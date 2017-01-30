The Sunday Times had a Panelbase Scottish poll yesterday, with tables out today here – from memory I think it’s the first Scottish poll of the year. There are no voting intentions (or at least, none that have been published so far), instead it concentrates in Brexit and the potential for a second referendum on Scottish independence.
On independence voting intention remains little changed from the 2014 referendum – 46% would vote YES, 54% would vote NO. Opinion on whether there should be another referendum soon is pretty evenly split. Half want a referendum in the relatively near future (27% in the next year or two, 23% in “about two years, when the UK has finished negotiating to leave the EU”), half don’t want a second indyref in the next few years.
There is also little sign of any change of opinion on Europe since the referendum. Last year people in Scotland voted by 62% to 38% to remain in the EU, in a referendum tomorrow they say they would vote 61% to 39% to stay in the EU. Asking about some of the specifics on Brexit the poll asked about free trade and immigration, albeit in a slightly odd way (the question focused on just EU companies having access to Scottish markets, rather than vice-versa). By 65% to 11% people thought EU companies should still have free trade with Scotland, by just 40% to 36% they thought EU citizens should still have a right to live and work in Scotland.
Finally Panelbase asked if Britain left the EU, and then Scotland became independent, would people want an independent Scotland to join the European Union – an interesting question I don’t think I’ve seen asked before. 48% would support an independent Scotland joining the EU, 31% would be opposed.
Laszlo
“The FT is reporting that a Trump aid accused Germany with using the “undervalued euro” to gain unfair advantages. ”
well it is – you can find hundreds of articles saying the same thing
from the German perspective the Euro is an undervalued DM – which is net good for them (as long as they avoid the transfer payment side of the deal when it would become net bad)
(you may have just meant the diplomatic angle in which case fair enough)
@Somerjohn
English is a wonderful thing. I count my blessings every day to have been born in this country, enjoying these benefits and speaking this language.
On Trump, I suppose the key question is “what’s the alternative?” Yes he’s mercurial. Yes you can’t guarantee that good favour today will convert to reciprocal consideration tomorrow.
But we have to have some sort of relationship with the US, and it’s not up to us who they have as their Head of State. Currying favour with him appears to me to be very much in the interests of the UK, however queasy it makes us feel and however uncertain we can be of the outcome.
What else do we do? Replace the red telephone with an answer message that says “You’re a horrible person and I don’t want to talk to you. Get Hillary to call”.
@ Turk
‘The only observation I have is that the US is a country of millions of voters many of whom a few weeks ago elected Trump president and very few of which would have been demonstrating against Trump in the last few days.’
I can absolutely see that, and the parallel with the MSM’s reporting of Corbyn. My concern is what are the bits of bad news that the brouhaha is intended to bury.
@Somerjohn
“With a massive trade surplus with the USA*, and a currency that has fallen 20% against the dollar, we should be prime candidates for hostile trade action. But maybe May’s invisible shield will protect us.”
————–
How much of that trade surplus is down to our financial sector. ‘Cos, like, if it is significant now, it might not be quite as surplus-inducing post-Brexit…
@Syzygy
Well I suppose its pushed the Brexit debate out of the limelight. Which may be equally in the interests of the Tories and Labour.
@ Neil
‘On Trump, I suppose the key question is “what’s the alternative?”
Unfortunately, VP Mike Pence who is vehemently anti-abortion, LGBT rights, minimum wages, a long-term advocate of trade deals like TPP/TTIP/TiSA, opposes closing Guantanomo… and smoking doesn’t kill plus doesn’t believe in global warming. Not really so much an alternative …