Messagespace

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…
@BIGFATRON – Dissenting opinions of judges are usually written
On the devolved issues, just one pithy paragraph. That’s what I call dismissed:
“On the devolution issues, the court unanimously concludes that neither section 1 nor section 75 of the NIA [Northern Ireland Act] is of assistance in this case, and that the Sewel convention does not give rise to a legally enforceable obligation.”
8-3 on the main issue is a comfortable majority. This is a nightmare for Labour as it is going to expose their divisions even more. The question remains will TM have to ram this for the Lords with a 1911 Asquith threat or will she try and call a General Election if Lab+Lib peers try and block or neuter the government bill.
Someone ought to surcharge Sturgeon for what was a hopeless intervention in proceedings and i am sure contrary to received legal advice.
The SNP ought to publish that legal advice or say whether they intervened with advice that there was a reasonable prospect of success.
It’s actually a good result for the Govt. Nobody expected the decision to be over turned. Two main positives for the Govt & Brexiteers.
– It doesn’t stipulate the extent and complexity of any legislation, meaning a tight, difficult to amend bill can be used now.
– The devolution question was potentially a nightmare, and the highest court in the land has comprehensively voted 11-0 that it’s an issue solely for the UK Govt at Westminster.
Very interested to see what Sturgeon says. I think she will be rather disappointed this morning.
@RICH “Very interested to see what Sturgeon says. I think she will be rather disappointed this morning.”
Indeed, the court has…”Sent her homeward, Tae think again.”
Politically, this is a better sell for the government in Scotland than if the court had also ruled, unexpectedly, in PM’s favour on the High Court judgement.
If they had done that, there could well have been a wave of resentment at ‘London’ in general dissing Scotland (even though we’re talking about the Supreme court, people have a funny way of interpreting things like this as ‘supporting’ one side – in this case would have been the government – rather than interpreting law. People do this subconsciously to suit their own prejudices / narratives I suppose).
Now as it is, it’s hard for the SNP to tolerate even their supporters suggesting the Supreme court might have been biased / mistaken, given that they upheld the main ruling against the government, without gently rebuking those supporters. Otherwise they are open to accusations of pure politics and cynicism.
Meanwhile, the devolved Parliaments / Assemblies have been sent, unanimously, the clear message from those same 11 Justices that they have no business in this process (legally that is – of course consultations with all major regions / devolved governments will continue).
That man who herds the libdems has been at it again claiming someone has stolen democracy and calling for a new referendum which presumably he will ignore again if it goes against him.
It’s fairly plain sailing for May from here. The horrible ball to deal with is in Sturgeon’s court. I think she is snookered.
“It’s fairly plain sailing for May from here. ”
!!
That might be stretching it a bit, Brexit hasn’t started yet. I do think she’s shown adept political instincts since taking office so far, though.
Sea Change
“On the devolved issues, just one pithy paragraph. That’s what I call dismissed:”
You will find the SC ruling on devolved issues in paras 126-151 of the judgment.
Actually, although not ideal this is a fairly good result for the SNP.
Scotland voted for the SNP in May, who opposed Leave and said they would stand up for Scotlands interests.
Scotland voted to Remain in June by a wider Margin than the UK voted to Leave.
The SNP took the issue to the SC arguing that Holyrood should have a Veto as it is the Democratically Elected Parliament of Scotland and the rights of Scots as EU citizens will be effected.
The SC has ruled that Holyrood has no place and that Westminster can decide the outcome.
Legally that’s a fair decision, it’s for the UK Parliament and it has members from all four Countries so all four are represented. Westminster in Sovereign.
Politically North of the Border it will easily be portrayed as a snub or worse.
Referendum issues like the “Vow”,”Respect” ,”The closest thing to Federalism” and ” A No vote safeguards Scotlands place in the EU!” will all be brought back up with the claim that Scots were deceived.
The line will be that in order to get a No vote Better Together promised a different kind of Britain and this is just the same as before.
Will it boost the pro independence vote or move VI.
Probably not by much if at all, it’s just not a decisive issue for most,but if it has an effect, one way or the other, the things to watch for are a Poll Question on does the SC decision make you more or less likely to vote for Independence.
If I had to call it I’d say if anything it might be bad for SLab, as SNP voters will be angry, Leave supporters and Tories happy and Slab in the middle.
