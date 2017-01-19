Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
@Hireton: under the EU, any trade deal the UK enters into has to consider the interests of the other 27 EU countries plus the Wallons, which might not necessarily coincide with British interest. Besides, because of the large number of countries involved and the EU bureaucracy, negotiatons are unusually long and slow. Bilateral trade deals between the UK alone and third parties are likely to be faster and better suited to UK needs, even considering that the UK is smaller and has less bargaining power than the EU.
Under the Trump administration for example, I am pretty confident that the US will have a bilateral trade deal with the UK ong before it reaches an agreement with the EU, especially now that TTIP is defunct.
Hireton
I said the Queen as their Head – HM is Head of the Commonwealth. Nothing to do with where she is, or isn’t Head of State.
Patrickbrian
I wasn’t rude to continentals; I’m sue your family members that hail from the other side of the channel are lovely.
The system of government on the coitnnent is different to ours. Just one of the reasons we never fitted in. Personally, I believe the French governing class were wary of us getting along too well with the Germans which would have broken French power.
Our relationship with Europe has always ended in tears. They are better off without us – and vice versa. Best just to be good neighbours and for us to strike out into the world once more.
PETER CAIRNS
@”Still you can always be patriotic and buy British at higher prices.”
Yeah-and pay our taxes to keep them subsidised to the tune of £3bn pa
To keep farmers like these in the comfort they are used to :-
“The UK’s top (CAP) beneficiaries include estates owned partly or wholly by the Queen (£557,706.52); Lord Iveagh (£915,709.97); the Duke of Westminster (£427,433.96), the Duke of Northumberland (£475,030.70 ) the Mormons (£785,058.94) – and many wealthy business people.”
BBC Sept 2016.
or farmers like this son of the soil :-
“A Scottish farmer has topped the UK list of those receiving ubsidies from the European Union under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). Frank Smart, who owns farms near Banchory in Aberdeenshire, claimed almost £3m from the system in 2015.
The policy sees farmers given payments depending on how much land they own.Mr Smart, who received grants of £2,963,732.77, has been described as a so-called “slipper farmer” because he buys farms – along with their subsidy entitlement – and then lets them out to be farmed by other people.’Struggling to survive’
When approached by the BBC, Mr Smart said: “I don’t want to discuss any part of my business with the media, thank you.”
BBC Sept 2016
to keep the industry as a tax haven :-
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/sep/02/britain-farmland-tax-haven-reform
Yeah-we could do that.
Or we could look at some of the the stats of farming :-
“Agriculture in the United Kingdom uses 69% of the country’s land area, employs 1.5% of its workforce (476,000 people) and contributes 0.62% of its gross value added (£9.9 billion).[1]
The UK produces less than 60% of the food it eats”
WIKIPEDIA
………and decide that we could do something better with this land , save the taxpayer some of those subsidies, stop paying tax revenues to millionnaires , help African Farmers to produce cheap food & grow their economies -and import it to reduce the cost of living for people in our lowest income brackets.
@Jasper
“They are better off without us – and vice versa. Best just to be good neighbours and for us to strike out into the world once more.”
So, at the personal level, you are suggesting I take it that my wife should go back to Holland, as the law will shortly require, and my son should separate from his German girlfriend and we should all just be ‘good neighbours’ and be better off without each other? I hope not, but I think you enormously underestimate how much the countries of Europe, especially Western Europe which have been together for longer, are intertwined at personal, political and economic levels. Separation, even if desirable, is going to be disruptive, and those most engaged with the other EU counties will feel it hardest and first.
@Colin
If any farmers from the South West read your post they might find themselves converting back to the Lib Dems! They were definitely dreaming of sunny post-Brexit uplands.
PATRICKBRIAN
If I had noticed offensive comments from Jasper to you I would have made the same point to him. All I ask is that we are civilized in discussion all you are doing is repeating Hiretons unpleasantness. We try and be polite on this site.
My son is married to a Danish girl but they both understand why I voted to leave and indeed my son, having voted to remain, now supports brexit because he is so disgusted that some people still don’t respect the result of a democratically taken vote.
@toh
You don’t find @jasper22’s funny? What a pity.
@Mbruno – I’m sure the US will want a trade deal with the UK, but it will not just be better suited to UK interests, but also of course, better suited to US interests. In this case, hormone injected beef and rules opening up the NHS will be on the cards.
