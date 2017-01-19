Messagespace

The Times have a new YouGov poll this morning, carried out after Theresa May’s Brexit speech. Overall, it looks as if the PM has passed her first Brexit test – a majority of the public support the sort of Brexit she is seeking to achieve. Whether they support the sort of Brexit she actually manages to get other EU countries to agree to once negotiations are complete is, of course, a different matter.
YouGov asked respondents if they agreed with some of the key negotiation points May set out: many of these were uncontroversial (an overwhelming majority of people wanted UK control of immigration, an open border with Ireland, the rights of existing immigrations to be protected and continued co-operation on security). Most of these are obvious though – the two more controversial points were the confirmation that Britain would leave the single market and the customs union. A majority of people supported both, but it was split very much among pro-EU and anti-EU lines: a huge majority of Leave voters thought it was the right thing to do, but Remain voters tended to think it was wrong to leave the single market and were split over the customs union.
Looking at a list of specific measures is not necessarily a good way of measuring support for May’s stance anyway. Most of us won’t tot up the individual details, people tend to judge the overall package. Asked about May’s Brexit plan as a whole, there was a clear thumbs up. 55% think it would be good for Britain; only 19% think it would be bad. 62% think it would respect the referendum result and by 53% to 26% people say that they would be happy with the outcome.
While people like what May is seeking, that doesn’t mean they think it is actually achievable. While the public do express confidence in May’s negotiating ability (by 47% to 38%), only 20% of people think that other EU countries will agree to what she wants. Only time will tell how the public react to whatever EU deal May actually manages to get.
The poll also asked voting intention. Topline figures were CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 12%, putting the Tories back up to a seventeen point lead. As ever it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that huge lead: it may be that May setting out a clearer route forward for Brexit (and the good press she got yesterday) has given the Tories a boost… or it may just be normal random variation. Full tabs are here
As soon as people start lumping other commenters into "my side" or "the other side", etc, we start getting partisan guff. There are no ROC posters here, no lefties or righties, there are just other people. Please do not think of other posters as being on your side or the other side, and we'll all get along much better
@Somerjohn
“What is even more depressing is the haste with which our PM is rushing across the Atlantic to make obeisance at the court of the King of Mischief. Is that what our country has come to?”
Taken together with our threatening to become a tax haven to try to compensate for the self-inflicted economic damage of Brexit: I was once proud of this country. I’m ashamed now.
@Somerjohn “What is even more depressing is the haste with which our PM is rushing across the Atlantic to make obeisance at the court of the King of Mischief. Is that what our country has come to?”
It is not obscene, it is Realpolitik.
Definition: “It is politics or diplomacy based primarily on considerations of given circumstances and factors, rather than explicit ideological notions or moral and ethical premises. Realpolitik thus suggests a pragmatic, no-nonsense view and a disregard for ethical considerations. In diplomacy it is often associated with relentless, though realistic, pursuit of the national interest.”
Theresa May is doing exactly what is needed for the UK. We have to have to have the strongest negotiating hand possible when we activate A50.
People can complain about Trump being a horrible person all they like, they can march in their 100,000s but what is in the UK interests is to have a very strong releationship with the USA and that means schmoozing Trump.
Spot on. The UK has always been pragmatic, making alliances and trading relationships in our own interests, more or less regardless of the personality of other countries’ leaders or indeed their ideology.
Robin Cook was the only Foreign Secretary to suggest an ethical foreign policy, and look what happened to him.
“but what is in the UK interests is to have a very strong relationship with the USA and that means schmoozing Trump.”
Actually what’s in the UK’s interest is that we don’t let the pursuit of a “Special Relationship” or a Maggie/Ronnie relationship to blind us to other considerations.
It was at least in part Blairs attempt to be as close to Bush as Thatcher was to Reagan by “Standing Shoulder to Shoulder” and “Paying the Blood Price” that set us down the road to Bagdad.
Be in the UK/US or US/Israel, elevating one partnership to the exclusion of other considerations is usually a bad idea.
I’d follow the example of other leaders and wait a while to let the dust settle a bit rather than rush in.
There’s a danger that we might seem to keen if not desperate.
@S Thomas
I did look it up. In several different places. You seem to be dealing in alternative facts.
We aren’t even the second largest net contributor. That is France.
Of those countries who make a net contribution to the EU, those other than Germany and the UK pay in 3.5 times as much as the UK’s net contribution.
@Peter Cairns,
Nowhere do I suggest that we elevate that relationship to the exclusion of all others.
What I said is that it is entirely in the national interest for TM to have a very strong relationship with the USA and that means getting on a plane and go and build bridges with the Trump Administration and get the ball rolling on starting the initial groundwork for a trade deal.
It is basic Realpolitik.
While I imagine the discussion may have moved on since I last logged on, thanks for your “I do not consider Norway or Iceland fully independent”.
But just do go back to my original point to you – what you think is the situation of those polities is utterly irrelevant, as to how they choose to define their “independence”. If their definition satisfies them, they really don’t need to have your approval of their definition! :-)
You choose to have your own interpretation of the word.
Many arguments are just semantic because partisan people insist on just defining terms in ways that suit them, and imagine that that they “win” by doing that,
A bit sad really.
“I’d follow the example of other leaders and wait a while to let the dust settle a bit rather than rush in.”
When it comes to Trump, you may find the dust never settles. So peeps either get too confused or give up trying to gauge what’s happening. Bit like auto-correct, or modding…
“Well Scotland has the ability to leave the UK union, they get referenda on it even without sovereignty
We had one referendum, by the kind permission of the sovereign Queen in Parliament.
If you are assuring me, from your vast understanding of the UK constitution, that the Scottish Parliament can call another whenever it wants, then I will be much reassured.
Alternatively, you are spouting rubbish.
” Somehow I think there’d be a ‘polity’ still campaigning to leave the Union!!”
You don’t understand the word “polity”, do you?
If you go on too much more about Realpolitik I will be forced to prove Godwin’s Law……
We are getting this comparison with the Reagan-Thatcher relationship but the big difference is that Reagan and Thatcher thought of each other as equals…
@OLDNAT
My interpretation of the word is generally understood to be a Sovereign Nation which has control over all functions of government,
be it trade, defence, borders, energy, law etc
So the USA is independent, Australia is independent the UK is currently not.
@oldnat
Well one common dictionary interpretation, the one I’m using, is a political entity or organisation. But according to you, in different polities words can mean different things. Like in whatever polity you inhabit, you said you can be independent if you simply have the means to leave!!! Hilarious!! You were therefore independent already when you had the referendum.
Also some in your polity think currency is an asset!!
Regarding your answer to Sea Change, it’s a straw man anyway. You can waste your time quibbling about the definition of independence but it’s not especially important in considering whether there’s any hypocrisy in the stance towards the UK or EU unions.
@oldnat
So, how much is the fact that you get to keep the oil a consideration in Nats fondness for EU as opposed to UK?
@Sea Change
But in Oldnat’s polity it’s about the ability to leave a union and stuff. Weird, I know…