Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
VALERIE
“Just scrolled through the last 100 posts and there only other contributor I can identify as female is Candy.
It does have a whiff of a gentleman’s club round here.
Pass the port Carruthers”
__________
Just you put a sock in it hen…Female PM Female Scottish FM and a Female Northern Ireland FM, well that was before she ran up an extraordinary high heating bill.
Pass the G&T …no ice. ;-)
Valerie
S Thomas is a woman.
I object to being called a gentleman.
I wouldn’t want to belong to any club that would have me!
But, in essence, you are right. Just why so many more men than women are keen to share their opinions/prejudices on this kind of forum is not totally clear.
Mrs Nat assures me that the women she knows are just as opinionated and prejudiced as men, but are sometimes reluctant to express that in mixed company. If she is correct, that seems both sad and a demonstration of how unequal our society still is.
Alec
“Some people voted to leave the EU for truly execrable reasons. This dreadful, Imperial sense of looking backwards may well be leading us to a very dark place.”
I put my original point as neutrally as I could, and made no judgement as to which system was superior (though each has its merits) or what I thought of those who favoured one over the other. Why do you have to use such emotive language?
@TOH
“Absolutely, I’ve made my point and am happy to leave it now. I guess it’s reflects the way I was brought up and how important good manners were considered when I was young.”
I believe it is bad manners to complain about other people’s bad manners, but I guess that just reflects the way I was brought up.
Pete B
I think people often use “emotive language” because the topic is emotive for them.
In my 57 years of being in or around politics, I have heard what seemed to be some weird and wonderful reasons given for holding particular opinions on all sides.
Sometimes, however, these reasons aren’t actually the cause of holding the opinion, but just because it strikes a chord with the world view that folk hold.
Probe more deeply and one can find that out quite easily. Sometimes the probing also uncovers that the person is ….. (searches for the least insulting word about their thought processes, and fails miserably! :-) )
Conflating all those giving apparently strange reasons for their stance disguises much more important information about them.
A thought on polling, voting and age:
I have seen it suggested that if only the Brexit referendum had been postponed for a few years, Remain might have won because some of the old fogies who voted Leave would have died off. On the other hand some say that as people get older they become more small-c conservative so that therefore the old fogies are constantly replenished.
It occurred to me today that those currently in their mid-sixties to perhaps 80 were the hippie generation, who were supposedly the most anarchic, radical generation ever.
So – question. Did all the hippies get sensible when they got married, had children and mortgages, or was the whole thing overhyped in the first place?
Food for thought. It does suggest that those placing their hopes in the current young generation keeping their strongly-held views as they get older, might be misguided.
via Britain Elects
Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:
LDEM: 66.0% (+50.4)
LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)
UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)
CON: 3.0% (-8.8)
GRN: 1.0% (+1.0)
Even in a FPTP by election, that seems surprising. Are there local circumstances?
ON
I’m slightly baffled at what you’re getting at. Are you saying Alec has given something about himself away because of his strong language?
Pete B
“It does suggest that those placing their hopes in the current young generation keeping their strongly-held views as they get older, might be misguided.”
It’s a complex issue. How much of that apparent shift to older people being more small-c conservative is real, and how much due to those with such views surviving longer (for whatever reason)?
How much of such a change (if it is real) is due to the changes in the pre-frontal cortex that can mean some older people are less capable of measuring risk, or the consequences of decisions?
There is some indicative research that the latter is a factor – though the con-men and rogue traders/builders have always known that – and profited from it considerably!
ON
I’m not sure you’re right about oldsters becoming bigger risk-takers. In my personal experience people tend to become more cautious and suspicious as they get older.
Anyway. G’night all. I drew my chess game by the way.
Pete B
re Alec. I think he has revealed something of his attitudes about things that he feels really strongly about, ever since I’ve seen him posting on here (a bit like most of us, really).
He’s a young lad, after all. :-)
Pete B
The research doesn’t suggest oldies are “bigger risk-takers”, simply that the brain changes make them less able to assess risks as well as they did when they were younger.
That could result in their becoming more risk-averse, as well as taking riskier decisions.
As I said the research is “indicative”. We really don’t know very much about why those who become “older people” are more small-c than younger populations.
According to his own post, Alec seems to be something related to Atlantic Bridge (btw thanks @Alec for that link)
Personally I was a bit too small-c conservative to be a hippie back then, though I played around the fringes of Hippiedom (I sometimes described myself as a fat fake hippie and did once get fired from a job as a temporary accountant in a city law firm for looking too ‘windswept’ – long hair, beard, tshirt and jeans, Afghan coat, leather thong around my neck) and probably am still now.
However I’m more likely to take risks – no fear of losing my income, home etc so who cares?
Oldnat
The Libdem candidate was a local doctor – probably a personal vote for him rather than anything else.
The other Rotherham by election shows a Labour gain from UKIP
VJESTICA John (Labour Party) 670
HUNTER Lee James (UK Independence Party (UKIP)) 303
MIDDLETON Christopher Norman (Conservative Party Candidate) 238
SMITH David (Independent) 232
HART Jean (Independent) 180
SCOTT Steven (Independent) 81
FOULSTONE Charles David Dowsing (Green Party) 78
THORNLEY Stephen James (Liberal Democrats) 75
Rather less sign of a LibDem surge there!
Two poor results for UKIP tonight in a supposeddly strong area for the. That would not appear to auger well for their prospects in Stoke.
Graham
Thanks. A 50% vote share rise seemed likely to be more than just a boom of Farron groupies! :-)
Oldnat
But in the neighbouring Rotherham Ward they managed just 4% and came in 8th!
I believe that the Labour councillor obliged to resign was accused of some form of sexual assault. That is likely to have significantly affected the outcome too.
From UK Vote Forum:
‘There is also the potential impact of Labour fielding an Asian candidate in Brinsworth & Catcliffe: a 90% White ward which elected a BNP councillor in 2008 and a UKIPper as one of their three last year.’