Having said that I think the shifts voting behaviour and in VI as Brexit has become the issue of the day are such that this won’t have much impact.
Peter.
The SC ruling shows that the SNP were correct in their approach to the implementation of the “Vow” through the Smith Commission and the Scotland Act 2016. It demonstrates that there is now no possibility of a stable and credible devolution settlement in Scotland (and Northern Ireland) from the Westminster Parliament and certainly no prospect of a general’ssettlement as advocated by Labour and Lib Dems. It will sharpen the case for independence and it remains to be seen whether it will affect voting intention.
Peter
Good attempt at spin but awful day for SNP.
1. If SNP thought they could win a referendum they would hold a catalonian style plebicite;
2. They have been seriously rebuffed by the SC;
3. The attempt to be a player is looking in tatters;
4. all we are left with is Bonnie Prince Salmon holding forth from his beloved England and sturgeon saying that scotland will hold a vote on A50 anyway. Well whoopee do ! Without the threat of a plebicite or referendum that she could win it is I am afraid P***** in the wind.
@Peter Cairns,
It’s a terrible day for the SNP. lol
You can’t dress it up. You have to respect the court as it upholds the main point which you agree with, parliamentary say, but then it’s slapped you down big time on the (lack of) relevance of devolution to the UKs approach/legality as a whole.
@Peter Cairns
“Politically North of the Border it will easily be portrayed as a snub or worse.”
I’m a little bit shocked at this suggestion from you, as I thought you were someone who respected the pillars of democracy at least, of which one is an impartial Supreme court.
If SNP’s elected representatives seriously allow this to be portrayed as a snub or worse, without rebuking such clamour, they are gravely neglecting their responsibility and undermining law and democracy. It would be unbounded cynicism for poitical ends, given that the truth is the same judges upheld the sovereignty of Parliament against the wished of the PM, and as most of you in Scotland wanted.
Interesting reaction from the currency markets. The £ has lost most of yesterdays gains against the $ & Euro. So the fact that Brexit is slightly more complicated to achieve has actually upset the markets. It seems to me that the markets have actually factored in Brexit along May’ lines.
Few will know or care that the devolution issues in the case weren’t raised by “Sturgeon”. They were referrals from the Northern Ireland High Court, particularly “is the consent of the Northern Ireland Assembly required before the relevant legislation is enacted?”
Both the Welsh and Scottish Governments argued that, while the devolved Parliament/Assemblies had no veto over Westminster, they should be consulted.
Now that the SC has ruled that there is no such right to be consulted, and Sewel/LCMs is just a “political convention”, the argument can get back to the core one that affects VI –
“Should the Parliament/Assembly have sovereignty in some/all matters, or is the UK Government/Parliament to be the sole arbiter?”
I suspect the SC ruling won’t affect VI much – most folk aren’t much interested in legal matters, and just look at the headlines or see/hear the news.
So only the general reaction to the spin put upon the judgment may shift or harden attitudes.
I would imagine that, in general, people who support independence already will see it as a “snub” or an “outrage”. People who don’t, won’t.
It seems like it was a short-term attempt at spin by the SNP, which hasn’t paid off (yet). I do think that Brexit creates some genuine issues that the SNP isn’t ready for e.g. independence controls meaning immigration controls at Gretna. On the other hand, if they put their thinking caps on, they might be able to find some solution.
Bill Patrick
“It seems like it was a short-term attempt at spin by the SNP”
So was it also “a short-term attempt at spin” by the Welsh Government?
Does this improve Paul Nuttall’s chances in Stoke? He could campaign on “I will definitely vote to trigger Article 50 whereas Labour ,might not”.
oldnat
I agree .the welsh submission was even more of an embarrassment than the scottish one
@Sea Change
‘I admire those rose-tinted specs you own Graham!’
You appear to think I am a committed Labour supporter despite the fact that I have voted Labour at only one of the last five General Elections. I shall not vote Labour in 2020 if Corbyn is still leader – nor will I do so if their local candidate is gender vetted.
Graham
“if their local candidate is gender vetted”
You mean you don’t want a political eunuch? :-)
Some suggestions this morning that Sarah Woolaston might be about to defect to the LibDems.
I always took the view this should never have gone to the courts – they should have thrown out the case.
That said, Parliament passed an act taking us into the EU so Parliament must kick off the process of us leaving, from a legal point of view, the judges are correct.
