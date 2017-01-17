Messagespace

Just to catch up, YouGov put out new voting intention figures yesterday (though the fieldwork was from last week). topline figures were CON 39%(nc), LAB 28%(+2), LDEM 11%(+1), UKIP 13%(-1). While the changes since the week before are not significant in themselves, eleven points is actually the lowest Conservative lead YouGov have shown for several months. It’s also worth a glance at the “most important issues” question in the tables: the NHS has risen ten points since YouGov last asked the question back in November, making it the second most important concern after Brexit. It’s possible to interpret that as health rising up the agenda and helping Labour’s support… but it’s equally possible that the changes in voting intention are just normal, random sample variation. Still, worth keeping an eye on it. Full tabs here.
There was also a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday at the weekend. Their topline figures were CON 38%, LAB 29%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 13%, GRN 2%. Tabs are here
Who will judge what is the best possible deal?
An odd phrase I think?
Is it more important to get a deal that the maximum number of UK voters find acceptable or one that a majority of voters (or enough voters to win) think is good.
I fear we are back to Tebbit’s view on GE support to paraphrase that as long as you get enough to win it matters little how much the rest dislike you. So Brexit negotiations to satisfy enough voters to produce a Tory victory in 2020 rather than accommodate as many people as possible?
Colin,
“But I begin to think that TM’s Free Trade vision for UK is completely at odds with the EU’s vision.”
Maybe I shall be proved wrong, but the reasons the EU will not agree to special terms for the UK have been clear for years. The EU is a members club, which benefits members by discriminating against non members. It can do this because of its size. Having the UK as a member adds to its size, obviously, but is not in any way critical to its survival. Maintaining the integrity of its rules, is.
British diplomats keep popping up and complaining they keep telling this to the government, but it isnt listening. It isnt listening, not because it does not believe them, but because of its own political imperatives.
May has no practical alternative but to present an optimistic front and seek to suppress dissenting voices by any means available. The logic of the situation is remorseless, if you once choose to leave the EU. The conservatives started this because of the single issue UKIP movement. There is a clear logical position that UKIP would eventually have reached a tipping point of winning parliamentary seats and having their own power to enforce Brexit. The conservatives chose to adopt the policy as their own, so as to defeat UKIP as a political movement.
To achieve their aim of disposing of UKIP, they cannot now hold back on Brexit. If they did, UKIP would spring back up. To win, they must push through to whatever outcome eventually arrives. And they must continue an appearance of wholehearted support throughout, however much of a train wreck they may believe is coming.
Should Brexit prove a success, then obviously they can bask in the glory. If a failure, they have to ensure that blame falls elsewhere. The Uk has long blamed just about anything going wrong on the EU, and right now is no exception. Although blaming the EU for the UK deciding to leave on the terms which were always perfectly clear, is a pretty tall order, there seems to be a massive campaign to that effect.
The alternative is to blame the voters. Also a tricky proposition for a party needing supporters. But we have had plenty of rhetoric arguing there has been a decisive vote to leave, whereas in fact the result was practically a tie. If this was a serious medical procedure with two alternative treatments, your doctor would be telling you it was pretty much equal which to chose. If it turns out badly, well it was the voters made them do it!
On the EU side, the clear logic is that the Uk must leave and the sooner the better. There is nothing to be gained by special concessions, better to get on with adjustments to the new situation. If you believe in the EU, then you believe it is a significant benefit to be a member, and this will be demonstrated by the effect upon the UK of leaving. At this point in time, there could be little better than a salutory lesson for everyone of what life is like outside. Delay simply means the lesson is delayed. Being shot of the Uk will also get rid of significant internal divisions, and if the Uk changes its mind…there could be no better lesson.
Meanwhile, labour have no expressed view on brexit except to tag along. Only the libs have seriously set out a stall in opposition to the government on the most important political issue of the day (neglecting the SNP, who already have Scotland sewn up on other issues). Even if the libs turn out to be on the right side, it is unlikely they will be able to capitalise, because of their small base. All together this minimises the electoral risk to the conservatives of this strategy.
Nonetheless, May was chosen as the fall guy to take the blame. If it goes wrong, well it would have gone wrong eventually when UKIP reached a critical mass.
@Hireton
Well it was clear that Sturgeon drove that process for the SG to get involved and it will be her reputation that is tarnished if it is summarily dismissed.
“The SG’s case has two parts. Firstly that the Royal Prerogative cannot under Scots law be used to trigger A50 and secondly that the Sewell Convention will come into play if Parliament has to trigger A50.”
The first part of their case was dealt with in the 1972 Court Case that was brought on the same matter. Scots Law is supreme over certain private rights only. Public rights are a matter for UK law which is supreme in this area. Secondly the sewel convention is just that, a convention, but even if it was a statute the UK Parliament still reserves the right to act without the consent of the Scots Parliament.
