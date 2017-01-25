Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@alec
Even Ross, Skye and Lochaber is up there with the rebels at 2.73%!
I think Stoke-on-Trent Central should be a useful barometer of whether people are willing to switch their vote on the basis of Brexit outside London and the SE (where Richmond Park and Witney suggested Remainers at least were prepared to do that). Mark Breeze the independent from 2015 is strongly Brexit, but no sign on his Twitter feed he is standing again
Tories and UKIP support Brexit enthusiastically, Lib Dems (and Greens if they stand) support Remain enthusiastically, and Labour just seem to be dancing around on the fence.
I think the Labour % vote is likely to go down in the by-election, but if it does not, that will support Graham’s view that Brexit has little salience with the electorate.
If the Tory + UKIP vote goes up and the Lib Dem vote does not, that would support the idea that Leave voters are deserting Labour. If vice versa it would suggest that Remain voters are doing that. Stoke-on-Trent Central voted 65% Leave in the referendum according to Chris Hanretty. If we assume all the parties are a bit more Brexity in Stoke than the national average, I reckon Labour voters probably split about 55% Remain, 45% Leave, so Labour probably has more to lose to the Lib Dems than to the Tories and UKIP, potentially.
The elephant in the Room is the 16% who turned out in the referendum but not the GE. I think it will be very hard to get them out in a February by-election, but UKIP are more likely to be able to do it than the Tories, since it is a “plague on politicians” group of people.
My personal feeling is that most voters currently think Leaving is inevitable, and Leave voters are unlikely to switch their vote on it. Corbyn and appearing divided may lose Labour some votes to Tory/UKIP however. Remain voters are still cross and feel like expressing that in the ballot box and I would not be surprised if the Lib Dems go up by 10%, mainly at the expense of Labour. That does put Labour in serious danger of losing the seat, given they start from only 39%. Whether to the Tories or UKIP I don’t know, but UKIP are more likely.
As a final random stat, the Lib Dems will have worked out that 35% of a 65% turnout is 14400 Remain votes, which is considerably more than Labour got in 2015.
@Pete B
in very straightforward terms
Social Democrat: ameliorate the capitalist system but maintain it as the prime economic system.
Democratic Socialist: replace capitalist economic system with socialist one by Parliamentary means.
Pete B
The two things are the same. One is a more Continental expression.
If Labour cannot have a few percentage cut from being behind the Conservatives on the back of the Foreign Secretary talking to the telephone receptionist at the White House (recently recruited from Breitbart), who told him that “the president agrees with you”, and announced it as something settled with the White House team …
But then polls have mysterious ways.
@ Lazlo: “The two things are the same. One is a more Continental expression.”
I disagree: at least in terms of internal Labour Party Politics between 1930 and 1994. As I posted in response to Pete B a clear distinction was understood:
The Crossman/Crossland arguments were typical of this.
test
@Andrew111
“The elephant in the Room is the 16% who turned out in the referendum but not the GE.”
Exactly – and surprisingly rarely mentioned by most who talk at length about the Stoke by-election on the constituency thread.
Effectively turnout in the EU referendum was up 30% from the GE 2015 in Stoke Central. (virtually 50% turnout + 30% = 65%)
Peter Cairns
How do you measure BBC bias?
It can’t be simply time spent. I’ve watched interviews where one view has had ‘an easy ride’ with their statements accepted as true (including Osborne’s 15 year forecast nonsense) while the contrary view was questioned at every stage, contrary clips shown and the speaker frequently interrupted by the interviewer.
What I wanted to hear was each side able to put forward its view on the same terms, not to have one view taken as the correct one. The result showed that the issue of the referendum was finely balanced.
My observations were not offset by other occasions where the Leave supporters got the ‘easy ride’.
I may have an irrational preference for hearts and diamonds over clubs and spades, but if I am constantly dealt hands with predominantly black suits, (or red ones) I can still detect bias.
@Pete B
What’s the difference between a Liberal Democrat and a democratic Liberal?
And the difference between a National Socialist and a social nationalist?
Re: BBC Bias
The test for bias in the Courts is whether the objective, fair-minded and informed observer, having considered the facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility that the Court/Tribunal was biased.
I truly doubt whether anyone on this site (including me) would meet the description, because whilst informed and fair minded we may be, objective we are not.
Matt Singh has done an article about the petition and where the signatories live:
https://www.ncpolitics.uk/2017/01/who-is-signing-the-trump-petition.html/
The top areas are Labour.
But the bottom areas are Labour too – only 0.75% of Ed Miliband’s constituency have signed. They are Trumpers in Labour’s heartlands.
In Copeland it was 1.13% and in Stoke Central it is 1.27%
You have idea how time consuming retirement actually is. :)
——————
Well I retired 8 years ago, so have some idea :)
Wb and Laszlo
Thank you for clearing that up :-)
Andrew111
Good analysis of Stoke. All very sensible, though voters often confound even the best predictions.
Millie
Good questions. I haven’t a clue!
@BT “Effectively turnout in the EU referendum was up 30% from the GE 2015 in Stoke Central. (virtually 50% turnout + 30% = 65%)”
I agree, but as ever it is illuminating to look at numbers, not percentages.
GE 2015 turnout 31,000 Labour vote 12,200; UKIP 7000; Con 7000 others 5000
GE 2010 turnout 32,500 Labour vote 12,600; LibDem 7000; Con 6800
EU referendum turnout 117,680 (65.7%) for Stoke-on-Trent
Applying that 65% to Stoke Central gives 43,000 so there are 9000 more voters.
Result Stoke-on-Trent Leave, 81,600 Remain 36,000
Applied to S-o-T Central Leave30,000; Remain 13,000
Give Tristram Hunt all the Remain voters 13,000
Those voting against TH in the GE 2015 19,000
Those voting Leave in the Referendum 30,000
Will those extra 11,000 voters turn out again, and who will they vote for?
“The elephant in the Room is the 16% who turned out in the referendum but not the GE.” How true.
Also the Labour candidate hails from Newcastle – not always an advantage in Stoke. The Labour majority there in 2015 was 650. It used to be thousands. His publicity should say Silverdale, the Labour mining village. WIKI says “Newcastle-under-Lyme is a constituency in the Potteries”
Anyone who has lived in either place knows that Newcastle is not in the Potteries.
Peter
There was never a time of truth or a time of pre truth. Nor has history ended nor did it end. Did shakespeare tell the truth or did he indulge in some post truth revisionism in order to curry favour? Does a view of Alleppo depend which side of the city was being reported on? Victors write the history which is not always the same as the truth.
Post truth is a meaningless phrase trotted out without thought.