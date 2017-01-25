Messagespace

Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Ridiculous as it sounds there is a slight whiff of competence about the way the government is conducting Brexit in Parliament.Someone sees the end game. The real battle is the triggering. Once triggered our exit is certain. Parliament will and can scrutinise but that effect is limited because ,unbelievably, we do not command both sides and it will be done in an increasingly hostile attitude to the EU. Any final vote will be a maastrict type one and in reality be take it or leave it. The government will also be able to dangle additional public spending carved out of saved EC contributions.
on that theme it would be sensible when the A50 trigger letter is sent to spell out that the UK will cease contributing to the budget 2 years hence and will not accept any further liabilities during that period and will freeze the contribution at present levels.That might concentrate a few minds.
“What is becoming abundantly clear that all the bluff and bluster on the continent has turned to a stark realization that they do not hold all the cards”
May made a dunkirk style speech, in anticipation of the UK once again being pushed out of Europe. She also seems hopeful of getting US and Russian aid against German led Europe, and entering the third european centred world war. Just as then, the US will see this as a way to cut down European world power, as Trump has promised.
And the outcome will be the same, if Europe does not stick together it will lose out, including the bit called UK. Interesting times indeed.
We are still in the phoney war stage, where diplomats are deluding themselvesand the public that sense will prevail, whereas the parties have their own entrenched positions. Politicians are well content to manoeuvre the states into war in a misguided belief their side will come out victor. I’d say odds are on the EU to win, but it might again depend on the US as the decider. If the US does win, the losers will include the UK. Trump is wholly in the model of all preceding US presidents in this respect.
Immediately after WW2, labour had a landslide victory.
I do not have crystal balls.
As has been posted the potential EC ambassador is betting against the Euro lasting 18 months. I would take that bet but it demonstrates the flux and why it is difficult to be certain either way as to how negotiations will go.
Trump and Nato
4 countries have moved military assets to eastern Europe.Britain, America and Canada were 3 of them.
where are the rest of Europe?or does Europe rely on North America to defend it or as trump might see it, pay to defend it
” the £ is rallying against the $ now which surprises me”
It surprises me too, because it hasnt. The pound has fallen against the dollar and euro for the last ten years, and against the dollar for the last 100. Look at the big picture, not day to day trading, which is all about traders making money from headlines. The pound had levelled off after the 2008 crash, but has been falling pretty steadily ever since the plans for a referendum became clear.
No-one is being ‘pushed out of Europe’ as you so strangely put it. The UK voted to leave. I don’t see why you and others want to both leave and stay at the same time. Brexit means Brexit, or so I thought. That’s why I was and am against it. But you seem to be pointing both ways at the same time. I am perplexed!
Apologies if I misunderstood your 8.13 post. It may be Sea Change and others who are confusing me, rather than your good self.
Dont worry. Dementia is rife on this site. Myself included.
Re: Morality and MP’s votes.
If a decision to vote a particular way is taken on principled grounds then surely that is a “moral” vote. The trouble with morality is, of course, it is a cultural construct and therefore one person’s morality is another’s immorality. Whether there is a fount of universal morality has been a debate amongst philosophers throughout history. Those who subscribe to a particular form of Christian morality based on individuality would have great difficulty in accepting that Benthamite Utilitarianism was “moral” and vice versa. I therefore think that such a debate on this site veers off polls too significantly to be “morally” justified under the AW comments policy rubric of morals!
By the way given the maxim “it’s the economy stupid” the polling verdict on Brexit may well be affected by movement in the relative economic circumstances of the UK and EU in the negotiating period: what price the “morality” of the way in which a particular MP voted on Article 50 then? If past experience is anything to go by, those in charge get the blame, or credit, in VI.
The Times is reporting this morning that Scotland’s trade with the rest of the UK is 4 times higher than that with the 27 EU members.
Scotland’s trade with the rest of the world is £4bn more than with the EU.
On what economic basis does the Scottish First Minister think the European Union is better for Scotland than the British Union?
How true. The apparent hardening of Brexit sentiment is surely related to the upbeat economic indicators which TOH generously shares with us and which contrast with the predictions of Armageddon put about by the remain campaign. I heard last night of a meeting of Nissan workers where 39 out of 40 were Brexiters pre-referendum. The one remainer looked foolish a few weeks ago when some deal (mucky or not) was put together to ‘ensure’ Nissan UK manufacturing’s survival. He looks slightly less foolish now as Carlos Ghosn talks of investment plans being ‘re-evaluated’ and may look like the oracle in a couple of years.
Over 1.26 today Danny when it bobbed below 1.20 at the lowest point.
I am well aware of the long term decline but that is already in any inflation equation
@ Old Nat
So I attended the Women’s March on Saturday. Over 3/4 of a million people descended on my neighborhood, which genuinely shocked me but also heartened me.
