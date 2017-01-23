Messagespace

ICM/Guardian – CON 42, LAB 26, LDEM 10, UKIP 13, GRN 5

23 Jan 2017

The latest ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 5%(+1). It was conducted over the weekend and changes are from a fortnight ago, before Theresa May’s Brexit speech. The sixteen point Tory lead is similar to YouGov’s poll straight after May’s speech, and both show a modest increase in the Tory lead (though the actual level of Tory support is unchanged in ICM). Martin Boon says there are some more Brexit questions to come later…


  1. Wood

    I see this post has no mention of anything at all happening across the Atlantic in it. Though I guess there’s only so many ways to say Labour’re getting trounced without being accused of bias.

    January 23rd, 2017 at 2:28 pm

