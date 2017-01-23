Messagespace

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…
Millie
I’ve been seeing that stuff on Twitter. As far as I can see, it’s not a poll at all, but some “informal” (which often means “made-up”) numbers from a group called Labour Leave.
I know little of Stoke – only having stayed with friends there briefly to go the Garden Festival 30 years ago. However, from reading comments on here, i wouldn’t be surprised if Nuttall won.
Wyram
And, on the same basis, when an MP votes to renew Trident, it will be taken as a request that they should have Trident in their constituency – so one can be launched towards that location.
Of course, the chances of it hitting the target, and not randomly impacting elsewhere aren’t that high.
@Alec
See the following about NAFTA’s proportional energy-sharing clause:
http://rabble.ca/news/2015/10/nafta-and-proportionality-devils-bargain
‘I understand that a poll by Labour Leave shows UKIP ahead in Stoke with 35%. Labour on 25% and the Tories on 10%.’
I don’t think it is a poll at all – just a vague statement of expectation based on zero evidence !
This doesn’t auger well for the UK Government working with the devolved nations.
“The UK Secretary of State for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs cancelled a crucial meeting with Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish environment ministers despite the “EU Transition Forum” being a joint exercise by all four administrations.”
http://www.thenational.scot/politics/15040291.Ewing_hits_out_after_Leadsom_cancels_meeting_of_joint_Brexit____transition_commitee___/
Regarding today’s judgement on the Sewell convention not being worth the paper it’s printed on. During the passage of the Scotland Act SNP put forward amendments to put Sewell on statutory footing. All amendments were voted down by Labour & Tory. Although, it’s short term bad news longer term it’s another step in what now seems an exorcible path to Scottish independence.
It is as if Tory / Labour were disappointed with the No vote & have been pushing Scotland to a second vote. September 2018 is my guess. Probably not announced until the spring of that year.
For those taking comfort in the polls – remember the SNP have the most recent polls the YouGov one from last week from which only a couple of questions have been released. On the economy a large majority believe Brexit will make Scotland worse off and Scotland is if anything slightly more Remain than in the EURef. Predicting a referendum almost two years out is clearly error prone.
But my feeling is the course is set and there is an inevitability about it.