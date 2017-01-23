Messagespace

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…
BT says,
I don’t really agree this is a bad day for Sturgeon. The worst option was that the law remain undefined, so that westminster could claim it had given Scotland rights. This judgement states clearly it has not. If the ruling had been that indeed Scotland had a veto that would certainly have been better, but Scots Nats can now clearly point to a betrayal. I don’t see they would be attacking the judges, who have merely elucidated the law, but will attack westminster. Although Brexit is the point at issue, in the lawsuit it just becomes an example that the scottish government is powerless.
“The Joint Ministerial Committee meets next week and the three devolved administrations will continue to attempt to work with the UK Government to influence it to keep freedom of movement. have no control of its borders, be under the auspices of the ECJ and basically ignore the vote of the UK people”
There, fixed that for you.
OLDNAT
I hope they will, there’s got to be give and take on all sides of course, as well as recognising that the Conservatives are the legitimate UK government by the other administration (like it or not), and wishing it was a different government of a different political shade with other priorities who held the whip hand, won’t help!
Either Sturgeon doesn’t get this (hard to believe tbh) – or else I’m not sure yet that Sturgeon et al genuinely want to be collaborative underneath, I really hope it becomes clearer and I’m proved wrong on this though.
Sorry if I was a bit hard on [the SNP]. I thought I was addressing the points raised by Peter and other posters, and the likely success or otherwise this might lead to at future elections. I don’t think I was being overtly partisan but apologies if the psephological link got a bit tenous at times!
@DANNY
“BT says,
I don’t really agree this is a bad day for Sturgeon.”
I don’t think it was me that said it was. My original point was more that it was a pretty OK day for the PM regarding Brexit political impacts in Scotland – but not meaning to automatically imply this meant a terrible day for Sturgeon. I also appreciate that there’s something in the judgement for all sides to spin tbh.
BT SAYS…
Thanks
I think it’s a commonly made error to assume that political strategies adopted by any party are uni-dimensional.
It’s clear that the governments of all three devolved nations see leaving the Single Market as having a deleterious effect
They work with each other to try to maximise influence, and each has made compromises internally with other parties to reach a common position.
Simultaneously, each party looks at every situation for ways in which they can both maximise their VI, and the chances of getting their preferred constitutional position achieved.
All of that is just good politics.
I’m sure that the same type of calculation goes on within parties that primarily represent England.
Perhaps there is much less compromise sought in Westminster, since the system is designed to produce “strong governments” who expect to be able to do largely what they like.
BT says: “Try working with your neighbours, not against them.”
I didn’t have you down as a supporter of the EU, but it’s always good to the see the voice of reason prevail. Welcome to the bright side!