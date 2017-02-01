Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
In this age of the public not liking Politicians and voting against the status quo, how does this affect polling ? Will there be a greater churn of people moving support to different parties, in a state of confusion, deciding on the different divisive issues of the day ?
If you are a pro EU and pro Labour Corbyn supporter, i should imagine that the current situation is confusing. How many of the Labour membership, many of whom have joined to support Corbyn, now find it difficult to support the current line on Brexit ?
The Lib Dems offering a pro EU position may well take votes from the Tories in different parts of the country. But the Tories might well take votes back from UKIP, making some constituencies difficult to predict.
If there were a general election tomorrow, how many voters would base their party choice mostly on Brexit ?
SOMERJOHN
Well I can’t speak for yours.
So far as mine is concerned , I struggle to see how it could be described as “partisan”. I have no vote in the French Presidential Election. But I am certainly interested in it-and the Opinion Polling on it.
To say that it might have a huge impact on the European Union, and indeed on Brexit negotiations, and to put it in the context of widespread political disenchantment , is entirely uncontroversial & manifestly obvious.
@Colin
But I think that is the point GuyMonde is making too…
People in Middlesbrough, with (per the BBC) the highest Leave vote wards have very low levels of immigrant population locally and are not in any meaningful sense impacted by the ills of immigration, whether they are real or not.
You’re spot on that their vote is going the way that it is because they have been passed over ever since the Tories’ policies inadvertently or deliberately trashed our manufacturing industries in the early eighties. All sorts of policies started then that were aimed at shrinking the working class core of the Labour Party – right to buy, artificially high interest and FX rates through monetary policy, removal of industrial subsidies, changes to local authority funding – have spent thirty years squeezing the living standards of the C2/D demographics, and they are understandably mightily pissed off about it.
The problem is that the solutions being presented to that disadvantaged group are not – IMHO – going to make their lot better, firstly because they do not address the core of the problem and secondly because the people pushing the solutions are actually in violent disagreement about the actual policies to be pursued.
For instance:
– how do those negatively impacted by globalisation have a better outcome if we leave the world’s largest and most effective protectionist block and become a European Singapore – all high tech jobs, low taxes and minimal welfare/state support?
– are we actually reducing immigration, or just switching it to focus on high tech roles to support key businesses?
– how is leaving the EU going to make any difference to the acute shortage of social housing that stops C2/Ds getting anywhere affordable to live?
– are we protecting our indigenous industries and their staff from globalisation, or are we becoming the ‘free market capital of the world’?
– how is the sudden availability of large numbers of ultra-low wage agricultural jobs in Lincolnshire going to help the redundant chemical workers in Middlesbrough?
– are we ‘returning power to the people’, or are we simply strengthening the role of the Westminster executive, aka the ruling elite, at everyone else’s (EU, devolved governments, local authorities) expense?
– how is the loss of tax revenue from the City and immigrant workers going to support the increased infrastructure and support service spend needed in the North and Midlands?
I’m not in denial about how people feel, or even why they voted the way that they did. I’m really frightened about how those frustrated, neglected people react when the supposed solutions don’t work, as they inevitably won’t….
How much of the vote for Brexit and Trump is anti Politician ?
If there was a referendum to reduce the number of MP’s to say 200, i suspect that the public might well vote in favour.
There is a current mood against Politicians, that they don’t have any solutions to the issues people face. That they are out of touch with the lifes of ordinary people and most of the legislation passed is to make life more difficult for people.
Is the media to blame for politics becoming so toxic or is it Politicians acting in a way that puts people off from seeing any benefits in politics ?
It seems to me that media and Political parties have created a very divisive outlook on most issues. It always seems to be them against us, wrong or right. There is no room for any real discussion, where issues are examined in great detail and different opinions are brought together to reach a position that is thought the most ideal. Decisions seem to be made mostly on what benefits one Political party or interest group, against the interests of others.
One of the problems with Brexit going forward is that the divisive way of current politics is unlikely to serve UK interests very well. Government/leave supporters appear to have the opinion that they are the winners and therefore whatever Government decides is going to be implemented. Anyone who says they want a detailed discussion to reach a consensus is labelled a re moaner who wants to frustrate Brexit.
At some point MP’s and Lords across the different parties will decide that they are not content with divisive politics and debate limited to suit the current Government. When this happens and it might happen on Brexit, you will see both Tory and Labour frontbenches lose control over their backbenchers, with votes going against official frontbench positions. The outcome might well be that both May and Corbyn have to allow more debate and free votes, so that Parliament decides on Brexit, not the Government.
BFR
@” I’m really frightened about how those frustrated, neglected people react when the supposed solutions don’t work, as they inevitably won’t….”
I think you are right to be frightened.
These are hugely difficult problems.
Ipsos Mori find that a majority of “Captains of Industry” are already finding an adverse impact on their businesses from Brexit – and even more are expecting a negative impact to come.
“58% of Captains felt that since the referendum the decision to leave the EU has had a negative impact on their business. A third of Captains (31%) didn’t feel that Brexit had made any difference to the business situation for their company and just 11% feel it has made a positive impact.
Business leaders of the FTSE 500 anticipate a more negative business situation in the next 12 months. Two thirds (66%) feel the business situation of their company will be more negative post Brexit, with only 13% suggesting it will have a positive impact.”
ity-press.news24.com
BFR
Thought I would have a go at your questions:-
@”– how do those negatively impacted by globalisation have a better outcome if we leave the world’s largest and most effective protectionist block and become a European Singapore – all high tech jobs, low taxes and minimal welfare/state support?”
Good to see you acknowledging the Single Market as a “protectionist block”. I’m not an economist & can’t really comment on the cost/benefit of moving from protectionism to Free Trade. So far as the “Singapore” meme is concerned, this is not the policy of the Government. It derives from TM’s speech in which a UK response to “no deal” was suggested.
@”– are we actually reducing immigration, or just switching it to focus on high tech roles to support key businesses?
I think thge plan is to achieve Control of immigration-leaving future Governments to decide its scale & content , with the mandate of their voters.
@”– how is leaving the EU going to make any difference to the acute shortage of social housing that stops C2/Ds getting anywhere affordable to live?”
I haven’t seen that suggested-who said that?. Indeed-this is domestic UK housing policy.
@”– are we protecting our indigenous industries and their staff from globalisation, or are we becoming the ‘free market capital of the world’?”
I imagine that this government will be wary of “picking winners”. Though TM has named five sectors that could receive special government support: life sciences, low-carbon-emission vehicles, industrial digitalisation, the creative sector and nuclear industry.
@”– how is the sudden availability of large numbers of ultra-low wage agricultural jobs in Lincolnshire going to help the redundant chemical workers in Middlesbrough?”
Erm-don’t know. Who said this?-why would policy exclude Middlesborough ?
@”– are we ‘returning power to the people’, or are we simply strengthening the role of the Westminster executive, aka the ruling elite, at everyone else’s (EU, devolved governments, local authorities) expense?”
Interesting question. As I watch Trump’s period of Executive Presidential Action, I wonder when US Lawmakers will be mentioned.
@”– how is the loss of tax revenue from the City and immigrant workers going to support the increased infrastructure and support service spend needed in the North and Midlands?”
One for the Chancellor-ensuring an economy which produces enough taxes to fund his electoral promises. It was ever thus.
BFR
Great post.