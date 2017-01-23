Messagespace

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…
Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention
@BIGFATRON – Dissenting opinions of judges are usually written
On the devolved issues, just one pithy paragraph. That’s what I call dismissed:
“On the devolution issues, the court unanimously concludes that neither section 1 nor section 75 of the NIA [Northern Ireland Act] is of assistance in this case, and that the Sewel convention does not give rise to a legally enforceable obligation.”
8-3 on the main issue is a comfortable majority. This is a nightmare for Labour as it is going to expose their divisions even more. The question remains will TM have to ram this for the Lords with a 1911 Asquith threat or will she try and call a General Election if Lab+Lib peers try and block or neuter the government bill.
Someone ought to surcharge Sturgeon for what was a hopeless intervention in proceedings and i am sure contrary to received legal advice.
The SNP ought to publish that legal advice or say whether they intervened with advice that there was a reasonable prospect of success.
It’s actually a good result for the Govt. Nobody expected the decision to be over turned. Two main positives for the Govt & Brexiteers.
– It doesn’t stipulate the extent and complexity of any legislation, meaning a tight, difficult to amend bill can be used now.
– The devolution question was potentially a nightmare, and the highest court in the land has comprehensively voted 11-0 that it’s an issue solely for the UK Govt at Westminster.
Very interested to see what Sturgeon says. I think she will be rather disappointed this morning.
@RICH “Very interested to see what Sturgeon says. I think she will be rather disappointed this morning.”
Indeed, the court has…”Sent her homeward, Tae think again.”
Politically, this is a better sell for the government in Scotland than if the court had also ruled, unexpectedly, in PM’s favour on the High Court judgement.
If they had done that, there could well have been a wave of resentment at ‘London’ in general dissing Scotland (even though we’re talking about the Supreme court, people have a funny way of interpreting things like this as ‘supporting’ one side – in this case would have been the government – rather than interpreting law. People do this subconsciously to suit their own prejudices / narratives I suppose).
Now as it is, it’s hard for the SNP to tolerate even their supporters suggesting the Supreme court might have been biased / mistaken, given that they upheld the main ruling against the government, without gently rebuking those supporters. Otherwise they are open to accusations of pure politics and cynicism.
Meanwhile, the devolved Parliaments / Assemblies have been sent, unanimously, the clear message from those same 11 Justices that they have no business in this process (legally that is – of course consultations with all major regions / devolved governments will continue).
That man who herds the libdems has been at it again claiming someone has stolen democracy and calling for a new referendum which presumably he will ignore again if it goes against him.
It’s fairly plain sailing for May from here. The horrible ball to deal with is in Sturgeon’s court. I think she is snookered.
“It’s fairly plain sailing for May from here. ”
!!
That might be stretching it a bit, Brexit hasn’t started yet. I do think she’s shown adept political instincts since taking office so far, though.