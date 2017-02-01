Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
MarkW
This a copy and paste from the Executive Summary of the Marmot review of 2010, Fair Society, Healthy Lives
7 Reducing health inequalities will require action on six policy objectives:
— Give every child the best start in life
— Enable all children young people and adults to maximise their capabilities and have control over their lives
— Create fair employment and good work for all
— Ensure healthy standard of living for all
— Create and develop healthy and sustainable places and communities
— Strengthen the role and impact of ill health prevention
8 Delivering these policy objectives will require action by central and local government, the NHS, the third and private sectors and community groups. National policies will not work without effective local delivery systems focused on health equity
in all policies.
In Scotland, Holyrood has been taking evidence on health inequalities. Expert opinion suggests that the most effective remedies for health inequalities are the re-distribution of power, wealth and income. This is not something that has grabbed too much attention but it is beginning to attract attention. Health inequalities and the social costs of these to society may receive more attention if Brexit harms the economy.
Interesting seeing the by-election results from last night.
As pointed out last night, it remarkable that given how keen UKIP are to challenge Labour in their heartlands, there seem to be no progress or sign this happening. The regional polls since 2016 show no movement that way, and it isn’t happening in locals either.
I suspect the Brexit line taken by the Government is a real dampener on the UKIP vote nationally. Current VI suggests that only about 55% of UKIP’s 2015 voters still support them. Since early 2016 nearly three times as many UKIP voters have switched to Conservative.
This might not be an issue in local elections, and I think UKIP need to develop a set of policies and emphasis on local matters, for example, bread and butter services like health, education and local council stuff. They can’t rely on their anti-Eu position for much longer- that boat has sailed. I’ve also read from various commentators that state UKIPs game on the ground isn’t as sharp as their rivals, and this is key to winning seats.
The Lib Dems have a lean, mean local election fighting machine, honed for street local politics. The fact that they can get 66% in a ‘Leave’ town demonstrates this.
If I were a betting man, I’d have Labour to hold Stoke Central with ease, and the Conservatives to sneak Copeland.
The Lib Dems look to be inching towards overtaking UKIP as the third party in terms of VI. To state the obvious: a Labour party that’s putting off Remainers and a Tory party that’s satisfying all but the hardest of hard Leavers is driving a crossover.
@Bill
I also think the Lib Dems have a better concentration of vote, a big help in FPTP, as well as being better campaigners on the ground.
UKIP are like the Greens, strong in few places and their vote thinly scattered. Under our system that get you nowhere fast.
BTW the Con figure should be 40 (-), no change I think.
The data I posted was from Britain Elects.