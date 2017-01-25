Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Anthony,
Many thanks for the reply. My impression is that Opinium and ICM have shown less movement from Lab to LD since Richmond Park than YouGov and possibly Mori (bit Mori have such large fluctuations anyway it is hard to tell)
Could the educational weighting explain that? Presumably it depends if your sample has more or less people with degrees than the norm, I guess…
@oldnat:
Those 2nd and 4th preference votes make fascinating reading.
If SLab are the most popular second choice, then that should mean that there is at least the potential for some recovery – which is perhaps better than I would otherwise have suspected.
Conversely, if SCon are the most DISliked, that surely places on them an upper ceiling.
Saffer
I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on a single ward, but I suspect that, in much of formerly Labour, now SNP, held Scotland the pattern would be roughly similar.
The situation in formerly Tory, now SNP, held Scotland would be different of course.
I hadn’t done a detailed examination of the Ballot Box Preference Report before, (having been inactive in party politics for many years) but I might have a look at few more out of interest.