I expect both parts to be dismissed.
Danny
“It isn’t listening, not because it does not believe them, but because of its own political imperatives.”
While Prof. Nicholas Boyle is being a bit provocative in this article, the historical background that he suggests has so strongly influenced part of English society [1] to vote Leave has sound logic behind it.
http://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/top-stories/the_problem_with_the_english_england_doesn_t_want_to_be_just_another_member_of_a_team_1_4851882?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social_Icon&utm_campaign=in_article_social_icons
[1] He’s an Englishman writing about his own society. Had he been writing about the other nations in the UK (other than just as contrasts to England) he might have noted the similarity of “the British” in Scotland and NI to the Anglo-Indians, or the Bosnian Slavs who converted to Islam in order to get government jobs under Ottoman rule.
Sea Change
“summarily dismissed.” is an interesting choice of words by you.
You are suggesting that the SC will seriously examine the legal arguments from other lawyers in this case, but “summarily dismiss” others as being not worthy of consideration.
That seems unlikely, if for no other reason than Their Lordships have been unfailingly courteous in the past, and for them do act as you suggest would be odd.
The argument that “conventions” require to be treated as part of the UK’s uncodified constitution is an important argument, and Their Lordships will be well aware of the significance of their decision on that point.
It may well be that they rule against the arguments of the devolved nations in this case. As I understand it, the SC are very good lawyers, and, if that is how they rule on the UK constitution as it currently stands, then the implications for many issues could be considerable.
Of course, there are also political implications which might follow on from their judgement, but we’ll need to wait until the 24th to see if these become possibilities.
@JohninDevon:
“So it looks like the vote leave words ‘There is a free trade zone stretching all the way from Iceland to the Russian border. We will still be part of it after we Vote Leave’ may turn out to be untrue – who would have thought it! Will be interesting to see how the increasing list of broken promises goes down with the electorate.”
Exactly!
The broken promises leave me wondering if we should invoke the Trade Descriptions Act?
@ Saffer
We do have a net trade deficit of c. £70 billion with the rest of the EU. The country we have the biggest deficit with is, predictably, Germany.
Shurely the Free Trade Descriptions Act?
Interesting employment stats. A fall in the numbers employed, for the second month running, so suggesting a shrinking labour force.
The claimant count was also down, the jobless rate was static, and there was a big jump in the economically inactive number.
Meanwhile, the NFU report that the majority of agricultural contractors supplying labour are failing to recruit sufficient people to meet demand, exclusively because of falling numbers of recruits from the EU.
I’m beginning to wonder if we are actually seeing a slowing in labour markets, masked by a sharp drop in overseas workers. Given the number, that would explain falling employment and falling claimant counts.
@Alec
I am not sure I understand. If migrant workers aren’t coming to the UK to work, why would that affect unemployment?
I can see it affecting the total numbers in employment (as opposed to the employment rate) but not unemployment.
Surely if there are more people in the UK economically inactive, that isn’t to do with migration. That’s to do with people either choosing not to work (in order to raise families, or retire early etc) who either don’t want or don’t qualify for the dole.
Now if the shortage of labour in agriculture lead to job losses in associated businesses that are not dependent on migrant labour, I might see your point. But I am not sure that’s what the figures are showing. I suppose that might come eventually if farms started to struggle to deliver to their markets.
Why did May dress as a Bay City Roller to deliver her Brexit speech?
@ OLDNAT
I don’t know, why did May dress as a Bay City Roller to deliver her Brexit speech………..?
jonesinbangor
:-) It does sound like the first line in a joke!
Perhaps it was, and she’ll turn out to be Johnny Rotten.
old Nat
Don’t know. Maybe Nicky Sturgeon gave her a gift of tartan when they last met and she wanted to show the world the trews she had run up on the old Singer. ;)
Maybe the plan of some in the EU is to threaten “no deal” for long enough to cause businesses to move out of the UK – to the EU, to Kazakhstan, they don’t really mind – and then do a deal before tariffs kick in to hurt their own businesses?
The sad thing is that many in the UK who love the EU would applaud such tactics.
The difficulty would be maintaining secrecy for such a plan for two years. Somebody always talks.
@Sea Change
Again, the Sewel Convention is not just a convention, it *is* a Statute. Part 1, Paragraph 2 of the Scotland Act 2016.
And while Parliament can change this, it can only do so by actively passing a bill that amends the Scotland Act 2016 to remove the Sewel Convention.
Robert Newark
I was in the Singer museum in Clydebank recently. Apparently lots of their machines are still operating efficiently, and handed down through the generations.
Hence one of the reasons that they went bust – their product was so good that they saturated the market with long-lasting goods.
PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
Allan Christie,
“Has your car got a Brexitometer?”
____________
Yes it has and it measures re-moans per second.
Cheeky monkey…