Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
Hireton
the point is arithmetic – it couldn’t get more objective
if you have an average and add more from below the average than above then the average goes down
i’m not asking about the data – maybe you’re right and i’m wrong – i’m asking to see if you accept the arithmetical point
The Opinium tables for Scotland show the Tories on 23% with Labour on 17% – that represents a pro-Tory swing of 8% from Labour since 2015.
For England the figures are Tory 39% Labour 32% – a 7% lead matching the GB margin. In 2015 the Tory lead in England was 9.5% – so this data is suggesting a pro-Labour swing of 1.25% from the Tories.
On those figures Labour could gain a dozen Tory seats in England & Wales.
MrJones
If nothing else changes, then you are arithmetically correct – assuming you refer to the mean, as opposed to median or mode..
However, if adding in some new data points who are below the average, changes the performance of some other data points so that they move above the average, then you are wrong.
Graham
Thanks for the news that the Opinium tables are up. I hadn’t expected them so quickly.
They are here
http://opinium.co.uk/political-polling-31st-january-2017/
Oldnat
right so you accept if the sum total above the average is lower than the sum total below the average then the average goes down
@Mr Jones:
“if you have an average and add more from below the average than above then the average goes down”
You make the fundamental assertion that the number of jobs is a fixed quantity. In fact, there is evidence from many countries, that at least some immigrants create their own jobs.
The Mail on Sunday goes for Farage on its front page tomorrow. When thieves fall out…..
@MrJones
I’m not going to get involved in theoretical exercises based on simplistic assumptions about zero sum games.
Mr Jones
No.
You assume that in calculating the mean, the only effect of adding extra data points is to “add extra data points”!
Dynamic systems don’t work that way.
Saffer
that’s why i changed it to sum total above and sum total below the average
i knew PC would make people quibble basic arithmetic
Oldnat
sum total above vs sum total below
Hireton
PC vs arithmetic
Opinium poll
Approval of leader
May in England – Approve 45% : Disapprove 29%
Sturgeon in Scotland – Approve 52% : Disapprove 38%
Trump visit
Go ahead regardless – Eng 37% : Sco 29%
Cancel outright – Eng 27% : Sco 41%
But then, we have had more experience of Trump since McConnell made him an “Ambassador for Scotland” than those in England! :-)
Mr Jones
“sum total above vs sum total below”
Above/below what? The mean?
@MrJones
Realistic vs Simplistic
@ Catmanjeff
“Stoke Central is Labour’s 25th safest seat.”
Actually, it’s the 147th safest – or 86th most marginal.
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/2015guide/labour-defence/
Given the tactical position, with Labour under 40% in 2015, and the Tories and UKIP effectively second equal, I think that for practical purposes it’s less safe than many Labour-held seats with smaller majorities.