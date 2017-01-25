Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
Assiduosity
Thanks for that.
Currently, all Green Card holders have to apply to a US consular official for permission to leave the USA so, if he and his family are there at the moment, they may be able to get permission to both leave the USA and return.
However, we are all aware that the MSM are sometimes “economical with the truth” so any reaction will be heavily dependent on how this is played out in that rather miniscule environment of people who do (or think they do) determine public opinion.
Regarding politician recognition.
I watched a re-run of ‘Pointless’ tonight, and one of the rounds was naming a female minister who served alongside Gordon Brown.
There was a long list of female ministers who at zero recognition.
I suspect it may be pecul!arly difficult to actually divine the polling impacts from rump’s policy, both here and in the US.
In the US, my suspicion is that the millions of people who voted for him and who largely ignored or bypassed the mainstream media will be giving this a big thumbs up. This could be punctured by individual high profile cases where the policy is clearly malfunctioning, and there is always the threat of some kind of terrorist outrage upsetting all the calculations.
In the UK, it’s probably more likely that people will take a more negative view of Trump on balance, but the impact on May is less clear. This isn’t her policy, so there is a distinction, and it’s quite likely that the people most appalled by this will already have been pretty unlikely to back May.
It does create a difficult backdrop though. This isn’t ‘faux outrage’ as some on here claim, especially as we now start to hear of the inadequacies of the policy itself. I think it just makes it more difficult to persuade people that we should be confident in dealing with the US in the future as we withdraw from the EU.
Correction
Regarding politician recognition.
I watched a re-run of ‘Pointless’ tonight, and one of the rounds was naming a female minister who served alongside Gordon Brown.
There was a long list of female ministers got zero recognition.
@ S Thomas
“Hireton
and when did you acquire this deep interest in the training schedule of Sir Mo.?
Faux outrage.”
Sir Mo Farah is a well liked and very public figure.
Most people would, I assume, not regard him as a terror threat but more a sporting star who has brought considerable prestige to British long distance running – if he were to be affected by the US government’s actions it could humanise the story for many UK voters and would certainly add to its news value here.
This could potentially place the PM in an interesting position – is she prepared to side with a UK citizen affected directly by the actions of Donald Trump, or does she hold to the position that this is ‘an American matter’, moreover, how will voters react were the issue to be played out in such a public way?
All speculation but brings vividly to life some of the potential ‘bumps in the road’.
Moreover, these are legitimate questions for a polling website – Sir Mo’s predicament (if there is one) would not swing a general election – but it might dent a by-election campaign…
Oddly enough, I wonder if this is the kind of thing that might affect polling perceptions – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/28/revealed-real-reason-donald-trump-theresa-may-held-hands-not/
A couple of days ago I noted to Mrs A that Trump looked very unsteady when stepping down from Air Force One, and this report gives a possible reason for that, if true.
Trump now lives in a world where he cannot always control the image – there are no options to re-shoot scenes now he is president and not a TV game show host.
We know from previous tumbles (Mr Kinnock – I’m thinking of you) that the last thing a politician under pressure wants is to look physically unsteady, and if Trump really does have problems going down stairs, there will be photo after photo of him nervously gripping the handrail and looking frail and vulnerable.
TOH
Thanks.
ALEC
@” This isn’t her policy, so there is a distinction, and it’s quite likely that the people most appalled by this will already have been pretty unlikely to back May.”
I agree. No loss of VI or Approval Rating from this I think.
Your Telegraph piece on the handholding is interesting. It puts the UK headlines & their followers in their proper context I think.
As to Trump’s health & fitness-interesting thoughts.
I wondered how long this Presidency could really last after those campaign promises. I really didn’t expect him to role them out in such a hurry. Its extraordinary.
I think the VP is going to be sorely tested as the politician in this outfit.
@ Alec
“I suspect it may be pecul!arly difficult to actually divine the polling impacts from rump’s policy, both here and in the US.”
I’d certainly agree that it will be quite difficult to disentangle any negative polling impact on the PM’s popularity – unless there were to be another highly unpopular policy on which they were united as Blair and Bush Jr were.
In the US, if Trump keeps up the current break neck speed of EOs – the difficulty might be judging which particular policy is having which effect on his numbers.
Incidentally, I think it’s pretty much a given that a overwhelming cohort of Trump supporters will welcome this particular action. Many will see it as the start of building the ‘virtual wall’ to secure the US.
There will also be Democrats who support the move, and from my personal experience many Republicans – particularly some connected with the military who served alongside Iraqi translators, intelligence officers and government officials, who will be appalled with the treatment of those they regard as comrades in arms.
There was polling on the banning of people of the Muslim faith entering the US during the campaign, some of which found majorities / pluralities in favour:
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/283789-poll-americans-split-on-trumps-muslim-ban-proposal
Whether that changes in light of the reality of the ‘operationalization’ of a similar policy is a different question.
Alec – “I think it just makes it more difficult to persuade people that we should be confident in dealing with the US in the future”
But what does “dealing with the US” mean?