I’ve been taking your advice and observing culturally whether people are doing things as Americans or as Californians. It was odd to see a booth (next to the one where I hung out upon a case of agoraphobia) for the “California National Party.” But then again, it is odd to see in an overtly apolitical culture, so many people turning out on a bright beautiful Saturday to go protest. It was striking to see so many parents there with little kids. What was interesting though was that there was effectively no march. Too many people showed up and there was just too little space for everyone. At one point, I left and gave up trying to march to City Hall and instead went to a rooftop deck to watch the sheer numbers of people. I could see 5 parallel city blocks jammed with people. People were trapped on the subway as they tried to get out and head to Pershing Square. Yet there was this amazing camaraderie amongst people there. People from all walks of life just genuinely getting along and almost seemingly relieved to be out with one another. I was amazed by the number of suburban moms there with their kids. And I have to say, there was this collective energy on the day. Just this feeling of positive energy. Never seen anything quite like it in my life.
A larger question is where this energy will actually be directed. It will go someplace.
Thinking of your advice and trying to view things like you would, I observed that people seem to speak of the U.S. Constitution, they waive American flags, and they make signs referencing their American status. Not their status as Californians. And culturally, the protesters are American. One amusing thing to me was to see all the permitted gourmet food trucks lined up on Broadway, lines out the door of the Subway Sandwich shop and the absolute crowds packed into the Grand Central Market. Protesters have to eat too and these are Americans.
You Gov Poll for the Times has Labour at 24%.
More dire news and the slow decline goes on.
Tories 16% ahead.
No Liberal revival – stuck on 10%, behind UKIP.
Strong GDP figures for the final quarter. 0.6% growth.
UK plc struggles on after the great unwashed had the temerity to ignore their betters and voted to leave the super successful EU….
Tony Blair swept into the capital of the EU yesterday and had a big hug from his old mate “President” Juncker. They then went into a “private” meeting.
Ain’t life grand !
Jasper 22,
“On what economic basis does the Scottish First Minister think the European Union is better for Scotland than the British Union?”
On the same basis that the UK Prime minister thinks we can leave the EU and still successfully trade with it and the rest of the world.
There’s no contradiction if you think the same rules apply to all countries.
It’s only odd if you think the world revolves around the UK
The PM might want to consider this before she forges a close relationship with President trump.
https://yougov.co.uk/opi/browse/Donald_Trump
We may have voted to leave the EU but that departure is still a couple of years away. We will have to wait for quite a while to see the effect on growth in the UK. An earlier indication may be investment by companies over the next year or so.
You are correct that the Ashcroft constituency polls were most spectacularly wrong in LD seats and the second question (which seemed quite reasonable to most people on this site) turned out to be wrong. There were one or two such as Sheffield Hallam where they were relatively accurate but underestimated the Lib Dem vote by a few % however. In Cambridge there was a poll in Sept 2014 that forecast the result almost perfectly but then Ashcroft spoiled his record in March 2015 by forecasting LD 9% ahead!
They were also very wrong in enough Lab-Con marginals (where the second question typically made little difference) to encourage Labour however. For example in Pudsey three Ashcroft polls (2 of them in April 2015) showed Labour and the Tories within 1% of each other, but the result was a Conservative victory margin of 8.8%. Other polls in other seats were more “accurate”, and I think there are some fundamental problems with polls at constituency level, probably in the demographic corrections..
Good morning all from a cold sunny central London…
JASPER22
“You Gov Poll for the Times has Labour at 24%.
More dire news and the slow decline goes on.
Tories 16% ahead.
No Liberal revival – stuck on 10%, behind UKIP.”
Biggest shock has to be the Lib/Dems non revival. The public appear to be giving them a wide berth over any proposals for a second referendum.
However the Labour VI is tragic and with two potential banana skin by-elections coming up I would be extremely worried if I was a Labour strategist..
One thing that is very apparent is the unity of the Tory party over Europe which in the past has been their downfall. TM for now has the party on her side and it’s reflecting positively in the polls plus most of the economic indicators look promising so I’m not surprised the polls look very juicy for TM and her party.
PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
“The PM might want to consider this before she forges a close relationship with President trump”
We all know Trump is an unconventional type of President but what are you suggesting? We turn our backs on the USA and forge closer links with who?
Allan Christie
Exactly. Telling Trump to p*ss off isn’t going to help us is it?
I also think she’s quite enough at peace with herself to not feel obligated to Trump on a personal level, whilst keeping on good terms. She’s straight up and down as a person, most would agree.
Forging a close relationship is fine, ingratiating yourself to Trump on the other hand would be bad policy and (eventually) damaging to TM politically when he becomes truly unpopular at home for his actions as President.
PETER CAIRNS
@”The PM might want to consider this before she forges a close relationship with President trump.”
…or she might want to stick to her statement that it is the relationship between the two countries which is important ( politicians being transitory) ; and try to forge a personal relationship based on frank & honest discussion of differences where those exist.
