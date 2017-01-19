Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
@ S THOMAS
Had we voted to remain the net contributions from the UK were only going one way, and any competitive advantage we had from not being part of the Euro would mean even more contributions to prop up the rest of the EU.
@HIRETON
The 1975 Referendum was after the fact of the UK being taken in.
And that referendum was fought using Project Fear after a “triumphant negotiation”, which really amounted to a hill of beans
Peter Shore’s excellent speech at the Oxford Union debate summed
Project Fear up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoO6146qM5g
It’s worth watching all 23 mins of it but if you skip to 19.00 and watch to the end he exposes that plan.
The exact same tactics failed for David Cameron.
Fool us once…
Jonesin bangor.
Agreed. When the A50 letter is sent the uk ought to notify the EU that the last contribution will paid in march 2019.
Only when this cold fact is understood will the 27 EC nations be able to calculate their increased liablitiies and that some beneficiaries will become contributors.
I have yet to see a graph setting this out although i dearly hope Malta becomes a contributor based on the hostile attitude of its prime minister.
Based on my own personal anecdotal evidence I think a Brexit vote tomorrow would see a much clearer margin of victory for Leave. I know quite a few people who voted Remain that have changed their minds including a very senior chartered accountant at one of the big international practices. He was very concerned about passporting and the effect it might have in forcing U.K. based financial companies to setup in the EU. 7 months later he is much more relaxed about this and thinks every job lost will be replaced by new incomers. A big foreign bank has apparently recently agreed a 20 year lease on a London property and will be opening European headquarters here, they will open a small branch in either Ireland or France to get a financial passport. He also thinks the EU in its present form is doomed and one electoral shock this year could spark the beginning of the end.
Saying all this, my wife voted Remain and hasn’t changed her mind though she was very impressed with Theresa May’s speech and if we are to leave she wants a quick hard Brexit to clear the air and negotiate a new deal from scratch. Interesting times!
S Thomas
Really
https://www.statista.com/statistics/316691/european-union-eu-budget-share-of-contributions/
@ S thomas
Wikipedia on the EU budget shows the table of gross flows from and to EU member states for 2014, from which net contributions can be calculated.
This shows the Uk and France both paying about EUR 7bn net.
Also Netherlands, Italy, Denmark Sweden and other countries making sizeable net contributions, totalling about EUR 16bn
Is Wikipedia wrong? Can you link to your source?
I reckon S Thomas misunderstood something along the lines of “The UK is the biggest contributor other than Germany (even taking into account the rebate)”.
@Robert Newark – ” Insulting the voters who have a different opinion to you is not very constructive.”
That isn’t what I did, although I can perhaps see how that conclusion might be drawn from my post if people only had a cursory thought about what I posted.
The two offending comments were –
“I’m not saying that Trump is a buffoon – he isn’t – but the people who believe him really are.”
And
“We’re in for four years of complete denial, which will only have any point or value if very stupid people continue to believe what Trump says.”
On the first point, I never specified who I think believes Trump – you joined dots yourself and drew a false picture.
As it happens, I’m with a US TV commentator on this who said (paraphrased) that Democratic voters didn’t take Trump seriously while taking what he said literally, while Republicans took him seriously but didn’t take literally what he said.
Many voters backed Trump without actually believing him, for a whole bunch of reasons, which is what you get in a binary democratic decision. You are wrong to assume that I assume these people belived him or that I think they are stupid. It would take a pretty stupid person to believe some of the things he says, and there are some of those out there, but there are some pretty stupid people believing pretty much every politician, although most voters have sufficient sense to accept a more complex set of feelings about backing one candidate or another.
On the second point, yes, the next four years really will hinge on how many very stupid people actually believe some of this stuff. I think that is a perfectly logical and sensible point.
Today, for example, you can choose to believe the Trump team’s claim that his inaguration was the most watched ever. This is a l!e, easily identifed by photographic and public transport evidence. If people choose to believe this, then yes, they are placing themselves in the stupid box. By not accepting or understanding evidence they will have classified themselves.
How many such people there are out there is what is going to make the next four years count, and that is a perfectly sensible point to make, in my view.
NeilJ/Bigfatron,
Didn’t you to get the “Post-Truth” Memo….
Brexiteers are allowed to use any facts they invent!
Peter.
@Socal Liberal
President ‘Dump’ – Love it :-)
ALLAN CHRISTIE
@”Imagine for a minute if Clinton won and an ordinary working class Trump supporter with around 30 twitter followers was to tweet that he was going to blow up the White House….the Liberal media would be hounding him and calling for the death penalty…”
Yes-but that would be unforgivable because they would be ignorant trailer trash-not members of the enlightened intelligentsia .
There seems to be an emerging view amongst the ROC that, in a democracy, ‘the people’ should only participate at the ballot box.
Between elections and referendums, any demonstration of opposing views, however peaceful, are unwelcome; and should not be allowed??
@seachange
Essentially votes you agree with are significant and legitimate and those you don’t, aren’t. Fair enough.
Valerie
*Between elections and referendums, any demonstration of opposing views, however peaceful, are unwelcome; and should not be allowed??
They should certainly be allowed but personally i find all suchdemonstrations a bit of a bore be they from right, left or center of politics.
Colin
“Yes-but that would be unforgivable because they would be ignorant trailer trash-not members of the enlightened intelligentsia .”
:-)
@valerie
Indeed, the “will of the people” is fine as long as they agree with the ROC and only express it when required.
BANTAMS
Yes I know many Remainers who now support Leave but only one who voted Leave is now a don’t know.
@Robert Newark
“I won’t be going on protest marches because I can accept whatever result is thrown up, even when it is not what I want to see.”
————
Well exactly. Why go marching when you can protest on the net?? You can even protest about protest marches!!