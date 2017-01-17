Messagespace

Just to catch up, YouGov put out new voting intention figures yesterday (though the fieldwork was from last week). topline figures were CON 39%(nc), LAB 28%(+2), LDEM 11%(+1), UKIP 13%(-1). While the changes since the week before are not significant in themselves, eleven points is actually the lowest Conservative lead YouGov have shown for several months. It’s also worth a glance at the “most important issues” question in the tables: the NHS has risen ten points since YouGov last asked the question back in November, making it the second most important concern after Brexit. It’s possible to interpret that as health rising up the agenda and helping Labour’s support… but it’s equally possible that the changes in voting intention are just normal, random sample variation. Still, worth keeping an eye on it. Full tabs here.
There was also a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday at the weekend. Their topline figures were CON 38%, LAB 29%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 13%, GRN 2%. Tabs are here
“Which means there are approx 32% hard core remainers.”
Which is more than enough to win seats, where Labour and the Tories have under 30% and minor parties 10%, or where Tory or Labour voters tactically vote LD to defeat the other.
Never win the election but could get them 20-40 seats, which is the underlying objective.
“The majority of the public would be glad to see the back of the spivs and speculators who trashed the economy.”
Whilst no doubt true, given the amount of impact that would occur if the majority of banks left the UK (on the balance of trade, governmental tax take, consequential significant reduction in business property values and in reduction of GDP) one could think it might be wise to pause for thought a little before chasing them off with pitchforks and burning torches.
@Carfrew
” it’s the bundling in of other stuff in trade deals that is worrisome, from free movement to dropping food/environmental standards etc.,”
“Bankers also make rotten commuters taking up 2 seats so they can read their broadsheets. You should see them on the Winchester to Waterloo service in the morning… ”
Is that like Clarkson parking, but for train seats?…
@Dave
Eh? I wasn’t doing that, I was just wondering why some peeps had suddenly stopped worrying about it…
peter cairns:
” the Great Recapture”
I should had explained my comment better. I’m not wanting to see bank HQ’s leave the UK because they do generate tax revenue. However some banks are threatening to move posts over to the EU so they can still serve their EU customers.
I know I’m using layman’s terms here but in today’s World you can practically set up a clients business meeting in Auckland NZ with a click of a mouse from an office in London…The banks are scaremongering and can easily adapt to post Brexit UK.
Seeing the backs of a few thousand money grabbing bankers and partners in KPMG would be a blessing.
I don’t necessarily believe that the UK will be forced to accept increased immigration from other countries in exchange for free trade deals. CETA does not permit EU nationals and Canadian nationals free movement between the economies of the two sides. The Indians have indicated they would like to see some relaxation of visa rules for particular sectors, but we’re talking about high-value skilled individuals, not mass migration, and as I understand it it’s the arduousness of the current process that is the key issue, rather than the numbers per se.
There are moral conflicts involved in agreeing to foreign animal welfare standards, but honestly I don’t find the practices in some EU states all that pleasant in any event. There will be more of a blockage on some health standards (such as the use of antiobiotics in US meat) but I doubt they are insurmountable. I expect we’ll see a situation where such products are allowed in the UK, but with clear labeling to allow consumers to choose between cheaper, doctored produce from the US and more expensive, “cleaner” produce from the UK. That’s sort of what I was getting at.
There may actually be a case for it, even, with poorer households able to prioritize price over all else (like the Americans do) and the those with higher disposable incomes able to factor in other issues, such as GM, pesticides and animal welfare standards. It may lead to the end of some low-margin agriculture in the UK, but it would be up to the government and the farming industry to put that land and resources to better use. After all, we can’t get anyone to work on our farms, and everyone seems to want to build 2m new homes on them anyway.
Absolutely…selfish and rotten to the core. :-)
@AC
I’ve read the reports and I think what the banks are essentially saying is that they will set up subsidiaries in EU countries to enable them to offer certain financial services within the single market. A proportion (a small minority) of their staff would then be redeployed to those subsidiaries. HSBC has been fairly explicit, mentioning that it already owns a French bank and is therefore ahead of the game.
So, a net loss of jobs and income to London and the UK? Yes. A reduction in the pre-eminence of London as a financial centre? A little bit. The end of London’s financial industry? Nope.
Carfrew,
There’s no consensus on who bears the incidence of corporation taxes, although the recent empirical literature agrees that at least a significant chunk of it falls on workers rather than consumers or shareholders.
For all their controversy, both corporation tax and capital gains tax don’t bring in a lot of revenue. VAT, National Insurance, and income tax account for over 60% of total revenues.
A corporate sales tax and a more progressive National Insurance system would be better replacements, if you wanted to boost growth without affecting progressivity much one way or the other, and reduce tax bureaucracy at the same time…
But people e.g. tend to assume that consumers pay VAT, whereas corporations pay corporation tax! The magic of words…
@Allan Christie
You can’t however, offer banking services to an Australian client without a legal and physical presence in Australia.
I do suggest you look at the issue of EU Bank Passporting. Which has been discussed here in the past. Loss of Bank Passporting is going to be a massive loss to the UK’s services sector.
