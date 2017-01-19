Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
DAIBACH
So … continuing your train of thought …
Are you expecting a future Trump speech to claim that “a Canadian libtard burnt down Congress?”
‘Apparently the reason Labour have ‘gone early’ on these by-elections is to prevent opposition gaining traction. ‘
But if the part really believes the seat to be ‘lost’ the timing issue becomes pretty well irrelevant! Moreover there had been suggestions of disagreement betweenlocal party workers and National HQ re-timing with the latter favouring holding the election on May 4th. Perhaps we are looking at a psychological battle here – with false trails being laid to catch observers by surprise as happened at the Oldham by election at the end of 2015.
John B
In reply to your question re President Trump and relations with the UK try this link:
John B
h ttp://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-uk-interview-michael-gove-brexit-latest-news-times-important-reveals-us-president-elect-a7528996.htn
There are lots of comments from him that support the view many have, that he wants a good relationship with the UK. I assume you would want that.
John B – “And where does this idea come from, that Trump wants to be nice to the UK?”
Lots of sources. Here’s one:
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/anne-applebaum-interview-about-president-donald-trump-a-1130988.html
quote
I have been told by people close to Trump that “Brexit Britain” is the only foreign policy issue that interests him, because he thinks the UK referendum paved the way for him. He hopes to help Britain leave the EU, and possibly to damage the EU, by offering a trade deal.
end quote
He got very excited after Brexit. Started calling himself “Mr Brexit plus plus plus”. Recalibrated his campaign to target northern england types in the USA, whom he found in the democrat-voting rust belt, and then spent the next four months courting them.
He doesn’t think Russia helped him win, he thinks Brexit did by giving Americans permission to defy the establishment. And he thinks his change of strategy modelled on Brexit got him over the line.
In his head there is now a connection between Brexit being a success and Trump being a success. Can’t have one without the other, it’s unthinkable for him to have Brexit Britain fail because what if that means the Trump presidency fails? And we can exploit the psychological connection of “Trump can’t be great unless Brexit is great” to get a deal.
Candy,
I was depressed the British voters had ruined the European Project, but now you explain how we have ruined the rest of the world as well I am feeling a considerable amount of shame…
Graham,
If Labour really do think Copeland is lost, then waiting till May is unlikely to help much.. however I think the decision is based mainly on Stoke…
@Candy
I’ve been having exactly the same thought re: Trump’s sense of his own political identity being bound up with the sucess of post-Brexit Britain. I also think that Trump expects a very poor relationship with the EU and will want to have at least one European power that remains friendly to him.
On the general point of the UK’s trade surplus to the US, and whether this means Trump would want to gouge us to bring jobs and production home. It’s a point well made, and it certainly needs to be borne in mind by Brexiteers (and UK ministers) who might otherwise get too starry-eyed about our prospects.
But, I am not sure how to put this delicately, I think Trump is one of the “Them and Us” politicians. I think there is a distinction in his political thinking between countries that are able to compete with the US on mass produced goods due to lower wages and (what he would probably see as) “cheating”, and countries that are similar to the US (in terms of language, culture and let’s be honest here, ethnography). I suspect that his “Them and Us” probably amounts to “The Anglosphere” and “Those dodgy, double-dealing foreign jonnies”.
Whilst in no way condoning this horrible view of the world (I am much more of a gloablist than that, and value the competitiveness that low-wage production brings to developing countries in solving their own problems), I think this might be the key to solving TOH’s “both have primacy” riddle.
I suspect that in his quest to improve the economies of Pennsylvia and Michigan, he no more intends to base this on the destruction of Britain’s economy than he does on the destruction of Oregon’s.
I think we will see a similar distinction in his thinking towards Canada and Mexico when it comes to reviewing NAFTA. At the end of the day this is as much about “difference” as it is about “Trumpanomics”.
@Andrew111
We haven’t ruined anything. Is it our fault that the rest of the world is in thrall with ideas coming out of our magical island?
There was nothing stopping Mrs Clinton from looking at Brexit and thinking, I’d better not neglect those rust-belt folk. But she didn’t bother.
It was extraordinary that Trump eagerly styled himself “Mr Brexit plus plus plus” after the referendum. He badly wanted Brexit success to rub off on him to the extent that he, a candidate for the POTUS, identified himself with the UK. Can you imagine any Brit styling themselves “Mr Trump plus plus plus”? Of course not.
What it means is that the flow of ideas has turned. In the early 20th century Americans exported their ideas and cuture to us and the world. And now we are exporting culture and ideas to them. Everything from JK Rowling to Adele and One Direction and Brexit, it’s all coming out of our creative society. Even the monarch is a great export, you should see the way American Redditors eagerly upvote stories about the Queen, especially pictures of her in her land girl uniform driving wartime ambulances. They’re all watching The Crown on Netflix and are enthralled.
News Update
No confirmation of May’s visit to President Trump so Telegraph report probably at least premature.
ANDREW111
British voters have done what you would expect them to do which is to back Britain, and vote in Britain’s best interest. Personally I am very proud of what they have done.