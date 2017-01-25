Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@AC – it’s all in the name!
ALEC
I’m all for attention to detail without ending up brain dead. Sometimes the balance of detail needs a little recalibration.
Regarding the Trump petition….It probably has two strands to it.
1…Those who are genuinely opposed to Trumps policies on immigration..
2…Those who want to send a message to TM that they are still opposed to Brexit and see Trump as a pro Brexiteer..
ALLAN
Those of us who have been kicking around here for a few years have seen a few bats being taken home in high dudgeon -some come quietly back; some don’t.
That’s life.
I wonder how important local newspapers are in by elections.
The Liverpool Echo, which is widely read here, I know that they wouldn’t read it in Stoke, carries an article of Nuttall being extremely friendly with a convicted EDL member. It seems that the article has been syndicated to Sunday Mirror, so if they (Mirror) have a local newspaper in Stoke, it may have an influence (second question, in what direction).
Have there been any polls of Labour party members since Corbyn announced the three-line whip on the A50 vote? I’d much like to see what effect it is having on his support within the membership.
No polls Sam and too early to say but even JC critics recognise that this issue would be difficult for any Labour Leader.
TM has asked BJ to ask Steve Bannon to exempt UK citizens from any travel bans according to the guardian.
Maybe the first test of our relationship.
Laszlo – they don’t. Local paper in Stoke seems to be the Sentinel, which is owned by an independent publisher, rather than Trinity.
Colin
That’s life.
Indeed.
COLIN..
Indeed that’s life :-)
An interesting YG poll.
SNP has the highest percentage of supporters who find the the Trump Muslim ban.as inappropriate .79% Meanwhile UKIP are the most pro for the ban at 61%.
https://twitter.com/britainelects
JIM JAM totally agree the Labour party was split in 1971 regarding entry to the EU with huge figures on both sides of the argument.Harold Wilson struggled but still went on to win two elections in 1974 and a referendum in 1975 . Labour were split again in 97 regarding entry to the Euro with Blair and Brownites still went onto win elections in 2001 2005. Any leader would struggle but Wilson Blair and Brown had strong support in the PLP to help overcome the split over Europe.
According to pb Trump’s Chief of Staff says immigration ban won’t apply to green card holders i.e. permanent residents who have legal right to reside in USA .
The current Labour party is more than just split…It’s fragmented into 4 bits.
1..Pro remain…
2..Pro Brexit..
3…Metropolitan Labour
4..Provincial Labour..old Blighty and all that..
@Markw: the CBC (that is, the Canadian Brioadcasting Corporation) is reporting that the Canadian government has received reassurances from the US that dual nationals who are travelling on a Canadian passport will not be subject to Trump’s travel ban. I assume the Americans will probably extend that reasurance to UK citizens.
In fact, if a dual national is carrying a Canadian or British passport, or, for that matter, a passport of any country other than the seven banned countries specifically, I don’t see how border officials could know that he is a dual national, unless of course they explicitly ask travellers to disclose possible dual citizenship.
MBruno,
I hope that happens.
I must say all this chaos seems unnecessary, it seems like rash lawmaking by a maverick.
These changes could surely have been made in an orderly fashion with the involvement of US authorities and avoided much uncertainty.
Allan you do not know your history then .The splits in the 70s were more profound over Europe.
Maybe chaos is too strong, confusion.
@mbruno
As I understand it, dual nationality in American terms can mean just being born in another country from the one for which a passport is held, not just dual formal citizenship. This is why the Conservative MP who was born in Iraq was advised that the ban covered him.
Place of birth will be clear on a British passport.
The EO specifically refers to and includes dual nationals. if the CBC report is true it looks as though the US government is working by erratic executive fiat at the moment!