Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
I think partisanship has definitely gone up since the referendum campaign, and has never went back to the normal level. Opinions became much more squared, and quite unloveable.
Nuttall has a another “minor” problem of being accused of effectively embezzling. Now, how Labour responds to this, I don’t know, but a few billboards in Stoke would probably make the trick (with added picture of the safe house of the money in 60 something Oxford Road, Stoke for a good measure). They have the money to effectively wallpaper Stoke …
I don’t know why, but I think Labour won’t attempt it.
dave,
“What you can’t determine is how many of the 40 million A..B….”
That is rather my point.
Carfrew,
“And Einstein himself is widely regarded to have missed the point with Quantum Theory”
If you mean what I think you mean, I was always minded that he was getting unfair criticism. God doesnt play dice. It is quite hard to envision concepts which we have no physical experience of, but I always felt people were inclined to misunderstand the meaning of the physical.
Somerjohn,
You may or may not have noticed that wikipedia has some rules about contributions not being ‘original research’. Whereas, I have always felt they can not be anything other than original research, else they would be plagiarism. If people here did not have opinions and express them, this would then devolve to just a list of new polls as they appeared.
I have only had time to skim parts of the White Paper, but this section would seem to have possible implications for political discussion in the devolved nations-
Firstly, it seems that no additional powers are intended to go to Cardiff, Belfast or Edinburgh.
3.3 The current devolution settlements were created in the context of the UK’s membership of the EU. All three settlements set out that devolved legislatures only have legislative competence – the ability to make law – in devolved policy areas as long as that law is compatible with EU law.
3.4 This has meant that, even in areas where the devolved legislatures and administrations currently have some competence, such as agriculture, environment and some transport issues, most rules are set through common EU legal and regulatory frameworks, devised and agreed in Brussels. When the UK leaves the EU, these rules will be set here in the UK by democratically elected representatives.
In other words, a single Government and Legislature at Westminster will take over all the EU framework functions within which the devolved administrations operate, instead of policies developing through complex negotiations with 26 other countries.
Obviously. those with different stances will react to this differently. Equally obviously, the views of those with strong opinions on the EU and Scottish et al autonomy won’t be changed.
What will matter is the narrative that develops in the minds of those who are not wholly convinced by the case for Independence/Unionism or EU/Brexit.
Here, that narrative will be affected by what they think they were told before and after both the indy and EU referendums. Again, it doesn’t matter whether others consider they are right or wrong to think in that way, VI depends on what people believe.
As an example, how will Scottish fishermen (as opposed to the big fleet owners who already do well out of allocation of quotas by the UK) respond to –
In 2015, EU vessels caught 683,000 tonnes (£484 million revenue) in UK waters and UK vessels caught 111,000 tonnes (£114 million revenue) in Member States’ waters.51 Given the heavy reliance on UK waters of the EU fishing industry and the importance of EU waters to the UK, it is in both our interests to reach a mutually beneficial deal that works for the UK and the EU’s fishing communities. Following EU exit, we will want to ensure a sustainable and profitable seafood sector and deliver a cleaner, healthier and more productive marine environment. ?
“The UK Government expects the leprechauns to sort out the border issues in Ireland.”
Thank you for a good laugh, which this site rarely provides these days amidst all the partisans trying to claim that they aren’t.
Ireland looks like it’s going to be much more of an issue than most of us in England realised.
pete B,
“I was not suggesting that anyone voted Brexit in order to get imperial measures back”
Happens I know someone who voted remain, but was swayed towards leave by this argument.
Hireton,
” Reliance on magic is perfectly reasonable”
Just so long as there is full disclosure.
Danny
You can carry the argument further. Apart from very small pockets, the majority of the voters didn’t vote for Leave (which runs counter the narrative) – mind, apart from a few very small pockets, the majority didn’t vote for Remain.
I suppose this is the first problem with the entire legitimacy issue. Actually, all in all, the referendum was illegitimate for the purpose, and became legitimate exactly because of the political class, if we can believe the narrative, against whom the voters were supposed to rise (in a way it is similar to the US, but at least there the rules are clear).
The second problem is the life span of the decision. In GEs the electorate can kick out one lot, and bring in another, or the HoC can reform itself, or whatever. The span of it is five years (unless you declare to adhere to the previous government’s spending plan, and then ditch it because you are calling an election). This is not quite true, by the way, as effectively, in that period about a million of voters are eliminated from the electoral list and another 1.3 million enter.