Colin,
She might, but Mays continual attempts to face to ways at once can’t last forever, events will over take them and he will need to make choices.
The Shared Society; Open to fee trade and low tax low regulation, but bosses must be fair to workers.
Low taxes and less interference for the state but the state will intervene to protect people.
We are leaving the EU but want to have all the benefits and none of the costs.
The US and Britain can lead the post Brexit world, even though it’s America First and we still want the closest relationship with Europe.
The Trump Whitehouse wants closer relations with Russia and is heading for conflict with China, we are at odds with Russia and costing up to China but we want to lead the world with the US.
What May seems to want time and time gain is to have her cake and eat it. That’s an ideal but is it in any way practical or realistic.
Do you really think we can go forward sitting on the fence cherrypicking from both sides indefinitely.
You can’t set the pace on direction if you stick in the middle of the road, all you can do is pretend that the middle of the road is the direction that is right and your setting the pace.
Peter Cairns
Scotland would be subject to tariffs on its exports to the UK
Scotland would have to apply to join the EU
Scotland would have to decide what currency to use…”foreign”pound, useless Euro, new “jockdollar” ??
Scotland would not be a member of NATO – the SNP is against nuclear weapons.
I would suggest a bit different to Britain leaving the EU.
I’m puzzled by this ‘no Lib Dem revival’ meme, as we went through this only two days ago.
The LibDems are up 2.5% using a10 poll running average,
and are above 10% in January for the first time since 2010.
The Yougov poll of 10% is exactly in line with this (statistically significant, as demonstrated by Catmanjeff’s graphs) revival.
Yet people persist in claiming there has been no revival in LibDem VI.
I know post-truth is all the rage these days, but can we avoid it on here when it comes to polling statistics?
JASPER22
“The Times is reporting this morning that Scotland’s trade with the rest of the UK is 4 times higher than that with the 27 EU members.
Scotland’s trade with the rest of the world is £4bn more than with the EU”.
“On what economic basis does the Scottish First Minister think the European Union is better for Scotland than the British Union?”
__________
To be fair to the Scottish Gov they are not suggesting they stop trading with the UK in favour of the EU. I’ve always said that if Scotland was to break off from the UK then it’s in all our interests to make it work…
England’s top export market is the USA
United States: US$66.5 billion (14.5% of total UK exports)
Germany: $46.4 billion (10.1%)
Switzerland: $32.2 billion (7%)
China: $27.4 billion (5.9%)
France: $27 billion (5.9%)
Netherlands: $26.6 billion (5.8%)
Ireland: $25.5 billion (5.5%)
Belgium: $17.8 billion (3.9%)
However England exported over 55 billion worth of goods and services to Scotland making Scotland England’s second largest market and Scotland exported over 50 billion of goods and services to England making England Scotland’s number one export market.
I read somewhere 2 million jobs in England depend on the Scottish economy and 1 million jobs in Scotland depend on the rUK. We need each other now and even post indy we would still need each other.
Jasper22; “Strong GDP figures for the final quarter. 0.6% growth.”
Testament to the success of the UK economy as part of the Single Market.
Let’s wait and see what happens to it when that prop is removed.
BTW, for those who like to be alerted to good news, and especially those who bemoan the fate of the Mediterranean countries crippled by being in the eurozone:
“España ya encadena tres años de mejora laboral en su todavía maltrecho mercado laboral. Dos cifras apuntalan la primera parte de la frase: 2016 ha acabado con 413.600 ocupados más y con 541.700 parados menos.” (El Pais today).
Quick translation: Spain has now put together three years of improvement in its still battered labour market. Two statistics underline the first part of that statement: 2016 has ended with 413,600 more jobs and 541,700 fewer unemployed.
**************
Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but that’s in part because the rapid improvement in productivity means that strong economic growth is not fully reflected in employment growth.
And for those who say that a fatal flaw of the euro is the inability of countries within the eurozone to compensate for lack of competitiveness by devaluing, here’s a link to another story showing that Spain has, through lower inflation than its eurozone peers, regained all the competitiveness it had lost to Germany. Sorry it’s in Spanish, but the graphs tell the story:
http://economia.elpais.com/economia/2017/01/22/actualidad/1485110482_628146.html
For anyone interested in economics it’s a fascinating case history of how, within a currency union, adjustments can take place by means of reducing unit labour costs, rather than by devaluation. A couple of key sentences I’ve translated are:
“Just two months after the rate of inflation dropped below the European average, the economy started to generate jobs.”
And:
“By September 2016, the Spanish economy had regained all the competitiveness lost compared with Germany since entering the euro.”
The story is actually somewhat negative, as it highlights the fact that after 39 months of inflation below the eurozone average, Spain’s inflation went higher (by 1.4% to 1.1%) in December, thanks to Spain’s sensitivity to higher oil prices.