Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
(In absolute terms I mean)
Just caught up and this interested me:
‘Nigel Farage to get a role on Fox News’
They must want him as a token lefty to provide a little bit of balance
Allan
Can I have some of what you are taking please?
Lib Dems coming second in these by-elections! Good joke!
Any increase on 2015 will show progress compared to all the other Labour held seats this Parliament
By election spin?
IMO, ofc…
Labour win both, disaster averted and therefore relatively good…but that’s relative to pretty bad times for them. They increase their vote share much in either though….that’d be hell of a pleasant surprise. They lose either, disaster.
Cons win one, success. Not amazing, in line with their polling lead…..but certainly look great for them, something to celebrate. Unless their vote share completely disappears to lib-dems &/or UKIP, I don’t see failure for them. Labour seats, they’re in government….if they do nothing, they can easily write it off. Almost certain that the outcome of these’ll be either Lab Struggling or “Lab can’t Cope”, I really can’t see the outcome of this being anything other than good media for Cons…though strategically they may worry at a very strong lib-deming.
UKIP win one, success. Actually amazing. Even coming close would look quite good. Their vote share falls in stoke, failure. Copeland pretty much irrelevant, if they’re giving everything to Stoke?
Lib-dems have been talking up the anti-brexit stuff a bit much I reckon, if they end up 4th/5th in both again it’ll look bad. On the other hand, they don’t have to come close to actually challenging in order to claim success…they’re very leavey areas, a distant 3rd would be respectable enough.
@Peter Cairns – a rather brilliant summary of Trump, if I may say so.
I remain aghast that so many people are being completely conned by the man into thinking that he really cares about Britain. As another example, after trashing Japan frequently during the campaign, Trump met their PM, with his aides being told by Trump’s team ” …that Trump’s previous remarks should not be taken literally.”
I’m not saying that Trump is a buffoon – he isn’t – but the people who believe him really are.
@Alec
Everyone knows perfectly well he doesn’t care about Britain. He cares about himself – and because he has so identified with Brexit it is possible that we can exploit his ego into thinking that Trump can’t be great unless Brexit is a success.
Whether this strategy works or not is a whole other thing. But it is worth a shot, what have we got to lose? At worst it will force the Europeans to the negotiating table with us as they fear Trump putting tariffs on their stuff. At best, we’ll get deals with both the USA and Europe
P.S. His antipathy to both the Germans and Japanese is longstanding. Here is an interview he gave Playboy magazine in 1990:
http://www.playboy.com/articles/playboy-interview-donald-trump-1990
quote
Nothing wrong with ego. People need ego, whole nations need ego. I think our country needs more ego, because it is being ripped off so badly by our so-called allies; i.e., Japan, West Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, etc. They have literally outegotized this country, because they rule the greatest money machine ever assembled and it’s sitting on our backs. Their products are better because they have so much
We Americans are laughed at around the world for losing a hundred and fifty billion dollars year after year, for defending wealthy nations for nothing, nations that would be wiped off the face of the earth in about fifteen minutes if it weren’t for us. Our “allies” are making billions screwing us.
end quote
He hasn’t changed his views since then, It is worth reading the whole interview.
@ WOOD
Agree with almost all of what you said, except that I actually I think it would be amazing for the Cons if they won Copeland.
I know their polling lead is in itself extremely unusual at this stage of a government/parliament, so if that’s accurate we are bound to see some strange reflections in other results, but even the rare governments that have good polling leads don’t win opposition by-elections, I believe it’s happened only four times since Labour became a party of government and three of those have asterisks by them to say “weird circumstances”.
So I think it would be astonishing if it happened, hence what is perhaps Labour’s attempt to start softening the ground now.
@Candy
It’s also worth noting that such sentiments aren’t entirely without a grain of truth.
@Neil A
Yes. He doesn’t mention either Britain or France because those two countries have always paid their way security wise, and Britain has gone to war along the Americans several times too.
I thought his mention of Saudi, all the way back in 1990, was also interesting, They should be feeling worried. along the Germans and co.
As for Germany: they have trashed the southern european economies with their sado-austerity, and get no sales there anymore. France used to be their #1 market, but is shrivelling under the force of the euro. China is slowing down and Germany hasn’t managed to make headway into India. They currently rely on selling to the USA (#1 market) and UK (#3 market). If the Americans put tariffs on them, then the Germans either come to terms with us, or go into recession. As a way of forcing the Europeans to the negotiating table, Trump is a godsend for us.
Candy
“If the Americans put tariffs on them, then the Germans either come to terms with us, or go into recession.”
That’s an interesting point. And as they will be the only significant net contributor to the EU after we leave that could mean problems for the whole EU. I can see the Germans putting massive pressure on to change the system so that other countries contribute more. Will that then encourage those countries to leave?
In an odd way it’s a similar situation to the USA. Whereas the Americans defend many countries for little return, the Germans will be paying for a lot of other countries with little return (except the satisfaction of having finally won the war by peaceful means).
Just on the Trump speech and the German guy. According to the WSJ, the White House confirmed that the speech was written by Bannon.
So this happened today.
http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Thousands-Womens-March-Los-Angeles-411409495.html
They were expected 20,000 to 30,000 to show up. Instead, well over 750,000 people showed up. It was highly exhilarating.
@Pete B
It is entirely possible that Germany might decide the EU isn’t worth it and exit. These types of relationships only work if all sides are benefitting.
So in the post-war era the USA had a vested interest in rehabilitating Europe. They were running trade surpluses throughour the 1940s and 50’s and Europe was an important enough market to justify Marshall Aid, which the Europeans benefitted from. win-win. The same applied to security – the Americans didn’t want their market overrun by the communists and the Europeans didn’t want to be invaded by commie nut-jobs. So NATO provided security, the Europeans were risking their lives as they would have been the theatre of war, and the Americans risking money. But Europe gained security and the Americans had their market in good shape. So win-win again.
The relationship no longer works for the Americans. They don’t sell much to Europe so there doesn’t seem any point anymore,
The same goes for the UK – we joined the EEC when there was no GATT or WTO and tariffs were high. But in 2016, our trade with Europe was shrinking thanks to the eurozone crisis, the Europeans were refusing to open their services markets to us, and we were paying them lots of money and hosting their unemployed, It ceased to be a win for us and we terminated the relationship.
Germany currently believes that the money it pays into the EU is offset by the trade and sales it gets in return. It’s companies have been very successful in taking over in eastern europe in terms of supermarkets, consumer goods and so on. And there are outright exports. But Southern Europe is no longer buying stuff, France is struggling and the UK, a big consumer market, is leaving. At some point it will not be worth the money and aggro, and they will leave as well.
It is always people who pay the most money who leave. The recipients never do no matter how much they are struggling.
@ Peter Cairns
“What Trump says to Gove or farage tells us nothing, he knows what they want to hear, tells them that and they sign up to whatever he offers….Hook line and sinker!”
Well, it also shows you his complete lack of knowledge. He asks UKIP officials to fix things for him in Scotland. Even though they have no power to do so.
My biggest fear though right now is that Dump will remove U.S. troops from Norway, the Baltic States, and other parts of Eastern Europe and will signal to Putin that Russians have free reign to invade and do whatever they please. One of President Obama’s last acts was to move U.S. troops to where they were needed. There’s no real check there. So whether Dump is actively colluding with the Russians and is doing a return favor, he’s a paid agent of the Russians (and btw, he wouldn’t be the first U.S. elected official on the Russian payroll), or is being blackmailed by the Russians, it’s quite a frightening prospect for international security.