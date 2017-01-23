Messagespace

ICM/Guardian – CON 42, LAB 26, LDEM 10, UKIP 13, GRN 5

23 Jan 2017

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…


  1. jonesinbangor

    From the declining remainers… Ouch.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:11 pm
  COLIN

    RAF

    @"Does this surprise you?"

    No-its just amusing to contemplate the common ground between The Donald & Bernie.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:13 pm
  3. RAF

    @AC

    “A clear majority of voters (63%) support Theresa May’s claim that leaving the EU without a trade deal would be better than leaving with bad trade deal, the poll suggests.”

    Indeed it does. However there’s a liguistic problem with the proposition, as it suggests (as TM intended it to suggest) that ‘no deal’ is instrically superior to a ‘bad’ deal. No-one will ever say they want a “bad” deal, and would naturally choose an apparently neutral alternative. However, unless you know the actual choice how can you place one option above the other except by virtue of the fact that neutral trumps negative?

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:14 pm
  4. RAF

    @Colin

    “RAF
    @”Does this surprise you?”
    No-its just amusing to contemplate the common ground between The Donald & Bernie.

    ———

    Bernie expressly acknowledged after Trump won the Rep nomination that there were areas of overlap between the two. He said he would support Trump in those areas but oppose him in others.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:18 pm
  5. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    RAF

    You’re over complicating…..The public (according to polling) back TM in the event we get a bad trade deal from the EU. If TM said to the country that the trade deal the EU are offering is not right for the UK and we need to walk away then I’m reading this poll is giving her public backing for that scenario.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:22 pm
  6. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    COLIN
    “French Socialist Party seems to be doing a Corbyn”
    ________

    I’m having visions of them sitting on the floor of a bus…or tram…or was it a train…oooh whatever ;-)

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:25 pm
  7. RAF

    @AC

    We haven’t even started the ball rolling on A50 negotiations. This is crystal ball stuff at this moment in time. All the polling demonstrates is that people currently agree with TM’s take on things.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:26 pm
  8. daibach

    re “flat lining” LibDems.

    Looking at UK Elects Poll of Polls, the LibDems appear to be gaining ground at the rate of about 1% per month since the beginning of November. This poll is the highest rating they’ve had with ICM since the GE.

    I think the data supports the argument that there is a very slow but definite recovery in LD ratings. I would tend to agree that they need to reach about 20% before they would start to have an impact upon potential GE outcomes and I have my doubts as to how long they can sustain even this modest rate of recovery.

    I think I’ll stick to the prediction I made at New Year, that they’ll be at about 15% at the end of the year.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:26 pm
  9. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    RAF
    @AC
    “We haven’t even started the ball rolling on A50 negotiations. This is crystal ball stuff at this moment in time. All the polling demonstrates is that people currently agree with TM’s take on things”
    ___________

    I could not agree more hence the reason I said (according to polling)

    Of course all polling is just snapshots on current public opinion but it keeps us anoraks guessing what might happen.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:33 pm
  10. catmanjeff

    Here are charts for Lib Dem VI from Mori, ICM and Yougov:

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BzTTW1ecy-NDdmtpR1lLdXNCaG8

    ICM and You Gov show a statistically significant improvement from the start of 2016. (Please note I chose this start time for convenience and nothing else).

    In addition, the Lib Dem vote is concentrated quite well, so a small national increase can easily lead to an increase in the South West enough bring them within touching distance of taking back Tory seats. For this to happen, a Con to Lib Dem swing of 5 % starts to turn blue seats yellow.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:37 pm
  11. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    DAIBACH

    Ok I accept flat lining might be a little tough on the Lib/Dems..I thought they polled 14% at the the last GE but checked and they polled just over 7% so they have actually (according to polling) polled almost double their post GE result.
    ….
    “I think I’ll stick to the prediction I made at New Year, that they’ll be at about 15% at the end of the year”
    ___

    I would also go along with your prediction.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:40 pm
  12. James E

    Seems odd to me that some are jumping ahead to the possibility of a “trade deal” with the EU.

    The Article 50 process does not require the EU to offer the UK a trade deal of any sort, and it is highly unlikely that there would be such a deal within the 18 months to 2 years within the Article 50 process. What has to be offered under A50 is the ‘divorce settlement’; if we were to reject the terms which the EU offer (as may has suggested she might) then what we would have a disorderly Brexit.

    Any permanent trade deal would take many years. It would also need the unanimous agreement of the 27 Member States, with their 38 National and Regional Parliaments, and their support would be sought AFTER we had agreed to the deal – as happened with Canada’s CETA agreement.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:51 pm
  13. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    I am not particularly surprise by the response to the “Bad Deal No Deal” question.

    Increasing particularly in the press it’s being presented as Us v Them, UK v EU.

    In no way conducive to good negotiations between partners although given the split that Brexit has caused probably good domestic politics if the tories want to win in 2020.

    The issue is will it become a self fulfilling prophecy with an adversarial mood in the UK leading to acrimonious negotiations and a poor deal with the EU.

    It may well have the potential to end up as one of those stupid playground arguments.

    “We don’t want a fight, but if they want a fight we’ll give them one!”

    Peter.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 9:53 pm
  14. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    “It would also need the unanimous agreement of the 27 Member States, with their 38 National and Regional Parliaments”

    I wonder how much political capital my lot (SNP), PC and Parties in NI might make of this?

    If Regional Parliaments in the EU will have a say and potential veto on a UK/EU trade deal but Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast won’t!

    Brexit was in part about Sovereignty from the Undemocratic EU, so I suspect calls that the Devolved Governments in the UK have at least the same rights as those on the Continent!

    Peter.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 10:00 pm
  15. James E

    @ Peter Cairns

    My understanding is that agreement of the Regional Parliaments in Belgium is needed because of the constitution of Belgium, rather than the EU itself requiring that all regional Parliaments should give assent.

    In the case of CETA, the parliament of Wallonia and the other regional parliaments then allowed full authority to be given to the federal government. They might or might not do the same for an EU/UK trade agreement.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 10:15 pm
  16. s thomas

    In strict theory A50 may not apply to any trade deal between the uk and EU which ,technically, occurs after we have left.
    In theory the views of the the others would therefore be confined to the non trade aspects of the divorce
    Unreal but it may be the technical position.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 10:30 pm
  17. catmanjeff

    @WB (FPT)

    ICM poll appalling long term problems for Labour. However the change in the North as per CMJ: what level of swing does their need to be to put safe seats in the firing line?

    Sorry for the delay in getting back (work and all of that..)

    A northern uniform 6% swing Lab to Con gains the Tories 10 seats, based on the 2015 constituencies:

    Chester, City Of
    Wirral West
    Barrow & Furness
    Lancaster & Fleetwood
    Middlesbrough South & Cleveland East
    Copeland
    Darlington
    Blackpool South
    Chorley
    Bishop Auckland

    January 23rd, 2017 at 10:32 pm
