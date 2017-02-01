Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
hireton
yes it was a mistake to have it built in scotland.Still, if the nationalists get their way it will be the last big ship ever built there. The English will no doubt send you pictures of a real navy to look at.
Sthomas
If “some on the eastern front” rely for their defence on an uncommissioned UK aircraft carrier with no aircraft they will be back in Putinland before long.
Even when it’s finished and even if its F35s are eventually made to work, its chances of surviving in the Baltic against Russian attacks must be close to zero. Or was it Hungary you thought we could send the carrier to?
hireton
yes it was a mistake to build it in scotland. still if the nationalists have their way it will be the last big ship ever to be built there. so dont knock it.
I think there was a discussion on being partisan earlier.
Someone either didn’t read it, or assumed that it only applies to others – certainly not them! :-)
somerjohn
It is easy to knock Britain when you wish to make .a cheap point but reflect upon it.
The ship will be built and it will have aircraft on it. and it will concern the Russian navy. Our taxes will have paid for that ship and those planes in order to defend those who have chosen not to pay a fair share.
Hireton – ” Except Obama didn’t do that”
Actually he did. See the following from 2013
http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/al-qaeda-kentucky-us-dozens-terrorists-country-refugees/story?id=20931131
quote
the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News
end quote
People on American soil have rights regardless of whether they are citizens, but people outside of America have no claims on the US, and that includes those who want to visit but the Americans wish to exclude. That’s how come Guantanamo exists without the Supreme Court being able to shut it down.
The Trump administration will easily win this case in the Supreme Court, especially if their new nominee takes his seat.
oldnat
dont be to harsh on hireton.
Sthomas: “It is easy to knock Britain when you wish to make .a cheap point”
What makes you think I was knocking Britain? If I was knocking anything it was the quaint logic that suggests Eastern European countries threatened across their land borders by Russia would hail a UK aircraft carrier as their salvation.
As it happens, I don’t think putting a large proportion of our defence eggs in a very expensive and highly vulnerable basket is the best way to improve the defence of the UK, Europe or anywhere else (except perhaps the Falklands). That isn’t knocking Britain, but the quality of its government’s decision making.
Lol.
From the same ABC article :
” In 2011, fewer than 10,000 Iraqis were resettled as refugees in the U.S., half the number from the year before, State Department statistics show.”
Some ban.
The Exective has to act legally and constitutionally whether that impacts US residents or not. And one of the arguments against the Trump EO is that it denies American citizens their constitutional rights.
Anyway no more feeding.
FT’s “Law and Policy” comments on how backward these Americans are in their demonization of the justiciary –
“Americans only have so-called judges. We have openly gay, ex-Olympic fencer enemies of the people. Catch up!”
@Hireton
The Obama ban was for six months not the whole year – did you miss that while you were “reading”?
Also, Trump hasn’t banned American citizens from anything. It is dual citizens from other countries who are caught up – eg someone with dual German-Syrian citizenship. But non-Americans have no American rights especially if they are physically outside the US.
BBC – “US confirms it’s complying with a judge’s order suspending its travel ban, saying all individuals with valid visas may now travel.”
“Also, Trump hasn’t banned American citizens from anything. It is dual citizens from other countries who are caught up….”
Not the issue in dispute regarding Amercian citizen rights. But no more feeding.
@oldnat
Yes and the other important point is not to respond to them even when they are factually incorrect!