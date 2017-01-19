Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
@Graham,
True, but the previous MORI poll for LibDems looked like a big outlier, putting them on 14%; this looks like a reversion to a more sensible number.
MORI historically seems to show UKIP low and Labour high; but even taking that into account this looks fairly good for Labour and Tories, and not great for UKIP
Appreciate I am not a frequent poster here but re the Yougov poll am I the only one who thinks questions such as
“Britain will NOT try to remain inside the European single market, but will instead try to negotiate a new free trade deal with the EU giving us “the greatest possible” access to the
single market”
Seems a very loaded question, what would have been the result if the question was neutral and said are you in favour of
” Britain leaving the single market”
Or if it was biased the other way and said
“I want Britain to stay in the single market if we can’t get any trade deal” Agree or disagree
Somerjohn
Oh dear ……………….unconsciously……
@ Neilj
Agree it is a loaded question, but YouGov are just quoting what was said.
The other point is whether those being asked the questions have any real understanding of the issues they are being asked about. I suspect that a good percentage have a poor understanding of the issues and just pick up on certain words.
I think the word ‘independence’ which was quoted on many newspaper front pages was a major reason for leave winning. But many voting leave have no idea what independence would mean for UK economic interests which will affect their families for decades to come.
R Huckle
“But many voting leave have no idea what independence would mean for UK economic interests which will affect their families for decades to come.”
I for one would agree with that, but in my view the lack of understanding occurs on both sides of the Brexit argument and many who voted remain do not have the vision to see the great opportunities for our economy. Something fortunately that the PM does see judging by her speech both on the 17th and today..
NEILJ
A good point on the phrasing of the question. I had not looked at the actual text, but that certainly looks loaded to me. If it had asked merely about leaving the single market then had that as a follow on, it would hold more weight, imo.
R HUCKLE
“The other point is whether those being asked the questions have any real understanding of the issues they are being asked about. I suspect that a good percentage have a poor understanding of the issues and just pick up on certain words.”
While this may affect the respondents’ answers, as long as they remain representative of the general population it does not really matter, in polling terms. You do make a good point on how this helps shape public opinion.
R Huckle – “The other point is whether those being asked the questions have any real understanding of the issues they are being asked about.”
All the voters need to do is have an understanding of what they want. They don’t need to understand how to achieve it, that is the job of the govt.
Take Brexit. Voters simply gave the govt a straightforward instruction: We want to leave the EU, go away and achieve this and make it work.
Not that different to John F Kennedy giving an instruction to NASA to get to the moon by the end of the 1960’s. It wasn’t for Kennedy to work out how to do it, that was NASA’s job. And NASA didn’t say, “Oh Mr President, it’s just too hard, no-one has ever done it before, can’t we just stay cosily here on earth”. They rose to the occasion. Ditto for the govt – they have their instructions, and now it’s time for them to earn their pay and deliver. It should be much easier than going to the moon for the first time.
It would also be interesting to know at what point in this Yougov survey the Voting Intention questions were asked.