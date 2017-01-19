Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
Well based on the Independents account if accurate, the Washington even involved about 100 masked anarchists who broke off from a much larger peaceful crowd of which about 50 were arrested.
So those 50-100 Anarchists who, as they have world wide, used legitimate public marches cause trouble now represent the 100m Democrat voters and all those people who dislike Trumps policies.
That’s like saying Dylann Roof represents all Republicans.
Peter.
An excellent speech by the new president.
From a British view -the only one we should care about-We will get on fine with them.
A new world order beckons, and we will be in the vanguard.
Britannia is back.
When I look at the circus around US Presidential elections, I’m so glad that we know who, and in what order, our Head of State will be for approximately the next 90 years, barring accidents.
PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
“Well based on the Independents account if accurate, the Washington even involved about 100 masked anarchists who broke off from a much larger peaceful crowd of which about 50 were arrested”
“So those 50-100 Anarchists who, as they have world wide, used legitimate public marches cause trouble now represent the 100m Democrat voters and all those people who dislike Trumps policies”
Thanks for clearing that up because the way the BBC were reporting it you would thought the whole of America was in revolt over President Trump….Now it appears not to be the case…Good times.
ON
Well said, and graciously put.
I’m hoping that there will be some publicly-available polling on the Stoke and Copeland by-elections. I wonder whether the Tories will pull out the stops in Stoke now that Nuttall’s standing?
@Colin – “Could the small chap with the moustache ever have said :-…..”
Absolutely. Your quote from Trump was very Adolf in it’s construction, as it happened. He was all for the people too, so long as you were the right kind of people.
Alec
“british jobs for british workers”- “Adolf” Brown 2010 election campaign.!!!
I know it is friday night but please keep a sense of reality
RAF
‘Yes. The Tories are well ahead in Copeland. But the Labour candidate selected yesterday is a Corbyn critic.’
What evidence is there of the Tories being well ahead there? I am not aware of any polls having been carried out.
Graham
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/20/exclusive-labour-set-lose-copeland-by-election-partys-canvass/
Pete.B
I have read that.- but it is frankly odd. Why would Labour call the by election so early if the local evidence clearly points to the seat being 'lost'? Why not defer it to the day of the Local elections – May 4th – and limit damage to one day of bad news rather than two? It sounds suspicious to me!
Daibach
What a waste of time. what is your point? That trump is a reincarnation of a certain german? Why would you wish to embark on the exercise unless that is the conclusion you desire.
Germany as I recall was under the yolk of the Versailles treaty and was struggling to assert itself as a power. America is the most powerful nation in the World already. Germany was seeking an expansionist policy whilst Trump is advocating a more isolationist stance. It is as if Germany had been advocating withdrawing from Poland rather than invading it.
The exercise is both facile and pointless and takes the debate precisely nowhere except that it gives comfort to those who wish to categorize rather than analyse.
Graham
I’m afraid I know nothing of the procedures or thought processes of the Labour Party.
S Thomas
So the Copeland poll is based on internal party canvassing, so a bit ‘iffy’. Their sampling methodology could be unreliable, and people with agendas could be motivated to leak certain information, even if unreliable.
I’ve been looking at the social media feed for Labour in Copeland. It’s quite obvious the Labour campaign is a) the NHS crisis and b) don’t mention Jeremy Corbyn or anything anti-nuclear. Thus the very local candidate.
I guess the Tory campaign will be a) mention Jeremy Corbyn, b) mention his anti-nuclear position and c) the firm Brexit decision (to capture UKIP voters).
I think my initial sense that the Tories will win is swinging to Labour a little more, if the focus is kept on the NHS, as I think that issue, a real local one, will probably trump Brexit.
I think there could be less than , 1,000 votes in it.
Bill Patrick
Apparently the reason Labour have 'gone early' on these by-elections is to prevent opposition gaining traction. They hope a short campaign will result in people voting blindly along historical lines. And to get them out of the way before the A50 vote and enaction because they are unsure as to how their PLP will behave and – more importantly, how that will be perceived by the voters (both these seats voted Leave quite heavily an a large number of Labour MPs voting against A50 would be counter-productive)
The Other Howard,
“Nissan ‘s European head has said today that it will have to review its UK investments if May secures a bad Brexit deal.
… It would certainly make for a big increase in anti-EU feeling amongst most, especially in the North IMO.”
This is something I really do not understand, perhaps you can explain? We are planning to leave the EU, which the Leave campaign insists must mean all parts of it. One of those is the unified market, which attracted car companies to the Uk in the first place. leaving the EU must inevitably mean giving up its benefits. So how can our freely choosing to leave this setup cause anti-EU feeling?
Are you suggesting that Leave will seek to spin a disadvantageous situation for the UK post Brexit as the fault of the EU? If so, I agree they will seek to do this. How well the government survives both before a new election and in one will critically depend on their ability to deflect blame for negative consequences of Brexit.
This is about the only silver lining on the horizon for the labour party, that the conservatives may be associated with such an awful mess that voters turn to labour. This is probably the best argument why labour ought to embrace remain, because frankly a bad Brexit is about the only thing curently which might boost them to power at the next election. Come the following one and any position now against Brexit will be forgotton if it has gone well.
“As I have said many times before I have no problem with people fighting to return the the EU once we have left it, but we have to leave it first if we are to democratically respect the will of the people.”
And this also i do not understand. Most governments come into office with policies they fail to carry out. Policy is reversed by succesive national votes every few years. Parties choose to ignore their own promises because of circumstances, and all agree they are entitled to. I don’t understand how the situation over Brexit is in any way diferent, nor indeed that over Scottish independence. It comes down to the view of voters, and forcing them into a path they do not support is not in any sense democracy.
There is nothing different here. If voter sympathy starts to move against brexit, or in favour of Scottish independence, then the decisions will be reviewed and reversed. The conservative party is not making a principled decision to quit the EU, but a political one based upon how it can obtain the votes necessary to keep it in government. Democracy is ultimately about accepting the will of the people, but the will right now, not at some arbitrary point in the past.
The results of both recent referenda were problematic in that they were close and indecisive results. More people than normally vote in support of a government voted for something about which they feel strongly, which the government is now not going to give them. This is incredibly difficult territory for politicians.