Messagespace

Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@Sea Change
Hampstead and Kilburn. Just down the road (literally) from where I used to live. Anyway, I digress…
Unless JV had told her she would be sacked if she voted against A50 I don’t understand the resignation. It seems pretty pointless to me. Also if she really wanted to damage JC further she should have resigned as an MP. Hampstead and Kilburn is the most marginal of marginals.
@RAF
I think she has done this for purely personal reasons, in that she is preparing for the next GE when she can argue that she put her constituents’ voice ahead of her career.
Of course what she is really trying to do is protect her career as an MP
in a knife edge 3 way marginal.
Probably smart politics locally. But another terrible headline for Labour nationally especially leading up to two heavy Brexit voting area by-elections.
Council by-election (so little guide to anything!) via Britain Elects
Kilmarnock East & Hurlford (East Ayshire) result:
SNP: 48.7% (+2.1)
LAB: 29.4% (-16.6)
CON: 20.1% (+12.7)
LBT: 1.8% (+1.8) [Libertarian]
The above are the 1st preference figures.
Fortunately (from a polling point of view) the SNP candidate didn’t hit the quota to be elected till the 3rd round,, so the transfer report will give detail on the 2nd preferences (if any) of the SCon voters.
This was traditional SLab territory in the 20th and early years of the 21st century, so it seems likely that the increased SCon vote came from ex-SLab voters – but were they willing to give even a 2nd preference to SLab now?
Here are the latest YG charts:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BzTTW1ecy-NDbGhjdldSSF8tRzg
Conservative and Lib Dems holding steady, UKIP perhaps improving a smidgeon, Labour – don’t look.
MOG
“So why the 3-line whip? He has a lot of MPs in remain constituencies in London and the cities, and a lot in leave seats in the provincial midlands and north. A free vote would make no difference to the outcome of the bill,”
Could he be trying to show firm leadership? With no idea at all of how to make it work of course.
Apparently Mexico supplies 69% of America’s fresh vegetables and 37% of its fresh fruits.
Much of those grown in the USA are harvested by migrant Mexican workers that Trump wants to keep out.
Time, when I next visit, to create that new vegetable garden that my daughter-in-law has talked about – otherwise the grandkids healthy food intake could be reduced!
Oh dear. What are Labour doing? They’ve selected Gareth Snell, an ardent Remainer, to contest the Stoke by-election. Barmy.
@Sea Change
Have you seen his Tweei about Brexit? (s**t etc)
That will endear him to the majority who voted leave for sure….
@CATMANJEFF
I’ve just read that yes! Calling “Soft Brexit, Hard Brexit, Massive Pile of Sh!t”.
UKIP must be rubbing their hands in anticipation for the door to door campaign.
Just when you think Labour can’t possibly score any more own-goals they manage to prove you wrong yet again. Amateur doesn’t even come close to describing their ineptitude.
Thanks for the graphs by the way.