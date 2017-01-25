Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@ SocalLiberal
“For those who had concerns over Trump but voted for him anyway or chose not to vote for Hillary (read: Mormon voters)…”
Interesting point. I would add wavering Republicans more generally.
The polls in the weeks prior to the election showed that there was a cohort of Republican voters who were extremely doubtful about Trump and seemed to move back and forth between candidates according to the prevailing news agenda – towards Clinton when the infamous ‘Trump tapes’ emerged, against her when the email affair was reignited.
However. when election day came these people stayed – outside of California at least – more loyal to the Republican party than had appeared likely 2 weeks out.
Anecdotally, I have quite a few Republican friends in the US, who I would regard as somewhere between the Rockefeller and Goldwater traditions. These people liked both HW and George W Bush, but have little time for Trump. They really did find it – for the first time in their lives – difficult to vote Republican. Some went to Hilary. Interestingly, they had even less time for Ted Cruz and Pence and find the dominance of the religious right disturbing.
“First of all, the polls didn’t miss people and weren’t wrong. Nationally, they were scarily accurate.”
This is true, but on a state by state basis, there were some significant misses, which may have influenced how both candidates campaigned.
“Next, the incompetence of this all. It’s been blocked by the courts on its first day and was not put through any of the typical procedures. And the corrupt nature of it (he managed to be both bigoted and corrupt at the same time)…”
Sorry, I may be being dense, but could you explain how Trump’s EO is perceived as corrupt? Is this to do with the differential treatment for countries where he has business interests?
@ AW
Your site. Your rules.
I’ll head back into the real world.
Good morning all from a damp rural Hampshire.
I said a few days ago regarding TM’s visit to the Trump house that if all goes well then it might have a positive reflection in the polls for her. The visit by all accounts went well…however with her refusal at first to speak out against Trumps Muslim ban it might have scuppered any mini boost for her in the polls.
To be honest TM is between a rock and a hard place…Does she put the boot into Trump over the Muslim ban and risk losing any lucrative trade deals with the US or does she give a candid response to keep Trump on side and not Jeopardise any future free trade deals with the US…
ALLAN CHRISTIE
Morning Allan.
“To be honest TM is between a rock and a hard place…”
Indeed the visit went well but her hesitation to criticise the ban could have undone any poll benefit, we shall have to wait and see what the polls tell us.
ASSIDUOSITY
“Anecdotally, I have quite a few Republican friends in the US, who I would regard as somewhere between the Rockefeller and Goldwater traditions. These people liked both HW and George W Bush, but have little time for Trump”
The problem with “Anecdotally” is that you can Anecdotally speaking have friends who do have time for Trump and Anecdotally speaking have friends who don’t have time for Trump….Anecdotally speaking… if you have no time for Trump yourself then I’m assuming Anecdotally you will quote from those friends who Anecdotally speaking don’t have time for Trump.
THE OTHER HOWARD
Good morning to you Howard…
I don’t think we will see a dip in Tory party fortunes in the polls but any boost might be wishful thinking in the short term. I’m thinking the pollsters will be hammering the phones and asking questions like “Was TM wrong not to speak out about Trumps Muslim ban” and so on…
Allan
I think you will find that Assiduosity has decided to stop posting here. See above.
It may be a crude measure of the public’s opinions but it will be interesting to see the results and reactions to the poll against Trump’s visit on the government petition website.
It has gained 40000 signatures in the first hour.
Pollling on waterboarding
The voters of stoke thought waterboarding was a good idea if it meant that Severn-Trent charges would be reduced.
THE OTHER HOWARD
Allan
“I think you will find that Assiduosity has decided to stop posting here. See above”
It might just be anecdotal……. ;-)
I think many people misinterpret Trump as a racist – he isn’t. He is simply a traditionalist and a nationalist. His ban on Muslims does not apply to Arab Christians.
Markw
So they want to protest about excluding people ..by excluding people.
I think it is sensible to take note of AW’s point – 25% of UK voters apparently support a ban on Muslims, which many will find variously surprising, distasteful, racist etc, but is nonetheless part of the reality we live in. It is therefore undoubtedly correct to say that many US voters, presumably Trumpites, will like this policy.
Where I think things get far more interesting pollwise is how these people react to the realities of a policy, rather than the theoretical. In line with questions like ‘would you like see higher taxes for a better NHS’ many people say yes, but when it becomes a case of your tax bill rising they get a bit squiffy about it.
We’ve seen a clear reaction to the policy over here, and to be honest, May is in trouble. Whether this issue is big enough in voters minds to cause any real poll damage I personally doubt, but the Trumpeting (ha – did you see what I did there?) of the visit success is now something of an embarrassment. When the Telegraph and Mail both lead with highly negative stories about the impacts on Tory MP’s, gold medal winning athletes and Iraqi employees of the US and UK armed forces, you can bet that there is grave discomfort in Downing Street. The ‘faux outrage’ has spread to the conservative press and many government backbenchers.
What I still remain very unclear about are the specific impacts in the US, and whether these will have such an impact on the kinds of voters likely to back Trump. It seems these people either aren’t following the media, or simply draw radically different conclusions. Whether there is a proxy US icon for someone like Mo Farah could well end up being important, as the impact of the big political stories always tends to hinge on being converted into a readily understandable example of an identified individual or group that garners sympathy.
In these terms, the debate has already tipped in the UK, but I’m less clear that the US has yet found the same tone in this.
S Thomas.
Sorry, I should have said that the petition is against the visit being the full on bling queeny version.
Here is the text of the petition.
Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom.
Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.
More details
Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.
S THOMAS
“So they want to protest about excluding people ..by excluding people.”
Nicely put.
TOH
But inaccurate as it targets one person.
toh
And clearly it is not about exclusion but the avoidance of a state visit.
To be clear I am raising that this petition may cause issues, I am not commenting on the morals of the petition or the petitioners.
Whether it’s a wise petition or not is neither here nor there, it was suggested as a measure of public opinion. Alas, petitions are of very little use – all they really demonstrate is that x number of people care deeply enough about an issue to sign their name (which, itself, isn’t a hugely onerous way to express support)
(Though as Mark has just said, if big enough they can be politically influential!)
MarkW
Phew that is.a relief It is a good job that this petition did not exist in earlier times as i fear Kennedy ,LBJ and Clinton would have fallen foul of it. Presumably this new test of who should not be allowed to sully the Queens hand will apply to all heads of state. Presumably if you are merely a mass murderer that is fine as long as you are not vulgar about it or discriminate against women.
Seems the sort of test that would find favour with the facebook generation
Petitions that reach 100000 have the chance of being debated in the house so there is a small chance of some political fallout.
S Thomas,
petitions far predate facebook and the internets.
MARKW
Fair comment as I had not seen the words of the petition then. However I have to say my views are very like those expressed by AW, it is some measure of public opinion but totally inaccurate because petitions by there very nature are one sided. Polling would be interesting but the wording of questions would have to be carefully chosen.
toh,
Yes, it isnt a poll but as I said it mat be salient.
More polling as others have mentioned regarding President Trump would be illuminating.