Where I think you may be misreading things is that I actually think that after the success of the anti TTIP campaigns, the ability to get a quick trade deal with the US is less, not more likely, and will probably founder on the backs of UK public opinion.
Similarly I’m very unsure that other potential global partners will be happy signing trade deals with a nation dedicated to developing a low tax model of corporate governance, as I am even more unsure that UK voters will support gifting business ever more low tax incentives.
All the Brexiters seem to think that everyone wants to do free trade deals with us, without apparently realising that they will know that they will be negotiating with a UK that is isolated a politically desperate, if not economically strained, and so they will use this as leverage to garner as many concessions as they can.
‘Free trade’ as defined by TTIP type deals is becoming ever more unpopular with voters, so this really should sound a warning bell for the hard Brexit camp. Their model depends on UK consumers meekly accepting whatever deals are struck, which the evidence suggests is going to be a problem, while also assuming the rest of the world will chug along nicely without any reaction to the UK pursuing aggressive tax cutting policies, against international agreements we have already signed.
Tough calls, and issues that don’t appear to have been thought through at all.
“…..because he is so disgusted that some people still don’t respect the result of a democratically taken vote.”
Funny thing about democracy is that we can choose to fight to overturn something. We don’t have to respect it if we think it was the wrong choice.
This logic means you have one vote for all time, if taken to extremes.
@jasper22
“I said the Queen as their Head – HM is Head of the Commonwealth. Nothing to do with where she is, or isn’t Head of State.”
Ah right, even less reason for them to help the “mother country” then.
What is strange is that the Brexit vote was – or at least many commentators said it was – driven by a fear of the multinational, globalised economy founded on unfettered free trade, and of the impact that it has on the poorest and most disadvantaged in society.
Yet is being interpreted by the centre-right of the Tory part as a vote IN FAVOUR of unfettered, globalised, multi-national free trade; just not with the EU.
Similarly a vote generally perceived as being against excessive levels of immigration in general is being used to justify a reduction in lower skilled immigration of EU nationals in favour of NCREASED immigration of non-EU professionals.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out if and when those previously ‘ignored’ voters figure out that their spasm of anger is being used to justify implementation of the opposite policy that they intended….
@Jaspar22 – Pakistan is in the commonwealth, as is (was?) Zimbabwe.
Are you really thinking we get on better with these countries than those stern Germans, smelly French or downright amusing Belgians?
Wow. Planet Brexit really is heading off into some strange universe.
Labour’s inconsistent messages on Brexit continue. Apparently Corbyn has said that Scotland will leave the Single Market with the UK three days after SLab voted in the Scottish Parliament in favour of supporting the SG’s proposals for maintaining Scotland’s membership in that event.
TOH
“If I had noticed offensive comments from Jasper to you I would have made the same point to him.”
Thanks but I don’t really believe you. I do completely agree about polite language, but I’ve been following this site for a long time and have noticed you are often quick to support leavers, but can’t remember a single instance when you have jumped to the defence of a remainer. This last innocuous comment by Hireton about comedy gold being a case in point. This is not a criticism. We are all partisan, and I respect your knowledge and civilised language.
@mbruno
“Under the Trump administration for example, I am pretty confident that the US will have a bilateral trade deal with the UK ong before it reaches an agreement with the EU, especially now that TTIP is defunct.”
Trump has just said in his inaugural that all trade deals will put America first, bring back jobs etc. You really think that a new trade deal with the USA is going to suddenly open up a new huge market given the USA is already one of our largest export markets?
At risk of invoking Godwin’s Law, it feels like I’ve just listened to a Nuremburg rally in an American accent. God help the world.
site getting a little fractious!
sit down and open a good bottle of wine.
Good week for May
Good week for Trump
Bad week for Corbyn
Bad week for Ukip
Samey sort of week for that little chap who herds the libdems. Last seen chasing someone down the road who had,apparently, stolen his democracy and wouldnt return it.
Re the Commonwealth debate. I agree with Jasper that it will be relatively easy for us to arrange decent trade deals with many commonwealth countries, such as Canada, Australia, India, New Zealand etc. Indeed I think all of those have already indicated that they’d be looking to do rapid deals. Of course they will be looking after their own interests, but those who have run a business know that the best deals benefit both sides.
The effect on polling when the first post Brexit deal is signed will be interesting. I predict that there will be a boost for the government.