Now what really makes it tricky with the referendum that by all evidence, a significant proportion of those who voted for Leave won’t unfortunately be around when the whole thing is completed (and probably most of the politicians active in it would be retired by then). Now this doesn’t affect the rule of current governments cannot tie future governments, but by all practical terms the current government probably ties the next two.
The interesting thing with it: did the Cameron government create a precedent with its referendum?
Laszlo
“The interesting thing with it: did the Cameron government create a precedent with its referendum?”
Perhaps the real precedent was the AV referendum. As with the EU one, it was held to get the Government out of a political hole caused by major disagreements within it
A referendum held on a clear Government proposal on a constitutional issue, with a real White Paper, published well in advance, so that the proposals can be widely debated before the referendum is actually held, is what we have seen in all other ones.
Only Cameron’s Governments have followed the more unsatisfactory model.
HIRETON @ bz
The White Paper.as such won’t progress. That’s it.
Tru – they usually stay static – but it’s a pretty blank canvas from which the act will be developed.
It does add one other item to the UK “to do” list which is to renegotiate all our airline access agreememts across the world.
Well spotted re the airlines. I didn’t spot the footnote on p15 [physical 16] of the PDF in my first pass.
CANDY
Great article on Macron-thanks.
The death of the French Socialists is remarkable -I was thinking that JC might actually see it as a rebirth with Hamon as leader :-)
@Danny
Yes, you’re correct, I was alluding to the dice thing. And I am aware it’s still a bit controversial, hence I said ‘widely regarded’ rather than being more definitive on the matter.
It’s a tricky one I struggle with myself, not being very good at it. I mean, you walk past a window, and see your reflection in it. But it’s only a dim reflection, most of the photons of light from your body pass through the window. But maybe four percent get reflected back to you. But which four percent? We don’t have a way of knowing, it seems random, like dice…
But one does feel like maybe summat is being missed…
@JOHN CHANIN
“Thank you for a good laugh, which this site rarely provides these days amidst all the partisans trying to claim that they aren’t”
Lol, in the rush to judge you missed the point. Most peeps are prone to partisanship at times, the point is to adopt methods to counter it.
@Laszlo
I think your autocorrect might be Freudian!!…
@Danny
I should perhaps have said we don’t have a way of PREDICTING which four percent…
At a local debate during the European referendum campaign,the imperial measures argument was raised. A huge roar of support came from the audience when a leave spokesman said these could be re introduced if we voted to take back control.
I do think this topic swayed some people to the leave side.
Gallup US polling on Trump’s Executive Orders (via Matt McDermott)
55% oppose Muslim ban
60% oppose border wall with Mexico
58% oppose ending refugee program
52% disapprove of his actions so far
@Oldnat:
“3.4 This has meant that, even in areas where the devolved legislatures and administrations currently have some competence, such as agriculture, environment and some transport issues, most rules are set through common EU legal and regulatory frameworks, devised and agreed in Brussels. When the UK leaves the EU, these rules will be set here in the UK by democratically elected representatives.”
It says, “in the UK”, which could mean either Westminster or the devolved Assembly. I admit you’d expect something more in the way of saying that a lot will naturally fall with the devolved Assemblies. The default position will be that powers will follow the current Scotland Act.
As for fishing, it simply does not say that an agreement will be sought to continue the present position. There are fishing areas that would be harmed by no deal, and others that would find “no deal” the ideal deal. I am not sure where you get the confidence that the Scots will be sold down the river.
I think most on the Leave side would be deeply worried if the Government intended to pre-emptively throw in its hand on fishing.
Some have wondered why the Labour Party nominated an implacably anti-Brexit candidate for Stoke.
Well, maybe because it is the only play that can change the game:
– Pick pro-Brexit candidate and lose to UKIP: confirm shift away from Labour.
– Pick-pro-Brexit candidate and beat UKIP: confirm that backing Brexit is good.
– Pick anti-Brexit candidate and lose to UKIP: confirm shift away from Labour.
But:
– Pick anti-Brexit candidate and win: then maybe Brexit not so important to their northern voters after all – whereas importance of Remain in London is somewhat confirmed by Zac Goldsmith’s fate.