I am no defender of the SNP – ye gods, I am a unionist through and through, but the Scots Government was entitled to put its case to the Court. That it was thrown out is neither here nor there.
Through gritted teeth, I say the courts have done their job in protecting the people from an over mighty executive. Far from subverting the people, I now see they are protecting the people.
Our unwritten constitution is messy, but give me that any day over foreign ways.
@ CMJ 11.07 23/1/17
Thank you very much extremely kind of you to indulge me. It does show a significant, dare I say “cliff edge” for Labour if current polls continue as they are and are replicated in an election
@Graham
No that’s not the case, sorry if that’s how you took it. I’m only alluding to the fact that you’ve stated that YouGov and now also ICM are underestimating Labour support which I think is rather optimistic on your part! I don’t quite see why other polling is correct and these are so wrong.
@WB – it does indeed. I suspect the number of seat losses will be a lot worse in the Midlands however.
@ Graham
Yes, I do understand the difference between coalition and minority. I was referring to the position after the 1923 general election, and although considered a minority Labour government most historians agree it was based on tacit support from the Liberals.
I am sorry to be so inaccurate I was simply trying to indicate the difficulties in a first past the post system as being seen as a junior partner in a coalition or pact. I apologise and will endeavour to write in greater detail in future, my major point was the ease with which a major party can stop being a major party under a FPTP system.
@Graham –
If Sarah Woolaston defects, she must know that Totnes has been Tory since 1924. Surely this would be a very short career with the Lib Dems.
Mind you she has form when it comes to changing sides having left Leave for Remain a couple of weeks before the vote.
Whether or not this is “good” or “bad” for the SNP rather depends on what you see as their obective(s).
Keeping Scotland in the EU as part of a united UK – bad day
Giving the Scottish parliament a say in the Brexit process – bad day
Highlighting that Westminster still has total control over Scottish affairs, that the Scottish parliament only has as much power as Westminster wants to give it, and that the only way for Scotland to have true self-determination is through independence – a very very good day
@Sea Change
ICM do have a history of underestimating Labour. In 1997 it was the only pollster to understate the Labour lead – indeed a week before Polling Day ICM had the Labour lead down to 5% – compared with the 13% outcome.
I am finding YouGov rather difficult to read at the moment. Last Spring it appeared to be producing the most positive results from Labour’s perspective but since September it has gone to the other extreme. ICM has, at least, been more consistent.
@WB
It’s a pleasure to help.
I think the Fabian piece ‘How Labour is too weak to win, and too strong to die’ [1] was well titled. Under our system, and the current distribution of votes, Labour are looking up an very steep slope to win power, yet are perched on the top of their own steep slope above other opposition parties.
This leaves us in a kind of stasis that looks hard to change in the short to medium term.
As there is a fixed amount of ‘political matter’, Labour needs to really up it’s game to win power, or completely die and fragment, allowing another opposition to form and challenge, made from what they break up into.
We do seem stuck between two stools here.
[1] http://www.fabians.org.uk/publications/stuck/
Lord Hughes (albeit in a dissenting Judgment) gives a very useful short indication of what the SC case was about
“Some observers, who have not been provided with the very detailed arguments which have been debated before us (or the something over 20,000 pages of documents which supported those arguments) might easily think that the principal question in this case is: “Does the 2016 referendum result not conclude the issue, and mean that the country is bound to leave the EU?” In fact, that is not the principal question. No-one suggests that the referendum by itself has the legal effect that a Government notice to leave the EU is made lawful. Specifically, that is not the contention of the Government, speaking through the Secretary of State for exiting the EU. The referendum result undoubtedly has enormous political impact, but it is not suggested by the Government that it has direct legal effect.”
In addition the SC was unanimous on the Devolution issues.
I have said previously that both sides arguments in the main case were respectable (in a legal sense) that is clearly shown by the dissenting judgments.
What I think is of particular interest to those who might think the judges were motivated by their political views is that Lord Reed (the lead judgement dissenting) is a Scottish Judge, whose views have never appeared to be particularly anti EU whereas Lord Sumption who has been a significant critic of ECJ judgments and their impact on UK jurisprudence was one of the majority.
Robin,
That’s about it.
For many here posting from a UK and indeed largely Brexit supporting perspective, the SC it’s a humiliating result for Sturgeon and the SNP;
Put back it their place, taught a lesson and sent home to think again!
