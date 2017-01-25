Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@Sea Change
‘The problem is that 70% of their constituencies voted out and if Labour is perceived to be fighting against A50 they could pay a very heavy electoral price’
I continue to disagree with the assumption that how people voted in the June 2016 Referendum will determine party political alleigance at future General Elections. How much sign is there really that Tory voters who supported Remain are going to switch en masse to the LibDems?
@ Laszlo
I strongly suspect that we are seeing another iteration of the coup. There are rumours that Tom Watson is on manoeuvres (but then when isn’t he). However, the thing that I’m noticing is that there are many more rightwing provocateurs on social media sites and patent disinformation about Corbyn’s position.
It seems that the centre-right of Labour are yet again using the Brexit vote to try and unseat Corbyn and, just as with 24th June 2016, that is more important than opposing a Mrs May’s plans as to how we leave the EU. However, presumably, their real aim is to impact the two rather difficult by-elections, and of course the timing of those resignations do not look like a coincidence.
I believe that the open letter in the Observer is being matched by an equally fervent letter of support. Nevertheless, like you, it is my impression that the membership is not yet ready to ditch Corbyn and the resignations that I am aware of, all come from people who were already equivocal about Corbyn. However, that is purely anecdotal.
0ldnat,
“On how the government is doing at negotiating Britain’s exit from the European Union:
Well: 18% (-7)
Badly: 52% (+6)”
I don’t wish to be partisan here, but does anyone foresee how there could be good news on the Brexit front for years?
The conservatives have done remarkably well trying to make a bad situation look good, and May made a good stab at ‘we shall fight them on the beaches, we shall never surrender’. Any action which might be seen as favourable by one side, looks bad to the other, and inaction is starting to annoy everyone, yet inaction is inevitable because of the timescales. This position is surely only going to get worse for the government, and is the precursor of questioning the entire process of Brexit.
I have no idea what labour are doing, but total lack of a plan still at least absolves them from having promoted the wrong solution. Their only plan seems to be to wait for government to mess up, but then that is normally how government changes. This would argue that their low poll rating does not matter. The conservatives will win or lose the next election by their own actions.
“I’m also presuming that “badly” includes lots of folk who thought we were/would/should be out of the EU already”
Ditto. But it hardly helps May that she is upsetting both sides.
Sea Change,
“Perhaps the 18% who think they are going well are ultra-Remainers who see no A50 and no negotiations as a good thing?”
If I have to choose, I would suggest they are the group who think the government has to go through with it because there was a vote, so they expect it not to work well but must be done.
@ SEA CHANGE
Why do you think that a Labour rebellion against Article 50 would play badly in Stoke? I appreciate that the position and statements of their candidate there will be pretty relevant, but beyond that… Labour voters are broadly in favour of remaining, the overall voters in most Labour seats (especially Stoke) want to leave.
So why would Corbyn saying “we have to leave, the people have voted” and a big chunk of the party saying “no, this is too hasty, it isn’t thought through” not potentially play well to both sides?
It’s not like people in Stoke need a good reason to vote Labour, they’ve been doing it forever; they’d need a compelling reason not to, and confusion and mixed signals could potentially take that away, compared to a clear position that many people might point to as something they disagree with?
@Graham
I think it is also a matter for the rest of the rUk to decide if we would want to accept a “2nd Ulster”.
laszlo,
“It is none of my business, but if JC chooses this vote to show his authority, he is making a personal mistake.”
Given all the circumstances, maybe he thinks the only way he could get them to vote against Brexit is to tell them not to. There might be a rationale in stirring up the issue of for or against within parliament. Even if the conservatives decline to join in, they do not want anyone staging a real debate about Brexit, so maybe labour have to take both sides. Worked for the conservatives in the referendum campaign (sort of).
@EDGE OF REASON
2/3rds of Labour voters voted for Remain. However they were clearly not evenly distributed across the country. Labour fortresses in Greater London voted exceptionally heavily for Remain.
Stoke voted 70% for leave.
If the Labour leave vote there decides that Labour are ignoring their wishes they will likely lose the seat IMO.
@Graham “I continue to disagree with the assumption that how people voted in the June 2016 Referendum will determine party political alleigance at future General Elections. How much sign is there really that Tory voters who supported Remain are going to switch en masse to the LibDems?”
I have not said there will be a Labour switch en-mass. But I think it is naive to suggest that Brexit has not become THE issue.
I would not expect that many Tory remainers to switch to the Lib Dems because they would, like most democratically minded people, accept the result of the referendum.
The danger for Labour is of course far more serious. By appearing to NOT accept the result and voting against the triggering of A50 and against the wishes of many of their constituencies outside of London they run the risk of losing Copeland AND Stoke. And that would only feed the narrative that Labour are becoming the voice of Metropolitan London and not the working class.
It appears from yG polling that remain support is falling away. The split is 52 to 37 with strong support is 40 to 23.This means that constituencies that were evenly split are now potentially Brexit.Perhaps members of Parliament should take this trend into account.
reference:kieran pedley PB site
ALEC
Although you are correct that we had not triggered A50 Mrs May wished nonetheless to reassure millions of Europeans about their future. Mrs Merkel declined to take that opportunity for political reasons.
@S THOMAS
“It appears from yG polling that remain support is falling away. The split is 52 to 37 with strong support is 40 to 23.This means that constituencies that were evenly split are now potentially Brexit.Perhaps members of Parliament should take this trend into account.”
This does not surprise me in the slightest. The UK’s attitude to the EU was always one foot in, one foot out. I don’t believe that some of the arch EU federalists get this, even if they stopped to consider why we never made much of an effort to join the Euro.
This half hearted attitude is prevalent from the public to politicians, and any shock at the EU referendum result amongst those more inclined to continue our “in / out, shake it all about” membership is now fading and reflected in the polls.