Messagespace

Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Danny
Ridiculous as it sounds there is a slight whiff of competence about the way the government is conducting Brexit in Parliament.Someone sees the end game. The real battle is the triggering. Once triggered our exit is certain. Parliament will and can scrutinise but that effect is limited because ,unbelievably, we do not command both sides and it will be done in an increasingly hostile attitude to the EU. Any final vote will be a maastrict type one and in reality be take it or leave it. The government will also be able to dangle additional public spending carved out of saved EC contributions.
on that theme it would be sensible when the A50 trigger letter is sent to spell out that the UK will cease contributing to the budget 2 years hence and will not accept any further liabilities during that period and will freeze the contribution at present levels.That might concentrate a few minds.
Sea Change,
“What is becoming abundantly clear that all the bluff and bluster on the continent has turned to a stark realization that they do not hold all the cards”
May made a dunkirk style speech, in anticipation of the UK once again being pushed out of Europe. She also seems hopeful of getting US and Russian aid against German led Europe, and entering the third european centred world war. Just as then, the US will see this as a way to cut down European world power, as Trump has promised.
And the outcome will be the same, if Europe does not stick together it will lose out, including the bit called UK. Interesting times indeed.
We are still in the phoney war stage, where diplomats are deluding themselvesand the public that sense will prevail, whereas the parties have their own entrenched positions. Politicians are well content to manoeuvre the states into war in a misguided belief their side will come out victor. I’d say odds are on the EU to win, but it might again depend on the US as the decider. If the US does win, the losers will include the UK. Trump is wholly in the model of all preceding US presidents in this respect.
Immediately after WW2, labour had a landslide victory.
Pete
I do not have crystal balls.
As has been posted the potential EC ambassador is betting against the Euro lasting 18 months. I would take that bet but it demonstrates the flux and why it is difficult to be certain either way as to how negotiations will go.
Trump and Nato
4 countries have moved military assets to eastern Europe.Britain, America and Canada were 3 of them.
where are the rest of Europe?or does Europe rely on North America to defend it or as trump might see it, pay to defend it
jim jam
” the £ is rallying against the $ now which surprises me”
It surprises me too, because it hasnt. The pound has fallen against the dollar and euro for the last ten years, and against the dollar for the last 100. Look at the big picture, not day to day trading, which is all about traders making money from headlines. The pound had levelled off after the 2008 crash, but has been falling pretty steadily ever since the plans for a referendum became clear.
Danny et al
No-one is being ‘pushed out of Europe’ as you so strangely put it. The UK voted to leave. I don’t see why you and others want to both leave and stay at the same time. Brexit means Brexit, or so I thought. That’s why I was and am against it. But you seem to be pointing both ways at the same time. I am perplexed!
Danny
Apologies if I misunderstood your 8.13 post. It may be Sea Change and others who are confusing me, rather than your good self.