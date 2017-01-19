Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
Jasper22,
“Being reported this morning that some Labour front benchers are thinking of voting against Article 50 if HMG loses at the Supreme Court…
Will they never learn?”
The libs had a clear win-win outcome in adopting a pro remain policy including voting against Leave. If you are on a low base, then appealing to a big block every other party is ignoring is a brilliant idea. Every point Labour drop, the closer they come to this same logical position. Supporting Brexit is fast becoming a no win position for them, the only chance of political benefit is from becoming pro Remain. There would seem to be twice as many remain supporters in the country as labour supporters.
Re Lib Dems.
As a Labour member living close to Richmond (and having campaigned there knowing it was futile) I really think there is a sizeable issue for both Tory and Labour.
Richmond is a Tory constituency (albeit with a strong LD tradition) and Goldsmith was campaigning as a Tory in all but name and backed by their machine all but technically. He had been a popular MP, increased his majority in 2015, and had resigned on a genuine point of principle. But he was marmalised and the sole reason for that could be Brexit.
And that was at a time when Remainers were still hopeful that the Tories would go for a soft Brexit model which (in their opinion) would be less harmful.
Other Tory and marginal seats hereabouts were heavily remain and I could easily imagine a repeat of Richmond, with both soft Tory and soft Labour voters who are hard remainers switching. I’m a hard Labour voter, but had I been a voter in Richmond I would have voted LD, as many of our members did.
Labour Brexit chaos:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/19/labourmps-will-forced-vote-favour-triggering-article-50-says/
I disagree with you Danny. If Labour takes a pro-Remain position they could see a repeat of what happened in Scotland to them outside of Greater London.
Plus the idea that hard core remainers who are Tories are going to vote for Corbyn is for the birds. The Lib Dems maybe.
This equivocation on Brexit by Labour is madness. The only sensible policy is back Brexit and then blame the government for screwing up the negotiations.
Still it does mean I’ll get to stock up on popcorn.
Alec,
“24 hours on, and just thinking through the choreography of the UK’s negotiating stance, and further uneasy thoughts keep coming to the surface. ”
Just imagine how it must be to be May!
Blue Bob,
“If she gets it all she will appear the hero & if she does not, the public will just blame the EU.”
Certainly that is the plan. Whether it will work is another matter. The polling results can equally be interpreted as the public welcoming her ambition and the sunny future she has promised, but being very cynical at the likelihood she can deliver.
Sea Change,
” the idea that hard core remainers who are Tories are going to vote for Corbyn is for the birds. The Lib Dems maybe.”
In these times of falling party support (28% conservative, 19% labour, as the actual percentages supporting these parties rather than the predicted vote share at an election) it is unclear how many of these are hard core party supporters at all.
PETE B
“that French cheese might get a bit more expensive”
For food, the converse is more likely. The UK is a net food importer. The EU still follows the 1957 bargain – Keep French farmers happy and German manufacturers happy. Farm tariffs, trade weighted, still average well over 20%, and reach ridiculous levels for products important to French farmers (Over 100% for most processed sugar, as I was told by Nicaraguans on my recent holiday) Even when the EU doesn’t produce the goods, they have massive tariffs on the processed form of the good (low on raw coffee beans, 140% on packs of roasted beans.)
Today, wine from Chile, South Africa or Australia is as good as wine from France, Italy or Spain. When the price of the former drops, sales will increase, to the detriment of the latter.
I strongly disagree with the assumption of so many political anoraks that Brexit is likely to determine how many people will vote at the next election. The issue is highly technical ,and I very much get the impression that the vast majority of people are sick to death of it and wish to move on. Even if an election were to be held in the next few months I believe that attention would turn to other issues – never mind 2020. As for Richmond , if this was such a burning issue pre -occupying that electorate why did fewer than 54% bother to vote? I suspect that Goldsmith’s defeat had a lot to do with the bad smell left by his London Mayoral bid and the opportunity presented to Labour voters to extract revenge via tactical votes – as well as to reducie the Tory overall majority. Nevertheless nearly half the electorate stayed at home – very different to the Wellingborough by election in December 1969 when turnout was above 70%.
@Danny –
Plenty of moderate Labour voters are put off by Corbyn and swing voters are hardly flocking to him. Do you really think center right, right and hard right Tories are going to vote Labour? Don’t bogart that joint now…
@Andrew111
CMJ
Thanks for the new graphs, but I think you have swapped the UKIP and LIB DEM % in the latest poll
You are correct!
Good spot, thank you.
WYRM Re:-
‘ Today, wine from Chile, South Africa or Australia is as good as wine from France, Italy or Spain’
Do you have polling evidence to back up this controversial assertion?
Your point is well made and I think the old tradition pre Kinnock of anti-EU sentiment on the left (JC when younger for example) was antipathy to the ‘Capitalist Club’ of rich Western European Nations treating developing nations unfairly.
OLDNAT
@”stop being silly.”
Don’t be such an old curmudgeon , and anyway-why should I be the only one here required to do that?
WYRM
@” Even when the EU doesn’t produce the goods, they have massive tariffs on the processed form of the good (low on raw coffee beans, 140% on packs of roasted beans.)”
Yes this barrier is particularly cynical-it stops developing country farmers adding value & moving up the production chain-keeps them as raw material suppliers only to the Internal Market of the EU.
Re Labour’s selection forthe Copeland By-election, Gill Troughton, everything I have read about her suggests she is a moderate. She supported Owen Smith in the leadership election against Corbyn. She was not momentum, Unite or the Corbyn factors choice for the election (that wasRachel Holliday)but her selection is described by the Conservative Party as a “a victory for the hard left”
Would have thought if this is the line of attack on her it will not succeed. The ovious one would be to attack Corbyn on his anti-nuclear stance and hope it plays in a Nuclear industry constituency.