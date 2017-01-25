Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Those Gallup numbers for Trump are really bad – he didn’t start off with high approval and pretty much every president winds up lower at the point of their final election – whether it’s one they lose or the second one they can’t fight.
Here are charts Truman through Dubya.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/116677/presidential-approval-ratings-gallup-historical-statistics-trends.aspx
Obama gets his own – guessing as he’s so recent: note for all the talk of how popular he was at the end he still went out down on where he started.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/202742/obama-averages-job-approval-president.aspx
A lot of presidents get a lift after their replacement is elected but I don’t think this counts for much bar sentimentality.
Anyways on a strict measure – only Bill Clinton is more popular 8 years after he was first elected. Go figure.
@LASZLO
See
http://www.trinitymirror.com/documents/brands-page/tm-print-portfolio-25-october.pdf
[Then I stand corrected! Must have been an out of date list- AW]
MBRUNO
@Allan Christie:” Trump is someone who seems to take everything personally. If the state visit were called off, he would be extremely angry and that would greatly impact any trade talks with the UK. I doubt the British government will do that then”
________
Totally agree with you. It’s a difficult balancing act for the UK..seen to be tough on Trump and risk trade talks or take a more softer candid approach which might not go down well with large sections of the public.
However I think the public will judge TM on any future trade deals with the USA and other countries rather than just singly judge her on her reactions over Trumps manifesto pledges.
MBRUNO
“BTW, let’s not forget that the president of China and even the emperor of Japan have also faced protests on state visits to the UK and that HM The Queen hosted many people worse than Trump in the past (e.g, Mugabe, Ceaucescu, etc.) So, let’s not overplay the significance of the state visit”
_________
In total agreement again…
Re the online petition. Let’s not forget that not so long ago when Trump made a campaign pledge to ban Muslims from the USA, there was a petition to ban him from the UK which got half a million signatures. However there was a rival one at the same time to ban all Muslims from the UK, which got (IIRC) over 450,000.
So just because there’s a petition with a lot of signatures doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of people with an opposite view.
As ever, polling on the subject will be very interesting.
hughbie1983
Online petitions….the first thing I would put in room 101.
I do get bombarded with them, and I just ignore the lot. (like the Government does).
Sadly, I think more and more people consider signing them substitute for political activity. People get so ragged off about x,y or z, they sign a petition……
I think they are a creation to divert folk from real activism (fighting elections, organising locally, direct action), and conduct this energy away into a useless dead-end, readily ignored.
As @Pete B highlighted, petitions of similar sizes demand contradictory action, so can’t be fulfilled anyway.
So I will sign one online petition, and that is to ban them altogether.