If the US prove to be our new best chums, have the leavers here realised that although US Miles are the same as imperial ones, many of their other measures are not? US pints and gallons, for example.
Not for nothing did 2 Irishmen wrote in 1887 and 1906 respectively:
we have really everything in common with America nowadays, except, of course, language [Wilde] and We have men of exactly the same stock, and speaking the same language, growing in Great Britain, in Ireland, and in America. The result is three of the most distinctly marked nationalities under the sun [Shaw]
If any serious increase in trade in machines with the USA occurs, it looks like the UK will need serious quantites of UNF (Unified National Fine) and UNC (Unified National Coarse) nuts and bolts, etc. Perhaps the metric ex-martyrs will also want to go back to BSF (British Standard Fine) and BSW (British Standard Whitworth) for anything produced for domestic use.
Joseph 1832
“I am not sure where you get the confidence that the Scots will be sold down the river.”
Since I didn’t suggest that, it seems a bit inappropriate for you to challenge me on what you assume I think!
Your ideas or mine, on this, won’t change Scottish VI in the slightest. That’s why I specifically said “What will matter is the narrative that develops in the minds of those who are not wholly convinced by the case for Independence/Unionism or EU/Brexit.”
@Pete B – the sad thing about the entire metric/imperial debate is that there isn’t anyone stopping traders selling in whatever units they want (except alcoholoc drinks in pubs, I think). They are only required to make sure they include metric measurements as well, to enable the majority of the public who work weights in metric to understand what they are buying.
It’s a comletely, totaly daft idea to start thinking of imperial, as all EU exports would need to be badged metric anyway, and who wants wasteful separate packaging?
@jaspar22 – “At a local debate during the European referendum campaign,the imperial measures argument was raised. A huge roar of support came from the audience when a leave spokesman said these could be re introduced if we voted to take back control.
I do think this topic swayed some people to the leave side.”
This is what some people have been trying to tell you. Some people voted to leave the EU for truly execrable reasons. This dreadful, Imperial sense of looking backwards may well be leading us to a very dark place.
Worth a read – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/02/corporate-dark-money-power-atlantic-lobbyists-brexit
The rush to be America’s best friend will damage us, without a doubt.
OldNat
I guess the Us figures are from here (although presented differently).
http://www.gallup.com/poll/203264/half-americans-say-trump-moving-fast.aspx
Oldnat
Scottish fishermen welcome Brexit, seeing it as an opportunity
http://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/brexit-is-opportunity-say-scottish-fishermen-1-4255264
At Slugger’s a commenter wonders on which side of the border will custom controls be placed. It is expected the custom controls staff will be shot at. Not a joke, I think.
Sam
Yes. That was the message being projected by the SFF Executive Committee pre-referendum.
Quite interesting to note their press release on the Brexit White Paper. It has a very different concentration!
http://www.sff.co.uk/scottish-fishermens-federation-comment-brexit-white-paper/
“This is a world-class natural resource, for which full rights and responsibilities will transfer to the UK at the point of Brexit. It is a precious national asset that will last into perpetuity and which must not be traded away in the forthcoming negotiations.”
So not actually much of a “welcome” for the White Paper’s approach!
@ Oldnat
But yes, the SFF welcomes the PM’s approach of anticipating success!
Richard North’s initial take is that the White Paper is an act of delusion – self delusion rather than an attempt to deceive.
Then Dr North begins to attack the White Paper. Is he right to do so in this way?
“The intention is to ensure that all EU laws which are directly applicable in the UK (such as EU regulations) and all laws which have been made in the UK, in order to implement our obligations as a member of the EU, remain part of domestic law on the day we leave the EU. This means, we are told, that, wherever practical and appropriate, the same rules and laws will apply on the day after we leave the EU as they did before.
Therefore, the Bill (they mean, of course, the Act – once it has been given Royal Assent) will preserve EU law where it stands at the moment before we leave the EU. Parliament (and, where appropriate, the devolved legislatures) will then be able to decide which elements of that law to keep, amend or repeal once we have left the EU.
But then, tucked in is codicil. The Bill (the Act) “will enable changes to be made by secondary legislation to the laws that would otherwise not function sensibly once we have left the EU, so that our legal system continues to function correctly outside the EU”.
