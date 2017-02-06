The BBC have quite a Ipsos MORI have quite a detailed poll on public attitudes towards funding the NHS. So far I think the BBC’s coverage has only briefly mentioned it in relation to (predictable) public support for increasing the charges on foriegn visitors who use the NHS, but the full tables have a lot of interesting things.
MORI asked people if they thought it was acceptable or unacceptable to increase funding for the NHS in various ways. The least popular method was – obviously – a move to an insurance model of NHS funded. The defining feature of the NHS is that we don’t have to worry about insurance and suchlike, people are free to go to the doctors without worrying about money. Nevertheless, a surprisingly high 33% of people thought this would be acceptable. People also rejected (by 51% to 37%) the idea of charging for services that are currently free. Asked about specific charges, 43% of people say they would be willing to pay for a guaranteed GP appointment within 24 hours, 51% would not (the average amount was £11).
Increasing income tax to fund the NHS was rejected by 40% to 50%. This is in contrast to a recent YouGov poll that asked a similar question and found slightly more people supported paying more income tax for the NHS than opposed it. I think this difference is down to wording – YouGov asked specifically about increasing income tax from 20% to 21% while the MORI poll did not specify the size of the increase – indeed, a later question in MORI’s poll asks more specifically about an increase in the basic rate from 20% to 21%, and this bumps support up to 50%. It looks like people are happy to pay more income tax for the NHS… so long as its only a modest rise. Support for increasing the higher rate of income tax (which most people wouldn’t have to pay themselves) is more popular, with 61% support.
As with the YouGov poll MORI also found a higher level of support (53%) when it asked about funding the NHS by increasing National Insurance. For the majority of respondents a 1p increase in income tax would be functionally identical to a 1p increase in national insurance, yet the NI increase is always more popular. Part of this difference may be down to the responses of over 65s, who do not have to pay national insurance, but looking at MORI’s breakdown the increase is across all age groups, so it is presumably also down to the fact that people are less aware of how National Insurance payments work. For what it’s worth, the MORI question did not specify employees NI contributions, so some respondents may have been thinking about employer’s NI.
MORI also asked about the potential for charging people for illnesses that are “caused by their lifestyle” or for missing appointments. These are similar in a way – the logic behind both is presumably that people are, through their behaviour, costing the NHS money. Public attitudes are completely different though – 71% think it is acceptable to charge the public for missing appointments, only 44% think it would be acceptable to charge for lifestyle related illnesses. Perhaps they view it as different levels of moral culpability, different potential costs, different likelihoods of being personally affected by it, or just infringing too much on the principle of being free at the point of delivery. When MORI asked about two specific cases later on in the survey people were far less forgiving: only 33% think liver transplants should always be available for free for alcoholics, only 27% think weight loss surgery should be freely available for obese patients (25% think it shouldn’t be available at all). That said, both these are quite unsympathetic examples.
So what can we conclude from all that? Well, around about half the population say they would support an increase in general taxation to pay for the NHS, depending on the level of the increase, which tax it was or which tax band. Only a minority (though perhaps a larger minority than you’d expect) would consider a change to the funding basis of the NHS acceptable. Asked in general, only a minority of people would support charges for treatment for conditions that are seen as “self-inflicted”, but shown some specific examples most people would support restrictions on treatment for some specific examples like transplants for alcoholics or weight loss operations for the obese.
WB
Apparently a concession from the minister Parliament will be allowed a vote on the final deal before it goes before the European Parliament: Norman Smith says the devil will be in the detail:
Actually it’s not really a concession, just a restatement of what May has always said:-
“No10 clarification on David Jones announcement: “It’s a very clear choice. It’s either vote for the deal or leave the EU without a negotiated deal”.
Looks like Labour’s top team have been made to look somewhat foolish in the commons today. Celebrations of May’s offer have been a little premature, as she is telling them that if they vote down the deal offered it’s then leave the EU with no deal and WTO terms.
Ho hum.
Quite in keeping, I learn today that Warner Brothers latest blockbuster epic Dunkirk is set for general release in July.
It tells the tale of a beaten and humiliated British army withdrawing in dissaray from the beaches of northern France after a swift and relentless crushing by the mighty German forces.