@BFR – yes, that’s the seam I’ve been mining in my mind latterly. We can now add to that the desire to become a low tax jurisdiction as well, which seems equally unpopular with electors.
Can’t help feeling if Merkel had made a similar speech about Germany some on here would be worried and or critical of her
Trump says
”From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First, America First.
“every decision” will be made to protect American workers and American families.
“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.”
Trump describes “two simple rules”: “buy American and hire American.”
@Pete B – “The effect on polling when the first post Brexit deal is signed will be interesting. I predict that there will be a boost for the government.”
Genuinely interesting comment. There will be winners and losers, and losers cry foul very loudly.
As has been noted previously, pro Brexit people seem to view ‘free trade’ as meaning we get what benefits us. It’s a balanced deal, at best, and with a vastly reduced bargaining power out of the EU, the UK is likely to get quicker but worse deals.
I would be less sure about positive poll impacts, but I don’t discount them.
@Hireton – Corbyn’s Scotland speech does seem to have bombed today.
He really does seem to lurch from one mess to another.
Alec
“pro Brexit people seem to view ‘free trade’ as meaning we get what benefits us. ”
Not so if done properly free trade deals benefit both partes. I don’t tink for a minute we have less bargaining power outside the EU, I suspect the reverse is true but we shall see.
Alec
It would add to the clarity of the debate if you read what I actually wrote. I carefully didn’t mention free trade. I actually used the phrase ‘decent trade deals’. There might be certain areas where some tariff or regulatory control was appropriate (for instance US agricultural products). Lots of people on here seem to be very good at imagining what deals and tax changes will happen, but we’ll just have to wait and see. We might be pleasantly surprised.
PATRICKBRIAN
@”They were definitely dreaming of sunny post-Brexit uplands”
They were indeed & I could never understand it. I remember watching a tv interview from down there-a farmer was asked what he disliked about the CAP. He said -too much paperwork!!
Perhaps his dreams will come true & there won’t be any “paperwork” at all.
HIRETON
Trump has already made it clear that he has special regard for us especially since we voted Brexit. He has also made clear he wants a Trade deal with us. I think it is also clear he has much less regard for the EU and some of it’s leaders and that he expects the Europeans to start paying for their own defence amongst other things
He is certainly going to shake up the World and the next four years will be fascinating..
PATRICKBRIAN
“Thanks but I don’t really believe you. ”
Fair enough, thats up to you.
We don’t agree on Hiretons comment i thought it offensive and still do.
Alec
“Funny thing about democracy is that we can choose to fight to overturn something. We don’t have to respect it if we think it was the wrong choice.”
As I have said many times before I have no problem with people fighting to return the the EU once we have left it, but we have to leave it first if we are to democratically respect the will of the people.
Some people seem to miss one of the headlines: Lord Palmerston is not (repeat not) the prime minister.
As to Trump and his intentions. He needs a staff of 600, he has nominated 30 so far, none approved. And what his intentions are is slightly better than reading the EU over-taxed coffee beans.
Oh, UK agricultural exports to outside the EU enjoys a 66% subsidy. I guess the farmers put their hope on its continuation.
The word “guessing” misteriously disappeared from the reference to Trump and coffee.
BFR
@” IN FAVOUR of unfettered, globalised, multi-national free trade; just not with the EU.”
Not by Theresa May:-
“Yet beyond the confines of this hall, those forces for good that we so often take for granted are being called into question. The forces of liberalism, free-trade and globalisation that have had – and continue to have – such an overwhelmingly positive impact on our world…That have harnessed unprecedented levels of wealth and opportunity…That have lifted millions out of poverty around the world………..And as we meet here this morning, across Europe parties of the far left and the far right are seeking to exploit this opportunity – gathering support by feeding off an underlying and keenly felt sense among some people – often those on modest to low incomes living in relatively rich countries around the West – that these forces are not working for them.”
TM
Davos speech
@”Similarly a vote generally perceived as being against excessive levels of immigration in general is being used to justify a reduction in lower skilled immigration of EU nationals in favour of NCREASED immigration of non-EU professionals.”
Can you point me to a policy statement which specifies skill levels & headcount to be included in post Brexit immigration policy?