Changes will indeed need to be made, and some will have to be fairly substantial. This we see in the fishing policy where the EU regulations, if simply copied out, would not be able to function sensibly. Permitting them to be changed by statutory instrument, though, hands a huge amount of power to the executive. On that basis, Brexit in the first instance will not greatly enhance Parliamentary sovereignty. The transfer of power will be from the EU institutions to Whitehall.
But what the White Paper doesn’t say is that those “rules and laws” – as adopted and then changed in order to make them function sensibly – will apply in their altered forms only to the territories administered by the United Kingdom. As we see with chemicals, with medicines, meat and meat products, racehorses and much else, we cannot legislate to make the EU accept our exports, or recognise our licenses, approvals, registrations and certificates
The essential point that the White Paper fails to make, therefore, is that on day-one of Brexit, we assume the status of “third country” – and everything changes. The same rules and laws may apply on the day after we leave the EU as they did before, but not in the same way. And as to how they will actually work, there is absolutely no certainty or clarity. “
@PEADAR RUADH
“When devising a question for an opinion poll, it’s important to get the wording right, but in these two petitions it hardly matters. Some people who are anti-Trump will sign one of the petitions and some people who are pro-Trump will sign the other, whether the wording is clear or not.
Why is it useful to have two petitions, pro and anti, anyway? Both sides of the question will be debated in parliament whether there’s one petition or two.”
Some will sign according to whether for or against Trump, some will sign purely because agree or disagree on the issue
And some may not be signing simply to have the matter !debated but to show others how many are in support…
Good evening all from another damp night here in rural Hampshire.
Very interesting..I’ve just watched on the BBC iPlayer today’s budget proceedings in the Scottish parliament and with the help of the Greens the SNP got their draft budget through parliament.
However… A few days ago on UKPR, JASPER22 labelled (I think it was the liberal left) as “Muesli munching flip flop wearers” and in the Scottish parliament today Tory MSP Murdo Fraser called the Scottish Greens “Lentil munching sandal wearing watermelons”
So, is Murdo trolling UKPR comments or worse…Is Jasper22 Murdo? ;-)
http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live/bbcparliament
@alec
“As ever, I’m not allowed to comment on matters Corbyn without first pointing out that I am hysterical, worship Blair, a plotter etc etc – you know the drill”
————–
Didn’t know about the hysterical thing, thanks for the heads up!!
“in the Scottish parliament today Tory MSP Murdo Fraser called the Scottish Greens “Lentil munching sandal wearing watermelons””
———-
Didn’t know about the watermelons, thanks for the heads up Etc…
“In short – this paper is telling the UK that the city must remain in adherence with EU rules, which is precisely why I believe it has been leaked.”
——–
We can probably do that, as long as they let us work in shillings and guineas etc.
@Joseph 1832
“Some have wondered why the Labour Party nominated an implacably anti-Brexit candidate for Stoke”
Perhaps because the Labour selection meeting thought he’s an excellent, local candidate?
Brexit evokes strong feelings for some people, but for many others, it’s not the only issue, or even the most important one.
However, that said – Election Data on twitter is suggesting that local by-elections in Rotherham tonight could be worth keeping “half an eye” on, as they have some clear similarities to the more important one in Stoke
“\Worth keeping half an eye on the Rotherham by-elections today if you’re interested in Stoke Central. Just half an eye but still…..”
and later
His election preview is at
http://election-data.co.uk/andrews-previews-by-elections-on-02-02-16
US polling on Trump is showing remarkable levels of disapproval, for what is normally a honeymoon period. Beyond that though, different polls are throwing up different results.
The most extraordinary one I’ve yet seen, from PPP (with an admittedly left-leaning liberal house-effect) finds more than just “disapproval”:
“Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump’s tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him. That’s up from 35% of voters who wanted to impeach him a week ago. Only 48% of voters say that they would be opposed to Trump’s impeachment.”
I’m not a betting man, but I also note headlines like these on Google:
“Online Bookies: The Odds Donald Trump Will Be Impeached Are 2:1
Fast Company · 4 hours ago”
Odds of Trump impeachment fall day by day
Newstalk 106-108 fm · 2 days ago
British bookmakers swamped with wagers that Trump will be ousted
Newshub · 2 days ago
Astonishing.
Allan Christie