For example are you comfortable pooling sovereignty with the US via NATO, and hosting American troops on our soil that report to Trump?
That goes the same for NATO and Turkey, given that they have had a brutal coup and counter coup with many people dead and jailed and so on. Same goes for the populist leader of Hungary who has been more extreme in his language than Trump and also more cruel to his citizens.
Trade and whether we buy Californian wine without tariff is pretty inocuous compared to the NATO stuff and it’s implications.
So how far are you really willing to go to distance us from countries we don’t like?
For what it is worth, I think the polls twill show Brits taking a practical and pragmatic view of these things – i.e. we simply don’t interfere in any of those countries because it is none of our business.
CANDY
@”For what it is worth, I think the polls twill show Brits taking a practical and pragmatic view of these things – i.e. we simply don’t interfere in any of those countries because it is none of our business.”
Yep-I think there will be those comparing the exposure of ordinary Belgian & French citizens to death on their own streets-with that of US citizens now.
@CATMANJEFF
That’s kind of depressing on a number of levels! I’d be interested to know when the rerun was from? Was it while he was still PM?
@Colin
“Your Telegraph piece on the handholding is interesting. It puts the UK headlines & their followers in their proper context I think.”
It certainly puts the headlines in an interesting light and throws into relief why Trump might have appeared so mightily keen to deflect attention onto Clinton’s ‘stamina’ during the campaign.
By the followers of he headlines I assume you mean the millions of British voters who will have been left with an abiding image of the closeness of PM May and President Trump courtesy of the blanket coverage in the print and broadcast media – I wonder will a story like this do much to dispel that?
More one for the nerds I would have thought… for now. But if as @Alec seems to suggest, an image of a frail and nervous President might gain currency, is it good or bad for Britain to be seen as being so close to him….
Who knows, all of this comes back to the point that Trump is in so many ways a hugely unpredictable character – after one of the most predictable US Presidents – for good or ill – in recent history.
I wonder if it was Trump’s or May’s PR advisers who came up with the hand holding ploy.
It seems highly unlikely that it was a natural affection between two people who had just met!
Political stunts have a habit of backfiring – and this may be one of them.
Anyone know anything about “Labour Leave Ltd”?
With their donation of £18,500 to UKIP they sound rather like a false flag operation.
Do they have any connection with the Labour Party at all?
Assiduosity – “But if as @Alec seems to suggest, an image of a frail and nervous President might gain currency, is it good or bad for Britain to be seen as being so close to him….”
I don’t think the public cares.
The chatterati thinks this is all about personality (and identity).
But most people think this is about nations – they think Mrs May is trying to get a deal which will outlast the Trump Presidency by many decades, and they don’t really mind who she is negotiating with, Trump, Pence, Paul Ryan (who might become POTUS if they prove the Trump/Pence campaign took money from Russia).
We don’t care who exactly we are dealing with, because any Treaty we make will be with the United States, rather than any specific individual.
The voters took the same view of our dealings with China – Xi Jinping is the most extreme leader they’ve had for decades, but nobody cares how authoritarian he is. He’ll be gone in a few years time, it is China we are dealing with not Xi.
If France elects Le Pen, it doesn’t invalidate all the Treaties we have with them either, such as the recent Lancaster House Treaty of 2010. Leaders come and go, nations mostly last forever.
Candy
“But most people think this is about nations”
A confident assertion – but we can only estimate what “most people think” via polling, so what evidential basis do you have for your assertion?
@OldNat
Hopefully there will be some polls on Sunday about Mrs May’s visit to the US.
@ Colin
“Yep-I think there will be those comparing the exposure of ordinary Belgian & French citizens to death on their own streets-with that of US citizens now.”
Indeed.
And if they were to do so, they would find that the murder rate in the USA remains about 2.5 times that in Belgium and 3.5 times that in France.
They might also reflect that so far in January 2017 there have been 1,146 gun related deaths in the USA, no other homicides included.
In less than one month.
The total number of gun related deaths in the USA in 2016 was 15,049.
The total numbers of all criminal deaths for the last full years available are 792 for France and 202 for Belgium – this will have increased since, but not to anywhere near USA levels at 12,293.
Depending on where they live in the USA – which has some of the greatest crime inequality in the world – Americans might have more to ponder.
Inhabitants of St Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and New Orleans have murder rates more than 35 times that of France and 15 times that of Belgium. All fit in the top 50 cities in the world in terms of homicide rate.
An American might also reflect on the fact that fully one third of all mass shootings (out of war zones) since 1966 have occurred in the USA.
So yes, an American might compare their exposure to ‘death on the streets’ and statistically find it was much greater than that of a Belgian or French citizen.
All figures come from the UNODC, FBI and Gun Violence Project.
P.S. There was the following ComRes poll on relations with America:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/half-of-british-people-say-theresa-may-is-right-to-pursue-close-links-with-donald-trump-poll-a7527486.html
49% think “Theresa May should pursue a close relationship with Donald Trump because it is in Britain’s best interests”