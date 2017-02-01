Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
P.S. Here is the tabs for that SkyData poll:
At the top it says:
“Base: Nationally representative sample of 1,091 Sky cu
stomers interviewed by SMS 30 January 2017. Data weigh
ted to the profile of the population ”
But of course Sky customers themselves are not representative of the population. All we can conclude is that Sky customers don’t want Donald Trump to visit.
I don’t think Lucid Talk expect all the questions to be asked in their poll to be revealed.
They tweeted on Monday that the results were with the BT and another 2 clients but that “which results are revealed is ‘up to them’. In other words, normal polling practice!
They were expecting the media to run the stories today and tomorrow.
This Canadian Broadcasting Corporation interview with a former UN War Crimes prosecutor and current law professor at Laval University in Quebec City, Canada is very instructive of how the political milieu is currently both different and intertwined between our two countries and the rest of the world:
http://www.cbc.ca/radio/popup/audio/listen.html?autoPlay=true&clipIds=&mediaIds=866672195656&contentarea=radio&subsection1=radio1&subsection2=currentaffairs&subsection3=the_current&contenttype=audio
@WELSH BORDERER
Carefrew makes a key point – the petition and YouGov asked very different questions.”
Well, I was rather reiterating some other peeps’ point to be fair. The stuff on Spaceports though, that’s all me…
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/do5u8qit9s/OpenBritainResults_170130_ExitNegotiations_W.pdf
“Which should have the final say in each of the following, the Government, or Parliament?
The different elements of the negotiation, such as trade and immigration?
Government 40% : Parliament 34%
Whether the final, overall deal should or should not be accepted by the UK?
Government 33% : Parliament 40%
“If Parliament decides that the final deal is NOT good enough, which would you prefer:
The UK should leave the EU anyway, without a deal – 34%
The Government should continue to negotiate with the EU and seek a deal that Parliament can accept – 51%
Lucid Talk poll tables now on their site
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/9801/comment-page-2#comment-1093150
Thanks for pointing to the YG/Open Britain Poll. Interesting findings. I wonder if they will have any relevance to what actually happens in parliament.
Not Lucid Talk tables, but their report on the poll –
https://lucidtalk.co.uk/images/News/LTJan17TrackerPollResults-GeneralReport.pdf
Preference transfer analysis confirms the stories that have been circulating.
There has been a noticeable increase in the No. of SDLP voters who say they will transfer (i.e. their 2nd preference votes) directly to the UUP, and vice-versa. This is a noticeable trend and could make a difference in terms of MLA’s to be elected last in seats like South Belfast, North Down, and Strangford.
There is also a lowering of transferring between UUP and DUP (and vice-versa) – 1st preference UUP voters now more likely to transfer to Alliance, Green, SDLP etc..
Following on from the above point there has been a lowering of DUP to UUP transferring, and UUP to DUP transferring – with the latter being more noticeable than the former. DUP show higher transfer than before to TUV, and likewise so do the UUP (even more so). 1st preference UUP voters are tending now much more to Alliance, Green, and SDLP (in that order) with the DUP ‘coming in 4th’ in terms of second transfers for UUP 1st preference voters.
Alliance have always been ‘transfer friendly’ but are now scoring even more healthier in this field i.e. increased No. of Sinn Fein voters saying they will transfer to Alliance just behind SDLP and PBP. • Strong transfer from Sinn Fein to PBP, but not necessarily vice-versa i.e. PBP voters tend more to transfer to Alliance and Green.
TUV 1st preference voters seem more inclined to transfer to the UUP than before i.e. in the May 2016 Ni Assembly election they tended to transfer mostly to DUP and other Unionists.
“I wonder if they will have any relevance to what actually happens in parliament.”
My thought too.
The overall strategy favoured by most – Government to decide the detail of the negotiations : Parliament to approve (or not) seems constitutionally reasonable.
Not unexpectedly, Remainers are very much in favour of a renegotiation if it’s a “bad deal” (79% to 9%) while Leavers less so (63% to 27%) with most Leavers wanting to leave anyway – but that’s quite a healthy bloc of voters who voted Leave, but are not gung-ho for the idea.
Perhaps we should have Noel Edmunds on a daytime TV show to make the process more entertaining?