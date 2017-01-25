Messagespace

Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Or worse?
http://thebulletin.org/timeline
The doomsday clock is 2.5 mins away from arghh.
Allan,
Do you wear tweeds and carry a shotgun?
I thought the Lib Democrats had more seats in 2005 under CK before the Orange Books took over?
MarkW
That is the closest to midnight it has been since 1953…..
Oldnat
‘This was traditional SLab territory in the 20th and early years of the 21st century, so it seems likely that the increased SCon vote came from ex-SLab voters – but were they willing to give even a 2nd preference to SLab now?’
There is probably a lot of churn taking place with many Tory tactical voters returning home whilst Labour voters switch to the SNP.
“Two Labour whips have said they will refuse to vote in favour of the article 50 bill, ”
Guardian
JC between a rock & a hard place.
The Lib Dems had more seats in 2005 but a higher % vote in 2010.
So a majoritarian like Allan should go for 2005 really…
Both much better than now though, i think we can all agree on that.. But after 6 years of going backwards the Lib Dems are in a much more confident mood at the moment..
Yes scary Andrew111.
And all we have ahead is even ,more uncertainty.
More parochial news.
Our local job centre is to close apparently because the claimant rate is falling. The ward it serves has the second highest count in bristol, still higher than 2010.
https://www.bristol.gov.uk/documents/20182/33191/Bristol+Economic+Briefing+March+2016/aad72ecc-3684-447b-8279-4346e0298e4d
Andrew111
‘I see almost the whole Labour plateau through the summer has gone into the red, emphasising the significance of the decline. ‘
But this appears to be pretty well confined to Yougov! Other pollster whilst showing a continuing big Tory lead have not provided evidence of a further slump in Labour support in recent months. ICM has Labour on 26% – the same level as late September so no decline there. Opinium and Mori were giving lower Labour poll figures in October/November than their most recent findings. Catmanjeff’s charts are interesting , but Yougov has for several months been somewhat out of line.
Why he did it-the power of Polls:-