@ Bill Patrick
I agree NI is anomalous. Initially, as I understand NI was meant to be hypothecated, as a government insurance scheme into which people paid their premiums and obtained their benefits, this was how Lloyd George sold it to the public. However very quickly, if not from the start it became part of general taxation, as such it has significant regressive elements and has impacts on the ability of employers to take on workers, without the benefits that hypothecation would bring in terms of certainty. For instance, with hypothecation, in times of plenty we would be fattening the seven cows as income would exceed payouts, and the money could be invested.
However I say good luck to anyone who could convince the treasury and hence a chancellor not to dip their hands into that purse.
I can live with that…However when certain financial institutions come out and paint a doom & gloom post Brexit UK all it does is create more uncertainty and helps bang the tambourines of the remainers and moaners and anything else that can get its hands on a musical instrument.
“Remainers” ok “moaners” not ok
People have genuine views and in a democracy are entitled to articulate them, I have been constantly surprised by the vitriole of some of those that won towards those that lost the referendum argument. There appears to be an anger that it has not been possible to change the Remainers views! Surely a recognition that deeply held views will take time and experience to overturn should be understood by leavers, after all they persisted in their arguments for 43 years!
JAYBLANC
I am aware of EU bank passporting but it will only be a loss to the UK if the EU don’t give in on the free moment of people and other stuff post Brexit, then the UK will probably change our own business model..No deal is better than a bad deal I believe!! Of course banks can adapt to changes and as suggested set up other areas of their operations inside the EU with minimum loss to UKPLC.
WB
Vitriol has gone both ways. What was Cameron’s phrase about UKIP? Something like ‘closet racists, fruitcakes and loonies’. I wonder how much effect that had on the referendum? I know he said it a few years ago, but it helped cement his image as an out-of-touch toff.
WB
Point taken over “moaners” but I don’t think any side can come up smelling like roses….Probably the main reason the polls failed to pick up the public support for leave was the continued assertion that all leavers were racists and inward looking by the liberal media and obscure personalities on twitter.
@Allan Christie
“Minimum Loss” can mean losing a toe, or losing a leg. And sure, we can adapt to losing a leg…
@Neil A
You make lowering standards sound ever so appealing. There don’t seem to be any downsides at all!!
@Bill P
Yes, indeed there are a number of possible outcomes in terms of who is affected by corporation tax. I was just indicating how it needn’t necessarily result in higher prices. (Might even militate against rising prices somewhat as in the example given…)
@AC
Maybe you need to get with Jeremy Corbyn and sit on the floor and protest. Or start reading broadsheets yourself…
“The European Parliament’s point man for Brexit negotiations has said Theresa May is creating an “illusion” after she outlined Britain’s plan for leaving the European Union.
Guy Verhofstadt said the United Kingdom would not be allowed to “cherry pick” the benefits of the EU but said it was important that clarity had been given on the country’s position. ”
Independent.
You might say-well he would say that wouldn’t he.
You might say -its the opening gambit-hard talk.
But I begin to think that TM’s Free Trade vision for UK is completely at odds with the EU’s vision. EU’s internal trade is much more significant than its external exports :-
“Trade in goods between EU Member States (intra-EU trade) was valued — in terms of dispatches — at EUR 3 070 billion in 2015. This was 71 % higher than the level recorded for exports leaving the EU-28 to non-member countries of EUR 1 791 billion (extra-EU trade).” (1).
Interestingly UK stands out as an exception in this structure:-
“The importance of the EU’s internal market is underlined by the fact that intra-EU trade in goods (dispatches and arrivals combined) was higher than extra-EU trade (exports and imports combined) for each EU Member State, with the exception of the United Kingdom (see Figure 9)” (1)
The EU Customs Union facilitates & protects internal trade with low barriers-and deters unwanted competitive imports with barriers.
With this at the heart of the EU Customs Union model-and an “associate member ” ( Turkey) already compliant with the external barriers-I cannot see Verhofstadt & the rest of them agreeing to an exception-even for UK.
I think we will end up outside the Customs Union. May’s team-noteably Fox in this instance -will have to work very hard to start putting the new UK Free Trade Model in place very quickly.
And it has to be said that she is swimming against the current political tide, which seems to be a resort to protectionism & on-shoring-even in USA.
Judging by Xi Jinping’s speech at Davos , TM’s best chance of meeting a fellow Free Trader will be in Bejing.
(1) Eurostat-International Trade in Goods
Macron Polling very strongly & coming through the centre between Thatcher fan Fillon & arch-eurosceptic Le Pen. The Socialist still to choose a post Hollande candidate, look out of it.
Europhile Macron would not be a help to TM’s negotiation. Le Pen calls him ““candidate of Brussels.”
@Carfrew,
My point was that noone on the Remain side ever seems to think there could be even the tiniest, weeniest upside to leaving.
As you know I’m pretty ambivalent. But when people are exaggerating the argument so far to one extreme, sitting in the middle can make you seem like you’re pulling hard in the other direction.
@Colin
I imagine May would love for Fillon to win, so Macron would be very much a negative (at least relatively speaking).
If the Socialists had any sense they’d stay out of it and back Macron, but I suspect their long-term perspective of themselves as France’s greatest political force wouldn’t allow that.
TM should be mostly ambivalent over who wins the French election. If she isn’t, then it’ll be down to a complete lack of foresight that something out of her control can have a massive impact on her plans.
“It’s not my fault it all went wrong, the wrong person won election xyz”.