ALEC
@”the desire to become a low tax jurisdiction ”
Nope-on the contrary-something TM said she would have to consider in extremis if forced by the EU to do so :-
“But I must be clear. Britain wants to remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe. Yet I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path.
That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe. And it would not be the act of a friend.
Britain would not – indeed we could not – accept such an approach. And while I am confident that this scenario need never arise – while I am sure a positive agreement can be reached – I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.
Because we would still be able to trade with Europe. We would be free to strike trade deals across the world. And we would have the freedom to set the competitive tax rates and embrace the policies that would attract the world’s best companies and biggest investors to Britain. And – if we were excluded from accessing the Single Market – we would be free to change the basis of Britain’s economic model.”
TM
From 17 Jan 2017 speech
Nissan ‘s European head has said today that it will have to review its UK investments if May secures a bad Brexit deal.
MOG
@” it feels like I’ve just listened to a Nuremburg rally in an American accent. God help the world.”
Could the small chap with the moustache ever have said :-
“Today’s ceremony however, has very special meaning, because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC. And giving it back to you, the people.
For too long, have reaped the rewards of government while people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered period, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”
or
“It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.”
Whatdya think ??
hiretons search for gloomy news continues.
It must be really enjoyable being so downbeat. It makes me fear for the poor sturgeon. If she ever secured independence for scotland she would have the scottish posters on her back. No wonder the Salmon came south from where he could depress others but on a part time basis
This trade deal thing is not clear either way to me as a remainer.
As others have said the best deals (trade or otherwise)work for both parties, one where maximum one-sided advantage is secured with reluctant acquiesence from the other side leave a festering resentment which can hurt both parties in the long run.
Of course the EU has extra bargaining power being a larger trading block but the number of stakeholders with a veto can be a negative in both timeframe terms and regarding specific measures.
The UK for example would not have to same issue with the Canadian deal as Wallonia and may have been able to get something for granting their desire.
HIRETON
If May cannot get that “associate membership” of the Customs Union-she has a major problem in my view.
And given that the EU Internal Market is as much about its barriers to unwanted imports competition as far as they are concerned, I cannot see any compatibility between UK Free Trade with EU competitors , and UK barrier free entry to the EU Customs Union.
Colin,
Castigating the allegedly corrupt elite who had lead to all of Germany’s problems was exactly what That little chap did and very effectively.
They used to portray themselves as men of the people by holding charity fund raisers where they sat down and eat with workers and bankers together and the people loved it.
Oh and does that old wisdom of soldiers come from before WW2 when the US had a segregated Army.
Like most of trumps campaign rhetoric it sounds good at a rally but it doesn’t take much examination to see that it is full of hyperbole and contradictions.
Peter.
@Colin
“They were indeed & I could never understand it. ”
Possibly because Vote Leave campaigners including Boris Johnson said that agriculture subsidies would be maintained and could even be increased when the UK stopped paying £350m to the EU each week?
Similarly the fishing industry looks likely to be disappointed as May clearly signalled this week in Parliament that access to UK waters will be one of its bargaining chips in the forthcoming negotiations.
Colin America first.We will follow two simple rules buy american and hire american.The speech had more of a mussolini genre than the small chap with the moustache.
apologies but to be clear.
Whilst I think the trade deal with other countries could go either way, a big negative for me is non access to the single market which I am not sure the Government has a mandate for as only a small number of out voters have to want us to maintain that access for that to be a majority view of those voting in the referendum.
Labour are disjointed on immigration and free movement etc but the desire for proper meaningful access to the single market and or customs union is pretty much unanimously endorsed within the party.
PETER CAIRNS
I thought it was an extraordinary speech. My first reaction was that it was entirely inapropriate-a mere tub thumping rehash of his campaign speeches.
But on reflection-I think that was his point. Not for him high blown rhetoric -just a reiteration, in simple understandable language , of his committments to the people who put him there in front of The Capitol today.
Yes it was pure populism-but he put his neck on the block in no uncertain manner & I think talk of Nuremberg is way off beam.
HIRETON
I think farmers may be disappointed-perhaps the fisherman will be too?
DEZ
Actually-as I listened to him , I was thinking Bernie Sanders on a number of occasions.
HIRETON
Nissan ‘s European head has said today that it will have to review its UK investments if May secures a bad Brexit deal.
No doubt that will please you if it happens in two years time. It would certainly make for a big increase in anti-EU feeling amongst most, especially in the North IMO.