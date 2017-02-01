Petitions are a rubbish way of measuring public opinion. In fairness, that isn’t actually their purpose – a petition is a way for individuals to record and express their opinion, a way of highlighting an issue and exerting pressure. They can indeed be very good at that job. Some people however assume that because a vast number of people sign a petition it must, therefore, reflect wider public opinion. That is not the case – if a million people sign a petition hey are not necessarily representative of anyone but themselves. It shows only what those themselves think, the rest of the population may think the opposite, but not be bothered to sign petitions about it (and some demographic or attitudinal groups may just be more inclined to express their opinions through petitions).
So it appears to be with the petition on the Trump visit. Well over a million and a half people have signed a petition against the visit, but a YouGov poll in the Times this morning shows 49% of people think the visit should go ahead, only 36% think it should cancelled (Though it’s important to note the poll question does not relate to the petition specifically. The poll asked if the visit should go ahead at all, the petition is about the more technical issue of whether it should be downgraded from a full State Visit).
This does not mean there’s a silent majority of the British public who like Donald Trump – quite the opposite, British public opinion is very hostile about him and getting worse. 62% now think he will be a poor or terrible president (up from 54% just after the presidential election) and people here are overwhelming negative about his policies. The ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries gets the thumbs down from 50% of British respondents and the support of only 29%. Other policies are even less popular (67% think his wall is a a bad idea, similar figures disapprove of his environmental policies)
One can only assume that the public think the invite to Trump should stand despite their dislike of the man and his policies because, like it or not, he is the leader of a country we need to work with. Asked what the attitude of the British government should be towards trump 51% say we should try to work with him, rather than distance ourselves from him (32%). Opinion there is moving swiftly though – there has been a large drop since November when 66% thought the government should work with him.
I do ponder what sort of reception Donald Trump will get of the visit goes ahead. The British public really don’t like him, and if that petition doesn’t measure the balance of opinion, it probably does give us a good idea of the pool of people available to turn up to any visit to protest. That said, there have been plenty of State Visits by unpopular world leaders in the past that have been managed without incident. I just wouldn’t count on too many large public events…
@Danny
“What is noticeable, is that as the proportion of graduates has increased, their average level of achievement has fallen. QED.”
An extremely questionable assertion (indeed, its not clear what it actually means) to say the least. Certainly doesn’t deserve a QED.
The labour market – and the graduate labour market in particular – is very badly reported and poorly understood by commentators and policy. If you get your news from the press you will learn nothing valuable other than where the primary sources are. The academic work in the field is interesting and often quite innovative but keeps stubbornly failing to reach neat conclusions because there are none to draw.
To reiterate – 50% of young people do *not* go to university. And saying that graduates have a lower unemployment rate is correct and does not make a judgement on exactly why other than the simple point that graduates are in more demand from the labour market than non-graduates. No analysis of why this is that cites ‘ability’ but ignores class can ever be wholly adequate.
If you’re interested in the history of what is actually a very old debate (certainly at least a century old and possibly going back as far as the foundation of the university system), look for the work of Leonard Schwartz. Never imagine that the ‘there are too many people going to university’ argument is new. It was blazing in the 1920s and before that. The foundation of the redbrick institutions, which now form the core of the Russell Group was fraught with acrimony and class snobbery.
TOH
I think you misunderstood Alec’s post, which suggested, not that immigration was people’s main reason for voting Leave (we all agree that there were a variety of reasons) but that the ‘Most damaging form of Brexit’ that the Government appears to be embarking on’ is driven by their – or at least Mrs May’s – , perception that immigration is the issue that overrides all others. Also ‘ The people who voted to leave meant leave ie not part of the EU in any sense’, is at best controversial – how do you know what they meant? I thought there was considerable polling evidence that many of those who voted leave did not wish to leave the single market.
I agree with you about politeness though!
I think the Europeans need to pick the challenge from Trump and May to up their defence spending as a % of GDP. If one looks at the spend levels, Trump’s criticism is certainly valid:-
Germany 1.2
Netherlands 1.2
Belgium 0.9
Italy 1.3
Spain 1.2
Ireland 0.4
Lithuania 1.1
Latvia 1.1
Why should the USA, which spends 3.3%, continue to support Nato and help to defend Europe when many countries in Europe spend so little. Of course I exempt the UK, France, Poland, Estonia and Greece from that comment allof whom spend at least 2.0%. Judging from some of the comments coming out of the EU meeting yesterday few seem to have got the message yet.
@somerjohn
Indeed it will be interesting to see if Trump ‘s ratings follow the normal “honeymoon” pattern and this is his peak popularity!
Nate Silver has written an interesting piece on scenarios for the Trump presidency:
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/14-versions-of-trumps-presidency-from-maga-to-impeachment/?ex_cid=story-twitter
SOMERJOHN
@” the comparatively calm inland waters of the EU ”
Hmmm:-
Marine Le Pen
Geert Wilders
Robert Fico
Victor Orban
Romania
Greece
Italy
Border control-Libya
Border control-Turkey
Youth unemployment
Post Brexit Budget.
Comparative with what?
PATRICKBRIAN
Many thanks for your support on politeness, although as I admitted to Alec I do have a particular thing about it.
“‘ The people who voted to leave meant leave ie not part of the EU in any sense’, is at best controversial – how do you know what they meant?”
Of course that is in part IMO as I think I posted, although there is clear support for many of her White paper points from polling see below. What pleases me is that the PM agrees with my view which is quite clear from the White Paper. What’s more she was clear back at the time of the Conservative conference. I always understood what she meant when she said “Brexit means Brexit and was bemused that others didn’t.
As polling evidence I would refer you to the YouGov Portland Communications Survey 25th/26th January. Questions:-
Remain under the jurisdiction of the ECJ
Acceptable 32%, Not Acceptable 47 Margin 15 for not acceptable.
Remain in the customs Union and be unable to sign free trade deals with non EU countries
Acceptable 33%, Not acceptable 42% Margin 9 for not acceptable
Contribute to EU budget
Acceptable 31%, Not Acceptable 48 Margin 117 for not acceptable.
@raf
It’s Trump ‘s overall disapproval.rating:
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/03/politics/donald-trump-approval-rating/index.html