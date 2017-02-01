Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
@Sam I can’t see how anyone can deny that a full deal within two years is impossible. We are now triggering article 50. What in a rational world should our ‘negotiating strategy’ be now?
” I wonder if they will have any relevance to what actually happens in parliament.”
The polling result would seem to be 51 to 34 that voters think we should not leave the EU unless a sufficiently good deal can be negotiated with the EU. Quite an interesting result
“Is there not a missing question? Would you support a humiliated Britian begging to remain in the EU on any terms that the EU is prepared to give ?”
Wasnt that question asked in the poll immediately after May’s speech, where the wording was skewed in that direction? Her phrasing used in that poll was that no deal is better than a bad deal?
“Is there not a missing question?”
Indeed there is. It’s the question we needed all along, although it is rather difficult to do in practice, but put simply it’s “what Brexit deal do peeps actually think would be a good and realistically achievable deal”.
I personally can’t see encouraging imperial measurements making any difference on a party’s popularity.
Like I stated previously, nothing stops goods being sold in imperial measurements anyway.
As to imperial measures … i hear mainly “could I have three slices of that beautiful ham”, rather than “can I have 7/8th of a pound of ham, please”. And of course, when one buys half a pound of butter, then the person buys 250 g.
But I have to admit it would creat jobs in the plumbing industry – reversing all those 24 mm pipes to 1 inch ones.
And who uses them? Oddly most Central Europeans in joinery actually use the German version of the inch (Zoll), but whether they actually use 25 rather than 25.2 mm is a different matter.
Before any complaint, I do know that 7/8 of a Pune is 14 ounces.
I don’t think it politically matters (imperial measure).
We’ll get a better understanding of quite how serious the shortage of nurses is in the autumn when a national skills survey reports. 24,000 is a reasonable estimate (I’ve heard larger numbers around), and nursing is both the UK job with the largest *number* of shortages (mind you, it always is), and was in the top 10 for the *most* difficult job to fill last time the data was collected in 2015.
It is widely accepted across Govt that nursing has a clear and obvious supply problem and that Brexit is likely to exacerbate it. What may concentrate certain minds is that the issue affects private medicine as well as public.
There are a lot of potential measures being discussed. It is a pressing issue.
A number of our most pressing skills shortages are likely to be exacerbated in the short term by Brexit until visas and residency questions are settled. For the next couple of years, when you see a big report about £xbn on some infrastructure project, the question you shoiuld be asking is not ‘where’s the money coming from?’, it’s ‘where’s the labour?’
At the moment we don;t have anywhere near enough people to complete the infrastructure projects we have now – especially at the skilled and experienced end of things – and these are not people we can just whistle up from the dole queue. At the moment, we don’t train enough, we haven’t been great at keeping the people we do train in the industry and we get the rest from Europe and elsewhere. And it’s not like we don’t train enough through lack of trying to get people to do it either.
Mr Nuttall seems to be a small trouble, although, unless the papers carry it, and push it, it is unlikely to affect anything.
Via Number Cruncher
Opinium/Polling Matters (Strong leader)
May
AGREE 46
DISAGREE 23
Corbyn
AGREE 14
DISAGREE 58
Opinium/Polling Matters (I like them)
May
AGREE 37
DISAGREE 28
Corbyn
AGREE 22
DISAGREE 46
Opinium/Polling Matters (Understands people like me)
May
AGREE 32
DISAGREE 36
Corbyn
AGREE 25
DISAGREE 45
Not sure this tells us anything we didn’t know.
Have you forgotten the Metric Martyrs?
I think it might have the effect of making a proportion of the population feel happier because it would be a real-life sign that we are throwing off the yoke of Europe, and thus benefit whichever party allowed imperial measures again.
Standardisation of measurements really helps export businesses, and international trade.
If goods were made for UK and international markets, you would not want to use two kinds of packaging – one imperial and an export metric one.
More critically, in engineering where microns matter, imperial measurements are a nightmare when mixed with metric. Even global US businesses use metric as standard . I can assure you that the Engineers I work with (up to late 50s in age) hate imperial as much as I do.
I happy for all countries have independent legal systems etc., but standardisation of measurements is surely a win-win all round.
Well you never know, “Pune” could catch on. As in “a ‘Pune’ of voodoo polls…”
@The Catman
“Standardisation of measurements really helps export businesses, and international trade”
It’s quite gud for avoiding space flight snafus too…
Which is important for our spaceport
I believe the metric martyrs ran into issues because they refused to show the metric equivalent to the imperial units they were using.
All they had to do was write ‘xx per kg’ next to the ‘xx per pound’ but they refused.
I think my comment below yours and Lazslo’s covers standardisation of measurements, important for exporting nations.
…..and thus benefit whichever party allowed imperial measures again.
Do you not accept they can use imperial measurements now, so it’s not an issue of allowing then again. They never stopped being permitted.
Anyhow, enough of imperial matters now from me.
Thanks for the figures.
It is extremely negative on Corbyn – I suppose the degree of it (and all fronts) is a bit new(ish), but it is not surprising. The surprising is the complete lack of any kind of response, initiative, or just a mildly coherent narrative to counter it.
Obviously for international trade and scientific measurements, the metric system is preferable. My point was simply that if market traders for instance were allowed to sell a quarter pound of ham, it might be popular with older customers, and might add to a government’s popularity.
I have come across markets in France where they still use the livre as a measure, so why not here?
If the next election looked as though it might be close, it would be an easy thing for the government to do in order to boost their popularity by a percentage point or two.
Yes, to briefly summarise Neil’s solution it seemed to be a mix of recruiting more from outside the EU, and increasing the pay. Given we already had shortages, the non-EU route is a bit hopeful if it wasn’t filling the gap even BEFORE Brexit, and of course upping pay is tricky when trying to keep NHS costs down. Plus it’s not just about pay but about how welcome you feel, or not…
And as you correctly identify and neither Neil nor I paid much attention to, an important aspect is training, or the lack of it, and not just for nursing or indeed NHS but as you say Infrastructure etc… Free movement has allowed our Globalistic, liberal regimes of different stripes of the past few decades to brush education and training etc. under the carpet a bit.
I don’t recall Brexiters paying much attention to this, and of course it may be that the people we may need to import to assist with this training etc. may also be less available due to Brexit….