Messagespace

Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
You’re quoting last week’s YouGov.
So half the poulation dying off from disease because of disease resistant bacteria is less worrying than global warming, something i personally don’t worry about at all.
Thanks for the bill details. Looks OK to me.
Sorry about the first paragraph to you of my 12 noon post. Since you didn’t comment i assume you got my point.
I’m sure one of the reasons May has been invited to Trump Towers is so Trump can demonstrate he is not a mysogynist. Of course he respects women. The first foreign leader invited is female and has been treated royally. I’m looking forward to seeing how he ‘handles’ Merkel!
Dave and ToH
There has been a successful research project on reversing antibiotic resistance – results published, although it is still in vitro. I doubt we have such an artillery for climate change.
https://academic.oup.com/jac/article-abstract/doi/10.1093/jac/dkw476/2691388/Peptide-conjugated-phosphorodiamidate-morpholino?redirectedFrom=fulltext
Brexit Bill Power to notify withdrawal from the EU
(1) The Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.
(2) This section has effect despite any provision made by or under the European
5Communities Act 1972 or any other enactment.
Interesting that this has been drawn as a power rather than an instruction. The ability to amend a power by placing conditions on the exercise of that power is broad: I expected the Bill to instead set out:
(1) The Prime Minister shall notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU on or before midnight GMT on 31 March 2017.
Oops, it is in the title – not only in vitro, but also in vivo.
@WB
I think there has been an element of discretion in the timing of the withdrawal in case of some far-reaching event.
I understand that as this is a “Constitutional” Bill the committee stage will be a committee of the whole house: as most amendments are discussed at committee stage this could be the time to watch during the Parliamentary process.