Have we been here before?
On GB wide v separate nations, I think the issue is one that related to the poll on the Referendum and educational qualification.
In both cases people seemed to have focused on the wrong things.
On the NHS it’s turned into bickering about Scotland v England but the focus should be on how peoples perceptions are shaped.
How aware are people in Scotland or indeed England about the differences between the systems. Probably very little.
I know from conversations with people in England around the time of the the Independence referendum that they thought that we got everything for free up here.
The truth is Free personal care doesn’t cover anything like as much or is worth as much as people in England seem to think.
I think a GB poll is valid despite the different systems because peoples perceptions are shaped largely by the national media, so many Scots will be worried about the waiting lists stories they read even though they don’t apply to them.
There is little point in separating out people in Scotland because Scotland has a separate system if their perception of the state of the NHS is largely shaped by stories on News at 10 based on the NHS in England.
Equally rather than all the guff about Liberal elites looking down at the less well educated or the workers being to dump to understand we should perhaps look at where people by educational qualification get there information from and see how that shaped their views.
If Graduates get it from the BBC and the Times and Guardian, then even if they aren’t particularly liberal or left wing, it will be a more nuanced and in depth coverage.
If others get it from Tabloids which are more stridently anti EU, populist and less in depth then they may well be seeing things differently.
That doesn’t mean they are thick or that others are better informed, just informed by different sources.
the key question is to ask;
“What are we trying to sample?” and “are the results valid?”
If we want to know what the public perception is then regardless of where in the UK they live and what form the NHS takes where they are then a UK sample is valid and useful.
If we want to know if that perception is an accurate reflection of the realities, then it probably isn’t because they could well be making their assumptions on the basis of something happening elsewhere or on a local experience that is far from universal.
So all we have is a aggregate feel for it rather than an accurate picture. Useful for what it is but limited.
Likewise the EU splits.
There are different perspectives and it is wrong if not foolish to imagine that ones is necessarily superior to the other or that those of a different view are acting as if they are.
Old people have seen rapid change due to recent immigration compared to most of their lives while as many of the young have known little else, so for them it’s natural and for those older strange.
It’s not about who is right our wrong but perspective.
Equally people are loss averse.
Graduates tend to have less competition for “Their Jobs” than in lower skilled occupations so the idea that they are “Taking our Jobs!” or indeed sovereignty has more resonance for people in industries like retail or leisure.
the fact that their is little evidence of displacement doesn’t mean the anxiety isn’t there and likewise it doesn’t help that those who say they shouldn’t be anxious are in jobs where the anxiety is far less apparent.
It’s all very well for the Captain on the Bridge to tell those bailing in the bilges that the ship is safe and won’t sink and it may be true, but he isn’t knee deep in water!
The reverse is also true.
It may well be that Brexit is going be bad for the UK in the long term but as long as most of those that voted leave don’t feel worse off or feel that it would have been worse if we’d stayed they won’t stop thinking it was the right choice.
For me the key finding of this survey is confirmation of what we already knew, people care deeply about the NHS, they know it is struggling, they want something done about it, but they don’t know what.
They think changes need to be made but they can’t agree on which ones and are reluctant to make even the ones they agree on.
As I once said at an SNP policy forum, avoid making commitments on the “Intractables”.
If every Party in ever Democracy that has promised to deal with it up to now has failed, we will too!
Think of the NHS as being like the Somme, go over the top and it will bleed you dry for little or no gain!
Peter.
Alec
“Have we been here before?”
If I recall at the end of WW2 Germany was totally defeated and broken up into zones administered by the Allies. Is that what you meant?
SC – I am no fan of Diane Abbott but think the below is inaccurate.
”Though that never got in the way of sending her kid to private school while at the same time haranguing others for doing the same”
Many parents, I believe, would actually applaud an MP for putting their Children first.
One might wish we had no need for private health in this county and that the NHS was better. Just because one might complain about creeping privitisation and be against tax breaks for private health scheme premiiums for example does not mean one would not use private health if one could afford it for a family member.
Family before principle anytime as long as within the law and even then in extreme breaking the law if not significant.