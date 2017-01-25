Several newspapers last night reported a “poll” commissioned by Labourleave in Stoke on Trent. It claimed to show UKIP on 35%, Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.
Labourleave have today put up this document. It is fair to say it is light on methodological detail.
There is no sign of who did the fieldwork, how the data was weighted or even what mode it was conducted by. We do not have any information about the demographics of the achieved sample. Worryingly it doesn’t even specify that it was specifically Stoke Central though I can only assume it was. All we have is a sample size of 182. In a random sample this would give a huge margin of error of plus or minus 7 percentage points (despite the 4% it claims in the document)
My understanding is it comes from Labourleave convassing their own database of contacts in Stoke (though there has also been a suggestion that it was a Facebook poll). Obviously something like that brings a heavy risk of bias depending on who they have on their database and what skews may be present. With all those concerns, one can put very little weight upon the results. Even if details are forthcoming and it turns out it was actually conducted and weighted in an appropriate way, the tiny sample size renders it of limited use.
For now – at least until more detail is forthcoming – ignore.
@ Sea Change
“I’m not sure why it is either tetchy or unfair to point out that it is inconsistent and hypocritical to mock May for being “Little Britain” and irrelevant on the world stage on the one hand and then attack her for being the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House by the new US Administration on the other hand.”
Two reasons:
1) I’ve never mentioned the PM and ‘Little Britain’ together, let alone in mockery, so I’m not sure from where that particular line of argument has emerged.
2) I didn’t attack the PM for being the first foreign leader to meet President Trump at the White House. I speculated, based on the previous polling we have on Trump’s unpopularity with the British electorate, of the possible consequences for May of forming a close personal alliance with POTUS.
@Assiduosity
My comments were not directed at you in the first place or to anybody on this board. I am talking about sections of the media.
@ Colin
Re: “@”Trump’s answer was:”
Indeed-but I was referring to May’s answer.”
Were you?
Then why did you say the following in your post:
“The response to Kunsberg’s question-what have you in common. May imediately referred to the people she perceives as her new raison d’etre-the “left behinds” & “just copings” & generally “fed ups” who she thinks voted tor Brexit. And she said they voted for Trump too. ( He agreed.)”
Your use of ‘the response’ indicates through its deployment of the definite article ‘the’ that you are providing the singular full complee response – something that you further imply with ‘(He agreed)’. This verb phrase in parenthesis could reasonably be read to indicate ‘the response’ in sum total – as labelled by you – was completed by an affirmative nod from the President.
This is contrary to the facts. What you gave was, indeed, May’s response and the President’s initial reaction – and that’s what you should have indicated – you didn’t, you wrote ‘the response’ not ‘May’s response’, they mean different things when a question is posed to two people.
Thank you for the link to the clip, as per my earlier post you can find the full transcript of the event at http://www.npr.org/2017/01/27/511985090/trumps-press-conference-with-british-prime-minister-annotated
You know, it really would make for a much better quality of discussion if people were able to admit their error or welcome additional information, rather than split hairs to save face.
What you said was wrong and did not represent the totality of the response by the two persons to the question. It misrepresented what happened.
I agree that it is interesting that the PM pushed her ‘JAMs’ line to the forefront again, equally as interesting is the fact that the President didn’t react positively or follow on from it.
Polling question!
Do any of the established polling (or even market research) companies publish data on how much people know about politics and politicians? Not “how many people can recognise a picture of x?” but how many people could for example could tell you that the Chancellor is Philip Hammond and that he’s a Conservative, that the Mayor of London is Sadiq Khan who is from the Labour Party, or could correctly identify which party/parties run their local council, that kind of thing?
Actually I’m thinking about doing some research so would appreciate some statistical feedback.
I want to work out the proportion of men/women who post here. I take a particular thread and work out the proportion of self identified male/female contributors. I reason that the unidentified posters would be in the same proportion.
Would this sample tell me anything useful? Although I suppose men might be less likely to disclose their gender or visa versa.
Assiduosity
Also, I think, worth bearing in mind that polling largely shows us attitudinal shifts among those with attitudes capable of being shifted!
In other words, the people who actually decide elections.
It actually doesn’t matter that some people may have been strongly anti-Trump prior to November, and have since changed their position because they think May has made him “respectable” (in the literal sense) through this meeting.
Their positions are predicated on support for May and/or Tories and/or Brexit.
Ruth Davidson is quite a good example of that. Having previously quoted Shakespeare when she tweeted “Are we all agreed that Trump is a whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catch?”, her tone has significantly changed now. :-)
Similarly, those who were anti-Trump previously, and remain so because of their serious dislike of his now being associated with their visceral dislike of May and/or Tories and/or Brexit, will tell us nothing about attitudes that might affect any of the 5 polities of the UK.
What will be interesting is to tease out what might be happening among those whose voting pattern is in a state of some flux.
In Scotland, for example, will the SCon VI be affected by some loss among those long-term [1] SLab voters, who now look to SCon as the strongest opponents of the SNP?
So, yes. We need more polling!
[1] I sometimes see these folk described on here as “Tory tactical voters”. Since many of them have done that for 20 years or more, I’m not sure that “tactical” voter is the best description.
Edge of Reason
I used think that it would be a good idea to have questions like that on the ballot paper. Only if the answer was correct would the vote count. Only one question per ballot paper, perhaps chosen from a list of half a dozen very simple questions. The answers could even be published in advance. The idea would be that only those with at least a passing interest in politics would have a vote that counted, and put a end to the ‘my father always voted x, so I will too’ school.
Valerie
For the very good reason, that you identified, it would not be surprising if a higher proportion of those who hadn’t revealed their gender was female.
I trust that your analysis will be based on the appearance of a name, and not on their rate of verbosity!
Polling does suggest that females tend to respond “Don’t Know” to questions more regularly than males.
As to why that happens? Social conditioning, or men being more opinionated? That’s a discussion I’m not getting into – though if you haven’t seen it –
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LS37SNYjg8w
ON
Great link. If only decent standards were still upheld! :-)
Gallup initial polling of new Presidents (though I’m sure they changed their methodology on numerous occasions)
Donald Trump – Approve: 45 %. Disapprove: 45 %
Barack Obama – Approve: 68 %. Disapprove: 12 %
George W. Bush – Approve: 57 %. Disapprove: 25 %
Bill Clinton – Approve: 58 %. Disapprove: 20 %
George H.W. Bush – Approve: 51 %. Disapprove: 6 %
Ronald Reagan: Approve: 51 %. Disapprove: 13 %
Jimmy Carter – Approve: 68 %. Disapprove: 8 %
Richard Nixon – Approve: 59 %. Disapprove: 5 %
John F Kennedy – Approve: 72 %. Disapprove: 6 %
Dwight D. Eisenhower – Approve: 68 %. Disapprove: 7 %
I can confirm that I am indeed Guymonde and not on any occasion Girlmonde
Valerie
Pete is short for Petronella
The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that UK citizens will be banned from entering the USA if they have dual citizenship from any of the seven countries named in Trump ‘s EO. I wonder if the UK Government will protest against this action against its citizens or stick with May’s line that it is entirely a matter for the Amercian government?
It is also being noted in the USA that no citizens of the 7 countries have undertaken terrorist crimes in the USA in the past 40 years while the ban does not extend to those countries whose citizens did take part in the 9/11 atrocity. Interestingly, Trump does have business interests in most of the latter group of countries and no country in which he does have business interests is on the list.
Did May sup with a long enough spoon? Time will tell.