From North of the Border it’s a popular Scottish Government standing up for what Scots voted for being told, it doesn’t matter what Scots, their Parliament or their Government want your votes and views carry no legal weight under UK law.
That’s what many Independence voters wanted to happen; to be taken out of the EU against the voters wishes.
The SNP will only call a Referendum if they think they’ll win and the more Scots think they’re being overlooked let alone humiliated the better it suits the SNP.
The SNP position since the EU referendum has been to show that they will do everything they can and explore every avenue to protect Scotlands place in the EU in line with how Scotland voted and only when every avenue has been explored and exhausted would we be forced to have a Referendum.
One of those Avenues just got blocked off.
Polls show quite clearly that Scots are reluctant to have another Referendum, so they need to be persuaded that all other options have been tried before we call one.
Todays ruling should be seen in the context of being seen to fight the fight rather than whether we one.
Remember the Alamo…
Militarily a disaster, Politically it changed the course of events.
The same can be said of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam.
The Vietminh got hammered but it shook US resolve.
You’d have thought on here more people could have figured out what was going on but obviously not!
Peter.
I disagree. She’s over-reached this time.
Plus as it’s been pointed out time after time, we voted as the UK, one member, one vote, equal weight.
Any other interpretation is simply playing politics which I admit the SNP have been good at.
Robin
Agreed.
Peter 1.17p.m.
But isn’t it about time the SNP learnt that, as Scotland is not an independent country (and it was given the chance to be less than 2 and a half years ago if you remember), it cannot pretend to be – or perhaps that should be “pretend to the people that it thinks Scotland can pretend to behave independently”, ie putting themselves several pegs superior to the rest of us in different regions of the UK. The UK voted on 23/06/2016 as the one country it is – not as the independent countries that you would like it to be, and so there were no prior rules saying that if Scotland (or Wales, or London, or any other region) votes differently to the overall result in the UK, they can pretend they’re not part of the UK after all and do something different to the democratic result implied in the referendum.
A bit less politics and a bit of recognition that we are still one country in the UK, notwithstanding the beautiful and unique cultural differences in the different regions, and especially the historical national identities in former independent nations that still carry the name, i.e. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Probably I’m putting this clumsily, but no doubt you understand what I mean.
RE: Scotland and 2nd Referendum
Not having a dog in this fight I hesitate to make a comment. However it does seem to me that when one of the major arguments presented to the Scottish People by the Better Together campaign was that independence would mean that Scotland would have to leave the EU and Scotland would be given more power, and where the UK now having voted to leave the EU indicates that Scotland must come too. Whatever the legal position aren’t the political arguments strengthened by the decision that Scotland does not have any power to mitigate that position?
“– It doesn’t stipulate the extent and complexity of any legislation, meaning a tight, difficult to amend bill can be used now.”
This will be inetresting. There has been legal advice received by HMG apparently that a short bill will leave them open to more legal challenges.
Overall though, screamingly funny watching all the Brexiteers bang on about how parliamentary scrutiny can be bypassed or minimised, after voting to bring powers back to Westminster.
On the wider issues – it sounds like views amongst business leaders (and as a consequence, quite a few party donors) are also hardening against May, and I really think the next twelve months or so may well change the tone of the debate.
At least this judgement clears the way for us to march out of La La Land towards a place called Reality.
It’s going to be fun, plus, plus, plus, as the orange people say.
I accept that, on the whole, SNP have proved the most masterly of all the politilcal parties in the UK at playing the games of politics and spin well over approx the last decade.
However, even if one doesn’t care about their implied dishonesty over various matters, I think they are on thin ice this time, in real danger of appearing obsessive to the point of twisting every which way to get something incredibly unrealistic – leading increasing numbers of Scots to realise / believe (take your pick) that it is a not-so-subtle ruse to raise support for independence. If this happens, and they don’t move on soon enough, there would be electoral consequences – history has often showed that voters don’t like being treated like fools.
The real issue in all this is that meanwhile Sturgeon and the SNP government are not doing what they should be doing, i.e. playing the right game with the other players on what elements of leaving the EU (including membership of the single market, etc) are important to Scotland and pushing for these whilst working in a more collaborative way.
I don’t think Sturgeon’s going to win this line with Scots voters, short of some really underhand manouvering. Perhaps if the opposition were less effective than Ruth Davidson & co, she would stand a better chance.