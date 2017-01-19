Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
@Hireton: under the EU, any trade deal the UK enters into has to consider the interests of the other 27 EU countries plus the Wallons, which might not necessarily coincide with British interest. Besides, because of the large number of countries involved and the EU bureaucracy, negotiatons are unusually long and slow. Bilateral trade deals between the UK alone and third parties are likely to be faster and better suited to UK needs, even considering that the UK is smaller and has less bargaining power than the EU.
Under the Trump administration for example, I am pretty confident that the US will have a bilateral trade deal with the UK ong before it reaches an agreement with the EU, especially now that TTIP is defunct.
I said the Queen as their Head – HM is Head of the Commonwealth. Nothing to do with where she is, or isn’t Head of State.
I wasn’t rude to continentals; I’m sue your family members that hail from the other side of the channel are lovely.
The system of government on the coitnnent is different to ours. Just one of the reasons we never fitted in. Personally, I believe the French governing class were wary of us getting along too well with the Germans which would have broken French power.
Our relationship with Europe has always ended in tears. They are better off without us – and vice versa. Best just to be good neighbours and for us to strike out into the world once more.
@”Still you can always be patriotic and buy British at higher prices.”
Yeah-and pay our taxes to keep them subsidised to the tune of £3bn pa
To keep farmers like these in the comfort they are used to :-
“The UK’s top (CAP) beneficiaries include estates owned partly or wholly by the Queen (£557,706.52); Lord Iveagh (£915,709.97); the Duke of Westminster (£427,433.96), the Duke of Northumberland (£475,030.70 ) the Mormons (£785,058.94) – and many wealthy business people.”
or farmers like this son of the soil :-
“A Scottish farmer has topped the UK list of those receiving ubsidies from the European Union under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). Frank Smart, who owns farms near Banchory in Aberdeenshire, claimed almost £3m from the system in 2015.
The policy sees farmers given payments depending on how much land they own.Mr Smart, who received grants of £2,963,732.77, has been described as a so-called “slipper farmer” because he buys farms – along with their subsidy entitlement – and then lets them out to be farmed by other people.’Struggling to survive’
When approached by the BBC, Mr Smart said: “I don’t want to discuss any part of my business with the media, thank you.”
to keep the industry as a tax haven :-
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/sep/02/britain-farmland-tax-haven-reform
Yeah-we could do that.
Or we could look at some of the the stats of farming :-
“Agriculture in the United Kingdom uses 69% of the country’s land area, employs 1.5% of its workforce (476,000 people) and contributes 0.62% of its gross value added (£9.9 billion).[1]
The UK produces less than 60% of the food it eats”
………and decide that we could do something better with this land , save the taxpayer some of those subsidies, stop paying tax revenues to millionnaires , help African Farmers to produce cheap food & grow their economies -and import it to reduce the cost of living for people in our lowest income brackets.
@Jasper
“They are better off without us – and vice versa. Best just to be good neighbours and for us to strike out into the world once more.”
So, at the personal level, you are suggesting I take it that my wife should go back to Holland, as the law will shortly require, and my son should separate from his German girlfriend and we should all just be ‘good neighbours’ and be better off without each other? I hope not, but I think you enormously underestimate how much the countries of Europe, especially Western Europe which have been together for longer, are intertwined at personal, political and economic levels. Separation, even if desirable, is going to be disruptive, and those most engaged with the other EU counties will feel it hardest and first.
@Colin
If any farmers from the South West read your post they might find themselves converting back to the Lib Dems! They were definitely dreaming of sunny post-Brexit uplands.
PATRICKBRIAN
If I had noticed offensive comments from Jasper to you I would have made the same point to him. All I ask is that we are civilized in discussion all you are doing is repeating Hiretons unpleasantness. We try and be polite on this site.
My son is married to a Danish girl but they both understand why I voted to leave and indeed my son, having voted to remain, now supports brexit because he is so disgusted that some people still don’t respect the result of a democratically taken vote.
@toh
