ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
Tancred
PBS Newshour has an interesting article showing why Gorsuch is more likely NOT to uphold Trump’s ban than Obama’s unsuccessful pick for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland.
The gist of it being that Garland’s history shows his default positions in judgements are to go with the executive’s authority, whereas Gorsuch is much stronger on the separation of powers and more independent.
In spite of his right-wing label, he is much more interesting than that. He’s successfully upheld rights of violent prisoners and immigrants, overturning earlier judgements in the process. He’s clearly his own man, and very principled.
@TOH
Yes, good news but too soon to tell if it will last. Once article 50 is invoked the pound may fall much further or gain and go back to its old levels. I suspect the former is more likely, which will be good for exporters but bad for consumers and holidaygoers. The weak pound will also start to increase inflation as higher prices for imports filter through the economy.
@BT SAYS…
Hmm, but why would Trump have picked someone who is not likely to back him? It wouldn’t make sense.
Carfrew,
My take on inflation is that QE creates money which is in effect lent to the government because it was used to buy bonds. Government spends it, citizens then buy lovely german cars and chinese jeans. This glut of cash leaving the country naturally depresses the value of the pound. Therefore cost of imports rise, and we have inflation.
As to thorium, however cheaply it might suddenly start producing energy, we will still be obligated to pay for energy from the French/chinese plant for 50 years.
Tancred
Re Gorsuch, I was referring to just that one issue. It doesn’t mean he won’t vote the way the GOP and/ or Trump want on most issues, but suggests that people may get a few surprises along the way. He’s clearly a strong constitutionalist, and less considerate of the powers that different parts of the executive have heaped up for themselves.
I know i harp on about Germany but i do not see them as benign in the brexit negotiations.Because they do not become involved in military escapades their economic aggression has not been exposed.
If we are to secure a good brexit deal we should not ,like Cameron, assume that Germany is a friend pushing our interests to a hostile set of Nations. Quite the reverse. It is germany that is stopping a more mature discussion amongst those states.Germany thinks only of Germany and the EU at present provides it with everything that it needs including a currency which gives them a huge advantage.
Unless Germany thinks it is in the interests of Germany to negotiate a good deal it will not happen. The trump attack on Germany is not only well merited but also well timed from a GB perspective. It must be put under pressure economically as to its surplus, as to the Greek bailout and its non contribution to Nato,and as to whether it is a currency manipulator.
The weaker Germany feels it is the better the deal negotiable.
@Tancred
‘True, but nevertheless these results are significant. And there is no reason why the LibDem turnout should be much higher than that of other parties/
There is every reason why LibDem turnout should be higher than other parties — ie they expend far,far more effort on such contests!
Re: the Lib Dem continuing success at by-elections.
The continued success of the Lid Dems is certainly interesting. It suggests that there is a politically motivated group of people across England (and Wales?) that are keen to go out and vote for the Lib Dems – maybe much more so than before.
The question is whether this will be replicated when the turnout is larger? Voting in a local election by-election requires a certain dedication – one that I with all my interest in politics and polling – may not have within me even.
My guess is that the effect will be seen in the local elections in May – and maybe even in the upcoming two national by-elections. A large vote for the Liberals in either Stoke or Whitehaven suggest something is going on outside of metropolitan areas. It may also cause Labour to shrink to lower poll numbers than ever before.
It *may* represent the start of the reversal of the hundred year dominance of Labour over the Liberals – but this is still unlikely IMO.
The various bits of economic data from December are being gleefully seized on by some, and quite right too! Quite a few of us said that the data had been suggesting things were still chugging along nicely, but consistent with impacts from Brexit starting to bite as 2017 rolls in, and this is consistent with this set of data.
However, I’m less convinced that this is such a stellar performance as some are suggesting, as the detail looks a little less encouraging. I would say that, wouldn’t I?
The 2.1% headline increase in December manufacturing was helped by a big pharmaceutacal element, which is notoriously volatile, but one of the most interesting elements is the fact that the biggest single category influencing the quarterly rise in exports is’unspecified goods’. This category contributed getting on for half the total increase, and were nine times greater than the ‘finished manufactures’ sector contribution.
The ONS specifically mentioned ‘non monetary gold’ as having been important in the unspecified goods sector in these sets of results. As it happens, finished manufactures import and export growth was pretty much identical, while the unspecified goods imports dragged imports down by around 2% as they were negative.
Now I don’t know this for sure, but if ‘non monetary gold’ has been mentioned as the most important single element in the category most responsible for the improvement in the trade figures, we might assume that this is quite an important player in the date.
I don’t precisely know exactly what non monetary gold actually is, but a quick check reveals that it is any gold not controlled by the monetary authorities.
In other words, the most important single element in the trade figure improvement appears to be a significant outflow of gold held in the UK by private investors, presumably nominally valued in sterling, which has not been replaced by return flows (quite the reverse, in fact, as the inward flow is slowing).
I tend to live in a fairly simple world, so I may well have got this wrong, but to my mind, a significant outflow of privately held gold bullion isn’t really anything much to get excited about, in trade figures terms. Indeed, it may be (and I only say ‘may be’ here) that private investors are responding to sterling’s fall following Brexit, and particularly the further slump following May’s ‘hard brexit’ speech, to move gold out of the sterling area and cash in a profit by shipping it to another currency area.
If this is true, then the largest part of the apparent improvement in trade figures is actually more of a negative – with investors pulling assets out of the UK, which gives the short term impression of higher exports. This is consistent with the view expressed by many economists that sterling denominated assets are less valuable as a result of Brexit, and that there are risks of capital outflows from the UK for mobile assets.
I’m prepared to be corrected on this, as this really isn’t my field, so please – go ahead – shoot me down.