, and they will have to do it in blunt opposition to the will of the HoC and the People. It will be interesting to see if they are up for that.
Rodger
Ah, yes, I should have read the whole manifesto. As you say, not much wriggle room. Which makes it all the more reprehensible that no preparatory steps were taken to honour that commitment. Which is why, 8 months on, we’re still seemingly in a muddle.
Have just caught up watching “After Brexit: the Battle for Europe” on the iplayer. Here it is for those who missed it:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08dx4lz/this-world-after-brexit-the-battle-for-europe
It’s an eye-opener. Brexit Britain looks like an oasis of stability and tranquility compared to what is going on in Europe.
Somerjohn,
“why should we expect special favours and concessions without offering anything in return?”
That is pretty much exactly what I said. Why are you suggesting I disagree with it?
“If, after A50 is triggered, we enter into negotiations in good faith and make positive proposals, I’m sure it will be possible to achieve some compromises acceptable to both sides. If that isn’t possible, then Brexit will indeed have meant Brexit.”
I would love to see some evidence to support that; I know of none. I suggest that like most Remainers, as I said, you believe that when push comes to shove the EU will be nice to us. Perhaps they will, but …
That is something I do find with Remain supporters, they believe that the EU is fundamentally ‘nice’. The people are, the politicians less so, and it is not seen as ‘nice’ by the rest of the world, of which we will soon be part.
Rodger: “you believe that when push comes to shove the EU will be nice to us.”
I think they will be nice to us to the same extent that we will be nice to them. In other words, I expect a hard-nosed negotiation, not a love-in.
You seem to be saying that we will be nice and they will be nasty. A sad tale of unrequited love. Do you really mean that?
@Somerjohn “Which makes it all the more reprehensible that no preparatory steps were taken to honour that commitment. ”
Absolutely. It was disgraceful and Cameron’s actions in banning the civil service to do any preparation whatsoever was reckless in the extreme. His reputation is deservedly in tatters.
Somerjohn,
I don’t think we are in too much of a muddle. It took May a while to work out her timetable, as it should. It takes months to set up substantial departments of people to do anything, and that had to be done. She comes across to me as a very focused manager, who knows how to get on with things. Yes, I have read the comments about nit picking on the details and being unable to delegate, but it is too soon to say if that is real or mendacious. As a manager, if someone puts up an important document to you and it is intellectually scruffy, of course you send it back. But perhaps she has a habit in interfering in matters beneath her. Who knows?
She certainly hates the ECJ; I share her lack of confidence there.
The test will come when negotiations start. To some extent, negotiators are born not made, and many senior negotiators are there on ‘Buggin’s turn’, and are fairly useless, so having a fresh team is not all bad; it’s certainly not all good either. There is a technical side to negotiation where experience is vital, there is also a human side which cannot be taught or learned. For example Joseph1832 and his earlier remark
“In contrast, many on the Remain side are indifferent to Parliament being cut out of the picture when it comes to making European laws, but talk of nothing but Parliamentary Sovereignty when it comes to overruling public opinion.”
Someone who produce that quality of argument off the cuff in a negotiation is very powerful.
Somerjohn
Thanks, no problem. I have issues sometimes getting down exactlywhat i mean, and i could see what you originally complained about even though it was not what i meant.
Sea Change,
The trigger for ruining Cameron’s reputation came earlier than not preparing for a “leave” vote. It was his approach to the “re-negotiation”. Having achieved nothing there, he should logically have been campaigning for a leave vote. That he did not exposed the insincerity of his position which was already committed to keeping the UK in the EU at all costs.
Roger
” It will be interesting to see if they are up for that.”
Indeed it will. PersonallyI am appaled that the Lords are putting forward amendments after the Commons made clear that no ammendments were acceptable.
Somerjohn,
I have customers in South East Asia and I have been exposed to their view of the EU. They do not like it. The PM of Singapore said years ago to be wary of the Europeans, they are very greedy and give nothing.
The Americans similarly do not have a very high opinion of the EU, who they see as being not very good. Especially after they had to step in to sort out Serbia, then watched EU hubris lose the Crimea, were asked to contribute (via the IMF) to the Greek bailout, and the Donbas went on and on with France and Germany trying to make money out of it selling arms until Obama said ‘Enough’ and shut it down.
So no, I don’t expect a ‘love in’. I think (not know) it will be quite cold and nasty until near the end. I think the basic deal will be hard Brexit with some bits and pieces negotiated for specific problems, where that suits the interests of France and Germany.
The long term damage to the EU, which I think will turn out to be immense, has already been done.